TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the September 2022 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly and quarterly.

Unitholders of record on September 28, 2022, will receive cash distributions payable on October 5, 2022. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker

Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate

Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.047 CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating

Rate Bond ETF CAFR TSX $0.043 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.056 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool ETF CCNS TSX $0.034 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF CCRE TSX $0.039 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool CPLS TSX $0.039 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.038 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX $0.023 CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF CCEI TSX $0.153 CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF CUEI TSX $0.066 CIBC International Equity Index ETF CIEI TSX $0.132 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond

Fund CSCP NEO $0.036 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend

ETF CQLC NEO $0.044 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU NEO $0.027 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility

Dividend ETF CQLI NEO $0.053 CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced

Solution ETF CSCB NEO $0.01 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution ETF CSBA NEO $0.000 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth

Solution ETF CSBG NEO $0.000

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™ and Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CADHedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, and CIBC International Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.

