CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for November 2021 Français

CIBC

Nov 22, 2021, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the November 2021 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs, which distribute monthly.  

Unitholders of record on November 30, 2021, will receive cash distributions payable on December 3, 2021. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker Symbols

Exchange

Cash Distribution
Per Unit ($)

 

CIBC Active
Investment Grade
Corporate Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

$0.053

CIBC Active
Investment Grade
Floating Rate Bond
ETF

CAFR

TSX

 

 

$0.020

 

 

CIBC Flexible Yield
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CFLX

TSX

 

 

$0.050

 

 

CIBC Conservative
Fixed Income Pool -
ETF series

CCNS

TSX

 

 

$0.032

 

 

CIBC Core Fixed
Income Pool - ETF
series

CCRE

TSX

 

 

$0.037

 

 

CIBC Core Plus Fixed
Income Pool - ETF
series

CPLS

TSX

 

$0.038

 

 

CIBC Canadian Bond
Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

$0.041

CIBC Global Bond ex-
Canada Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

$0.011

CIBC Sustainable
Canadian Core Plus
Bond Fund – ETF
series

CSCP

NEO

$0.032

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index and Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $162 billion in assets under administration as of October 2021.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Nima Ranawana, 647-456-4556 or [email protected]

