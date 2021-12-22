CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for December 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the December 2021 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs, which distribute monthly.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021, will receive cash distributions payable on January 6, 2022. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker

Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate

Bond ETF CAFR TSX $0.0150 CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate

Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.0420 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool CCNS TSX $0.0350 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool CCRE TSX $0.0350 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool CPLS TSX $0.0350 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.1772 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.0300 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX $0.0370 CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF CCEI TSX $0.0420 CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF CUEI TSX $0.0170 CIBC International Equity Index ETF CIEI TSX $0.1976 CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF CEMI TSX $0.1172 CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF CMCE TSX $0.1820 CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF CMUE TSX $0.0673 CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF Hedge CMUE.F TSX $0.0681 CIBC Global Growth ETF CGLO TSX $0.0341 CIBC International Equity ETF CINT TSX $0.1013 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond

Fund CSCP NEO $0.0550 CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced

Solution CSCB NEO $0.0456 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution CSBA NEO $0.0115 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund CSCE NEO $0.1160 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility

Dividend ETF CQLI NEO $0.2351 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU NEO $1.3150

CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and are offered by registered dealers. The ETF Series of the CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions are managed by CIBC and distributed by CIBC Securities Inc. and CIBC Investor Services Inc., each wholly-owned subsidiaries. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain trademarks of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and/or certain of its affiliates (collectively "CIBC") have been licensed by CIBC Asset Management Inc. for use in connection with the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (the "CIBC Equity ETFs"). The securities of the CIBC Equity ETFs are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by CIBC or by the index calculation agent, Solactive A.G. ("Solactive") nor do CIBC or Solactive offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices on which the CIBC Equity ETFs are based, or the index prices at any time or in any other respect. The prospectus of the CIBC ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship CIBC and Solactive have with CIBC Asset Management Inc. and the CIBC Equity ETFs.



Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™, and Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, CIBC International Equity Index ETF and CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of November 2021.

