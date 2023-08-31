TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Third quarter highlights



Q3/23 Q3/22 Q2/23 YoY Variance QoQ

Variance Revenue $5,850 million $5,571 million $5,702 million +5 % +3 % Reported Net Income $1,430 million $1,666 million $1,688 million -14 % -15 % Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,473 million $1,724 million $1,627 million -15 % -9 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $2,600 million $2,465 million $2,475 million +5 % +5 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) (2) $1.47 $1.78 $1.76 -17 % -16 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)(2) $1.52 $1.85 $1.70 -18 % -11 % Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (3) 11.6 % 14.6 % 14.5 %

Adjusted ROE (1) 11.9 % 15.1 % 13.9 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (4) 12.2 % 11.8 % 11.9 %

"We delivered solid financial results in the third quarter despite a more challenging economic environment," said Victor G. Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "The continued momentum in our core business performance reflects our disciplined approach to resource allocation and execution of our client-focused strategy. We continue to realize the benefits of our recent investments in technology and talent, enabling our team to do more to help our clients achieve their ambitions."

Results for the third quarter of 2023 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.05 per share:

$34 million ( $25 million after-tax) commodity tax charge related to the retroactive impact of the 2023 Canadian Federal budget (Canadian Personal and Business Banking); and

( after-tax) commodity tax charge related to the retroactive impact of the 2023 Canadian Federal budget (Canadian Personal and Business Banking); and $23 million ( $18 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Our CET1 ratio(4) was 12.2% at July 31, 2023, compared with 11.9% at the end of the prior quarter. CIBC's leverage ratio(4)(5) and liquidity coverage ratio(4) at July 31, 2023 were 4.2% and 131%, respectively.

Core business performance

Canadian Personal and Business Banking reported net income of $497 million for the third quarter, down $98 million or 16% from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to a higher provision for credit losses and lower card fees, including from the commodity tax charge related to the retroactive impact of the 2023 Canadian Federal budget, shown as an item of note, partially offset by higher revenue mainly driven by higher net interest margin and volume growth, and lower non-interest expenses due to lower spending on strategic initiatives. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $1,150 million, up $85 million from the third quarter a year ago, from higher revenue partially offset by higher adjusted(1) non-interest expenses mainly due to higher spending on strategic initiatives and employee-related costs.

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $467 million for the third quarter, down $17 million or 4% from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to a higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher revenue. Higher revenue was primarily due to volume growth and higher deposit margins in commercial banking and higher fee-based revenue from market appreciation in wealth management, partially offset by lower revenue in wealth management primarily due to lower deposit volumes and commission revenue from decreased client activity. Expenses increased primarily due to higher spending on strategic initiatives, partially offset by lower employee-related and performance-based compensation as a result of lower wealth management revenue. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $676 million, up $8 million from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue in commercial banking partially offset by lower wealth management revenue and higher expenses.

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $73 million (US$55 million) for the third quarter, down $120 million (US$97 million or 64%) from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to a higher provision for credit losses, lower fee income and higher employee-related costs, partially offset by higher revenue primarily driven by higher net interest margin and loan volume growth, and the impact of foreign currency translation. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $334 million (US$251 million), up $47 million (US$26 million) from the third quarter a year ago, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, including the quantitative reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted non-interest expenses and adjusted net income on pages 3 to 7; and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on page 8. (2) CIBC completed a two-for-one share split of CIBC common shares effective at the close of business on May 13, 2022. All per common share amounts in this news release reflect the Share Split. (3) Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. (4) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline and the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, all of which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. The July 31, 2023 results reflect the impacts from the implementation of Basel III reforms that became effective as of February 1, 2023. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. (5) The temporary exclusion of Central bank reserves from the leverage ratio exposure measure in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer applicable beginning in the second quarter of 2023.





Capital Markets reported net income of $494 million for the third quarter, up $47 million or 11% from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and a provision for credit losses in the current quarter compared with a provision reversal in the same quarter last year. Higher revenue from our global markets and direct financial services businesses was partially offset by lower investment portfolio gains. Expenses were up due to higher performance-based and employee-related compensation, and investments in our businesses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were up $76 million or 13% from the third quarter a year ago due to higher revenue offset by higher expenses.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $736 million, up $493 million from the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was up primarily due to a more unfavourable change in our economic outlook. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up due to higher impairments across all strategic business units.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.





Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines as described below. Some measures are calculated in accordance with GAAP (International Financial Reporting Standards), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures, which include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure", useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted measures, which include adjusted total revenue, adjusted provision for credit losses, adjusted non-interest expenses, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, remove items of note from reported results to calculate our adjusted results. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP ratios include an adjusted measure as one or more of their components. Non-GAAP ratios include adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted return on common shareholders' equity and adjusted effective tax rate.

Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-GAAP measures" section of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended July 31, 2023 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,412 $ 1,350 $ 666 $ 1,355 $ 67 $ 5,850

$ 499

Provision for credit losses

423

40

255

6

12

736



191

Non-interest expenses

1,303

674

345

673

312

3,307



258

Income (loss) before income taxes

686

636

66

676

(257)

1,807



50

Income taxes

189

169

(7)

182

(156)

377



(5)

Net income (loss)

497

467

73

494

(101)

1,430



55



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

10

10



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

497

467

73

494

(111)

1,420



55

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.47







Impact of items of note (1)































Revenue

































Commodity tax charge related to the retroactive impact of the 2023 Canadian Federal budget $ 34 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 34

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

34

-

-

-

-

34



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(7)

-

(13)

-

(3)

(23)



(10)

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(7)

-

(13)

-

(3)

(23)



(10)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

41

-

13

-

3

57



10

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2

-

3

-

-

5



3



Commodity tax charge related to the retroactive impact of the 2023 Canadian Federal budget

9

-

-

-

-

9



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

11

-

3

-

-

14



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 30 $ - $ 10 $ - $ 3 $ 43

$ 7

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($)



















$ 0.05







Operating results – adjusted (2)































Total revenue – adjusted (3) $ 2,446 $ 1,350 $ 666 $ 1,355 $ 67 $ 5,884

$ 499

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

423

40

255

6

12

736



191

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,296

674

332

673

309

3,284



248

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

727

636

79

676

(254)

1,864



60

Income taxes – adjusted

200

169

(4)

182

(156)

391



(2)

Net income (loss) – adjusted

527

467

83

494

(98)

1,473



62



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

10

10



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

527

467

83

494

(108)

1,463



62

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.52













































(1) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results. (2) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. (3) CIBC total results excludes a TEB adjustment of $66 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2023 (April 30, 2023: $64 million; July 31, 2022: $48 million) and $192 million for the nine months ended July 31, 2023 (July 31, 2022: $160 million). Our adjusted efficiency ratio and adjusted operating leverage are calculated on a TEB. (4) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to the beginning of 2022. (5) Acquisition and integration costs are comprised of incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, including enabling franchising opportunities, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project delivery, communication costs and client welcome bonuses. Purchase accounting adjustments include the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired Canadian Costco credit card receivables. Provision for credit losses for performing loans associated with the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, shown as an item of note in the second quarter of 2022 included the stage 1 ECL allowance established immediately after the acquisition date and the impact of the migration of stage 1 accounts to stage 2 during the second quarter of 2022. (6) The income tax charge is comprised of $510 million for the present value of the estimated amount of the Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD) tax of $555 million, and a charge of $35 million related to the fiscal 2022 impact of the 1.5% increase in the tax rate applied to taxable income of certain bank and insurance entities in excess of $100 million for periods after April 2022. The discount of $45 million on the CRD tax will accrete over the remaining four-year payment period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended April 30, 2023 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,280 $ 1,336 $ 648 $ 1,362 $ 76 $ 5,702

$ 477

Provision for credit losses

123

46

248

19

2

438



183

Non-interest expenses

1,274

673

354

664

175

3,140



261

Income (loss) before income taxes

883

617

46

679

(101)

2,124



33

Income taxes

246

165

(9)

182

(148)

436



(7)

Net income

637

452

55

497

47

1,688



40



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

11

11



-



Net income attributable to equity shareholders

637

452

55

497

36

1,677



40

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.76







Impact of items of note (1)































Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ (6) $ - $ (18) $ - $ (3) $ (27)

$ (13)



Decrease in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

114

114



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(6)

-

(18)

-

111

87



(13)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

6

-

18

-

(111)

(87)



13

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-

-

5

-

1

6



3



Decrease in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(32)

(32)



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

-

-

5

-

(31)

(26)



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 6 $ - $ 13 $ - $ (80) $ (61)

$ 10

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($)



















$ (0.06)







Operating results – adjusted (2)































Total revenue – adjusted (3) $ 2,280 $ 1,336 $ 648 $ 1,362 $ 76 $ 5,702

$ 477

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

123

46

248

19

2

438



183

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,268

673

336

664

286

3,227



248

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

889

617

64

679

(212)

2,037



46

Income taxes – adjusted

246

165

(4)

182

(179)

410



(4)

Net income (loss) – adjusted

643

452

68

497

(33)

1,627



50



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

11

11



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

643

452

68

497

(44)

1,616



50

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.70











































See previous page for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended July 31, 2022 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,321 $ 1,338 $ 604 $ 1,199 $ 109 $ 5,571

$ 473

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

200

10

35

(9)

7

243



28

Non-interest expenses

1,313

670

334

593

273

3,183



261

Income (loss) before income taxes

808

658

235

615

(171)

2,145



184

Income taxes

213

174

42

168

(118)

479



32

Net income (loss)

595

484

193

447

(53)

1,666



152



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

6

6



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

595

484

193

447

(59)

1,660



152

Diluted EPS ($) (4)



















$ 1.78







Impact of items of note (1)































Revenue

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments (5) $ (6) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (6)

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

(6)

-

-

-

-

(6)



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(7)

-

(17)

-

(3)

(27)



(13)



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments (5)

(56)

-

-

-

-

(56)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(63)

-

(17)

-

(3)

(83)



(13)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

57

-

17

-

3

77



13

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

3

-

4

-

-

7



3



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments (5)

12

-

-

-

-

12



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

15

-

4

-

-

19



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 42 $ - $ 13 $ - $ 3 $ 58

$ 10

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (4)



















$ 0.07







Operating results – adjusted (2)































Total revenue – adjusted (3) $ 2,315 $ 1,338 $ 604 $ 1,199 $ 109 $ 5,565

$ 473

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

200

10

35

(9)

7

243



28

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,250

670

317

593

270

3,100



248

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

865

658

252

615

(168)

2,222



197

Income taxes – adjusted

228

174

46

168

(118)

498



35

Net income (loss) – adjusted

637

484

206

447

(50)

1,724



162



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

6

6



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

637

484

206

447

(56)

1,718



162

Adjusted diluted EPS ($) (4)



















$ 1.85











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the nine months ended July 31, 2023 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 6,952 $ 4,037 $ 2,020 $ 4,198 $ 272 $ 17,479

$ 1,502

Provision for credit losses

704

132

601

15

17

1,469



447

Non-interest expenses

3,867

2,012

1,079

1,987

1,964

10,909



802

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,381

1,893

340

2,196

(1,709)

5,101



253

Income taxes

658

505

11

593

(216)

1,551



8

Net income (loss)

1,723

1,388

329

1,603

(1,493)

3,550



245



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

30

30



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

1,723

1,388

329

1,603

(1,523)

3,520



245

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 3.63







Impact of items of note (1)































Revenue

































Commodity tax charge related to the retroactive impact of the 2023 Canadian Federal budget $ 34 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 34

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

34

-

-

-

-

34



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(20)

-

(47) $ -

(9)

(76)



(35)



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(1,055)

(1,055)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(20)

-

(47)

-

(1,064)

(1,131)



(35)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

54

-

47

-

1,064

1,165



35

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

4

-

12

-

1

17



9



Commodity tax charge related to the retroactive impact of the 2023 Canadian Federal budget

9

-

-

-

-

9



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

293

293



-



Income tax charge related to the 2022 Canadian Federal budget (6)

-

-

-

-

(545)

(545)



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

13

-

12

-

(251)

(226)



9

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 41 $ - $ 35 $ - $ 1,315 $ 1,391

$ 26

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.52







Operating results – adjusted (2)































Total revenue – adjusted (3) $ 6,986 $ 4,037 $ 2,020 $ 4,198 $ 272 $ 17,513

$ 1,502

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

704

132

601

15

17

1,469



447

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

3,847

2,012

1,032

1,987

900

9,778



767

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

2,435

1,893

387

2,196

(645)

6,266



288

Income taxes – adjusted

671

505

23

593

(467)

1,325



17

Net income (loss) – adjusted

1,764

1,388

364

1,603

(178)

4,941



271



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

30

30



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

1,764

1,388

364

1,603

(208)

4,911



271

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 5.15











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the nine months ended July 31, 2022 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 6,647 $ 3,938 $ 1,804 $ 3,819 $ 237 $ 16,445

$ 1,419

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

571

2

118

(61)

(9)

621



93

Non-interest expenses

3,662

1,998

972

1,781

907

9,320



764

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,414

1,938

714

2,099

(661)

6,504



562

Income taxes

636

512

115

569

(386)

1,446



90

Net income (loss)

1,778

1,426

599

1,530

(275)

5,058



472



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

16

16



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

1,778

1,426

599

1,530

(291)

5,042



472

Diluted EPS ($) (4)



















$ 5.42







Impact of items of note (1)































Revenue

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (5) $ (10) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (10)

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

(10)

-

-

-

-

(10)



-

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (5)

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)



-

Impact of items of note on provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(11)

-

(51)

-

(9)

(71)



(40)



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (5)

(85)

-

-

-

-

(85)



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(45)

(45)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(96)

-

(51)

-

(54)

(201)



(40)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

180

-

51

-

54

285



40

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

3

-

13

-

1

17



10



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (5)

44

-

-

-

-

44



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

12

12



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

47

-

13

-

13

73



10

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 133 $ - $ 38 $ - $ 41 $ 212

$ 30

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (4)



















$ 0.24







Operating results – adjusted (2)































Total revenue – adjusted (3) $ 6,637 $ 3,938 $ 1,804 $ 3,819 $ 237 $ 16,435

$ 1,419

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

477

2

118

(61)

(9)

527



93

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

3,566

1,998

921

1,781

853

9,119



724

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

2,594

1,938

765

2,099

(607)

6,789



602

Income taxes – adjusted

683

512

128

569

(373)

1,519



100

Net income (loss) – adjusted

1,911

1,426

637

1,530

(234)

5,270



502



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

16

16



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

1,911

1,426

637

1,530

(250)

5,254



502

Adjusted diluted EPS ($) (4)



















$ 5.66











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) net income to non-GAAP (adjusted) pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on a segmented basis.



































U.S.











Canadian U.S.













Commercial









Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking









Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth









and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

2023 Net income (loss) $ 497 $ 467 $ 73 $ 494 $ (101) $ 1,430

$ 55

Jul. 31 Add: provision for credit losses

423

40

255

6

12

736



191



Add: income taxes

189

169

(7)

182

(156)

377



(5)





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,109

676

321

682

(245)

2,543



241





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

41

-

13

-

3

57



10





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,150 $ 676 $ 334 $ 682 $ (242) $ 2,600

$ 251

2023 Net income $ 637 $ 452 $ 55 $ 497 $ 47 $ 1,688

$ 40

Apr. 30 Add: provision for credit losses

123

46

248

19

2

438



183



Add: income taxes

246

165

(9)

182

(148)

436



(7)





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,006

663

294

698

(99)

2,562



216





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

6

-

18

-

(111)

(87)



13





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,012 $ 663 $ 312 $ 698 $ (210) $ 2,475

$ 229

2022 Net income (loss) $ 595 $ 484 $ 193 $ 447 $ (53) $ 1,666

$ 152

Jul. 31 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

200

10

35

(9)

7

243



28



Add: income taxes

213

174

42

168

(118)

479



32





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,008

668

270

606

(164)

2,388



212





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)(4)

57

-

17

-

3

77



13





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,065 $ 668 $ 287 $ 606 $ (161) $ 2,465

$ 225









































$ millions, for the nine months ended































2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,723 $ 1,388 $ 329 $ 1,603 $ (1,493) $ 3,550

$ 245

Jul. 31 Add: provision for credit losses

704

132

601

15

17

1,469



447



Add: income taxes

658

505

11

593

(216)

1,551



8





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

3,085

2,025

941

2,211

(1,692)

6,570



700





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

54

-

47

-

1,064

1,165



35





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 3,139 $ 2,025 $ 988 $ 2,211 $ (628) $ 7,735

$ 735

2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,778 $ 1,426 $ 599 $ 1,530 $ (275) $ 5,058

$ 472

Jul. 31 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

571

2

118

(61)

(9)

621



93



Add: income taxes

636

512

115

569

(386)

1,446



90





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

2,985

1,940

832

2,038

(670)

7,125



655





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)(4)

86

-

51

-

54

191



40





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 3,071 $ 1,940 $ 883 $ 2,038 $ (616) $ 7,316

$ 695













(1) Non-GAAP measure. (2) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results. (3) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. (4) Excludes the impact of the provision for credit losses for performing loans from the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, as the amount is included in the add back of provision for (reversal of) credit losses.





Making a difference in our communities

At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter we:

Announced a $1.0 million donation to Trillium Health Partners Foundation in support of their Institute for Better Health. This investment will help advance research to improve equity in patient care through a better understanding of health disparities in the community, with a focus on cancer screening;

donation to Trillium Health Partners Foundation in support of their Institute for Better Health. This investment will help advance research to improve equity in patient care through a better understanding of health disparities in the community, with a focus on cancer screening; Were the proud official partner of the 27th edition of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau, an annual event that raises funds and brings awareness to children living with pediatric cancer in Quebec . Team CIBC raised over $1.1 million , and the event overall raised $3.5 million ; and

. Team CIBC raised over , and the event overall raised ; and Supported communities affected by the wildfires in Nova Scotia and Alberta by donating $110,000 to local organizations through the CIBC Foundation's Emergency Relief Funds and by making available financial relief, advice and support to affected clients.

The Board of Directors of CIBC reviewed this news release prior to it being issued. CIBC's controls and procedures support the ability of the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CIBC to certify CIBC's third quarter financial report and controls and procedures. CIBC's CEO and CFO will voluntarily provide to the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission a certification relating to CIBC's third quarter financial information, including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, and will provide the same certification to the Canadian Securities Administrators.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on financial statements prepared in compliance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, unless otherwise noted.

