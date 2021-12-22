CIBC Asset Management announces estimated 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the estimated 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the CIBC ETFs and ETF Series. This is an update to estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions announced on December 6th, 2021. The distribution estimates are subject to change prior to the final distribution if the CIBC ETFs or ETF Series experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date.

These estimates are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, and do not include cash distributions for December 2021. The annual capital gains distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the CIBC ETF or ETF Series. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Unitholders of record as of December 31, 2021, will receive the 2021 annual reinvested distributions. The final year-end capital gains distribution amounts, are expected to be announced on or about December 29, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported in 2022.

Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker

Symbols Exchange Estimated annual

capital gain per

unit ($) CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX 0 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX 0.2290 CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF CCEI TSX 0.1420 CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF CUEI TSX 0.0020 CIBC International Equity Index ETF CIEI TSX 0.0070 CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF CEMI TSX 0 CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF CCLN NEO 0 CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF CMCE TSX 0 CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (Common units) CMUE TSX 1.1770 CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (Common units) CMUE.F TSX 1.4770 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC NEO 0 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU NEO 0 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI NEO 0 CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR TSX 0 CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX 0 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX 0 CIBC Global Growth ETF CGLO TSX 0.0190 CIBC International Equity ETF CINT TSX 0.0110 ETF Series





CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CCNS TSX 0.0083 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CCRE TSX 0.0149 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CPLS TSX 0 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series CSCP NEO 0 CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution – ETF Series CSCB NEO 0.0630 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution – ETF Series CSBA NEO 0 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution – ETF Series CSBG NEO 0 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund – ETF Series CSCE NEO 0 CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund – ETF Series CSGE NEO 0

Distribution estimates are only approximations, and are not guaranteed. Distribution estimates do not actually denote the yield unitholders may receive. The year-end capital gains distribution estimates are provided by CIBC Asset Management Inc. and are for information purpose only. They do not reflect final attributions for tax purposes. All values are rounded to four decimal places and expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and totals may not sum due to rounding.

CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and are offered by registered dealers. The ETF Series of the CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions are managed by CIBC and distributed by CIBC Securities Inc. and CIBC Investor Services Inc., each wholly-owned subsidiaries. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain trademarks of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and/or certain of its affiliates (collectively "CIBC") have been licensed by CIBC Asset Management Inc. for use in connection with the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (the "CIBC Strategic Beta Equity ETFs"). The securities of the CIBC Strategic Beta Equity ETFs are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by CIBC or by the index calculation agent, Solactive A.G. ("Solactive") nor do CIBC or Solactive offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices on which the CIBC Strategic Beta Equity ETFs are based, or the index prices at any time or in any other respect. The prospectus of the CIBC ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship CIBC and Solactive have with CIBC Asset Management Inc. and the CIBC Strategic Beta Equity ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™, and Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, CIBC International Equity Index ETF and CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.

CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. ("CIBC PWA") is the index provider for the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Select Index (the "Index") and is an affiliate of CIBC Asset Management Inc. However, CIBC PWA does not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF (the "CIBC Clean Energy ETF") and further makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Clean Energy ETF. CIBC PWA does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance with regard to the results of using the Index on which the CIBC Clean Energy ETF is based or the index prices at any time or in any other respect, and will not be liable with respect to the use or accuracy of the Index or any data included therein. The CIBC ETF prospectus contains more details on the limited relationship of CIBC PWA and CIBC Asset Management Inc. related to the CIBC Clean Energy ETF.

