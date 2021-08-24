In the news release, CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for August 2021, issued 24-Aug-2021 by CIBC over CNW, the company has added a column in the table indicating the exchange for each ticker. The complete, corrected release follows:

CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for August 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the August 2021 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs, which distribute monthly.

Unitholders of record on August 31, 2021, will receive cash distributions payable on September 3, 2021. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution Per Unit

($) CIBC Active Investment Grade

Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.053 CIBC Active Investment Grade

Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR TSX $0.021 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-

Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.051 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income

Pool - ETF series CCNS TSX $0.050 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool -

ETF series CCRE TSX $0.053 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income

Pool - ETF series CPLS TSX $0.056 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.041 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core

Plus Bond Fund – ETF series CSCP NEO $0.032

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Certain trademarks of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and/or certain of its affiliates (collectively "CIBC") have been licensed by CIBC Asset Management Inc. for use in connection with the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (the "CIBC Equity ETFs"). The securities of the CIBC Equity ETFs are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by CIBC or by the index calculation agent, Solactive A.G. ("Solactive") nor do CIBC or Solactive offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices on which the CIBC Equity ETFs are based, or the index prices at any time or in any other respect. The prospectus of the CIBC ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship CIBC and Solactive have with CIBC Asset Management Inc. and the CIBC Equity ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™ is trademark or service mark of Morningstar, Inc. and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF.

For further information: Nima Ranawana, 647-456-4556 or [email protected]

