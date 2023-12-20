CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for December 2023 Français

CIBC

20 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the December 2023 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions, which distribute monthly.

Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on January 4, 2024. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker Symbols

Exchange

Cash Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

0.04

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

0.029

CIBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

CSBI

TSX

0.052

CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCEI

TSX

0.18

CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF

CUEI

TSX

0.084

CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUEH

TSX

4.182

CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CIEH

TSX

2.578

CIBC International Equity Index ETF

CIEI

TSX

0.185

CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

CEMI

TSX

0.465

CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF

CCLN

NEO

0.000

CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLC

NEO

0.042

CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLU

NEO

0.035

CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLI

NEO

0.060

CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF

CAFR

TSX

0.071

CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

0.059

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CFLX

TSX

0.138

CIBC Global Growth ETF

CGLO

TSX

0.099

CIBC International Equity ETF

CINT

TSX

0.259

ETF Series




CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series

CCNS

TSX

0.047

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series

CCRE

TSX

0.051

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series

CPLS

TSX

0.051

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

CSCP

NEO

0.046

CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution – ETF Series

CSCB

NEO

0.288

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution – ETF Series

CSBA

NEO

0.271

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution – ETF Series

CSBG

NEO

0.247

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund – ETF Series

CSCE

NEO

0.428

CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund – ETF Series

CSGE

NEO

0.096

CIBC ETFs and the ETF Series of CIBC Fixed Income Pools are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and are offered by registered dealers. The ETF Series of CIBC Mutual Funds are managed by CIBC. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™, and Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, CIBC International Equity Index ETF and CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.

CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. ("CIBC PWA") is the index provider for the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Select Index (the "Index") and is an affiliate of CIBC Asset Management Inc.  However, CIBC PWA does not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF and further makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF.  CIBC PWA does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance with regard to the results of using the Index on which the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF is based or the index prices at any time or in any other respect, and will not be liable with respect to the use or accuracy of the Index or any data included therein. The CIBC ETF prospectus contains more details on the limited relationship of CIBC PWA and CIBC Asset Management Inc. related to the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of November 2023.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Communications and Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]

