TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the April 2022 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly.

Unitholders of record on April 29, 2022, will receive cash distributions payable on May 4, 2022. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:





CIBC ETF Ticker Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.047 CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR TSX $0.018 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.061 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool ETF CCNS TSX $0.032 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF CCRE TSX $0.036 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool CPLS TSX $0.037 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.041 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX $0.022 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund CSCP NEO $0.032 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC NEO $0.046 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU NEO $0.029 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI NEO $0.059

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™ and Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of March 2022.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]