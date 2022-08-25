CIBC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Third quarter highlights



Q3/22 Q3/21 Q2/22 YoY Variance QoQ

Variance Reported Net Income $1,666 million $1,730 million $1,523 million -4 % +9 % Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,724 million $1,808 million $1,652 million -5 % +4 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $2,465 million $2,243 million $2,343 million +10 % +5 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) (2) $1.78 $1.88 $1.62 -5 % +10 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)(2) $1.85 $1.96 $1.77 -6 % +5 % Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (3) 14.6 % 17.1 % 14.0 %

Adjusted ROE (1) 15.1 % 17.9 % 15.2 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (4) 11.8 % 12.3 % 11.7 %

"In the third quarter, we continued to deliver strong growth across our business through the execution of our client-focused strategy, leveraging the strategic investments we're making in our bank to attract new clients and deepen existing relationships," said Victor G. Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "As the economic environment continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering shareholder value by taking a disciplined approach to capital allocation to execute our strategy, focusing on key client segments, further enhancing client experience, and investing in future differentiators for our bank. Our highly-connected and purpose-driven team will continue to move our bank forward as we create positive change and help make ambitions a reality."

Results for the third quarter of 2022 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.07 per share:

$50 million ( $38 million after-tax) in acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments (5) associated with the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio; and

( after-tax) in acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments associated with the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio; and $27 million ( $20 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Our CET1 ratio(4) was 11.8% at July 31, 2022, compared with 11.7% at the end of the prior quarter. CIBC's leverage ratio(4) at July 31, 2022 was 4.3%.

Core business performance

Canadian Personal and Business Banking reported net income of $595 million for the third quarter, down $47 million or 7% from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to a higher provision for credit losses and higher expenses, partially offset by higher revenue. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $1,065 million, up $127 million from the third quarter a year ago, mainly due to higher revenue driven by volume growth, including the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, and higher net product spreads that benefitted from the rising interest rate environment, partially offset by higher expenses. Expenses were higher due to ongoing spending on strategic initiatives, including the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, and employee-related compensation.

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $484 million for the third quarter, up $14 million or 3% from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and a provision for credit losses this quarter compared to a provision reversal in the prior year. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $668 million, up $78 million from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to strong volume growth, higher fee revenue, and higher net product spreads that benefitted from the rising interest rate environment in commercial banking. Higher expenses were primarily driven by revenue-based variable compensation reflecting favourable business results and spending on strategic initiatives.

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $193 million (US$152 million) for the third quarter, down $73 million (down US$64 million) from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to a higher provision for credit losses and higher expenses, partially offset by higher revenue. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $287 million (US$225 million), up $5 million (down US$3 million) from the third quarter a year ago due to higher revenue, primarily driven by volume growth, partially offset by higher employee-related compensation and higher spending on strategic initiatives.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (2) CIBC completed a two-for-one share split of CIBC common shares effective at the close of business on May 13, 2022. All per common share amounts in this news release reflect the Share Split. (3) Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Third quarter financial highlights" section of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (4) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline and the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, all of which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (5) Acquisition and integration costs are comprised of incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, including enabling franchising opportunities, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project delivery, communication costs and client welcome bonuses. Purchase accounting adjustments include the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired Canadian Costco credit card receivables.





Capital Markets reported net income of $447 million for the third quarter, down $44 million or 9% from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher expenses and a lower provision reversal in the current quarter, partially offset by higher revenue. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were down $5 million or 1% from the third quarter a year ago, as higher revenue from our direct financial services, global markets, and corporate and investment banking businesses was offset by higher expenses. Expenses were up due to continued higher spending on strategic initiatives and higher employee-related compensation.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses in the current quarter was $243 million, compared with a provision reversal of $99 million in the same quarter last year. The current quarter included a provision for credit losses on performing loans due to an unfavourable change in our economic outlook and unfavourable credit migration, while the same quarter last year included a provision reversal reflective of a favourable change in our economic outlook. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up, mainly attributable to Canadian Personal and Business Banking including from the acquired Canadian Costco credit card portfolio.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines as described below. Some measures are calculated in accordance with GAAP (International Financial Reporting Standards), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures, which include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure", useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted measures, which include adjusted total revenue, adjusted provision for credit losses, adjusted non-interest expenses, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, remove items of note from reported results to calculate our adjusted results. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures.

Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-GAAP measures" section of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended July 31, 2022

Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,321 $ 1,338 $ 604 $ 1,199 $ 109 $ 5,571

$ 473

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

200

10

35

(9)

7

243



28

Non-interest expenses

1,313

670

334

593

273

3,183



261

Income (loss) before income taxes

808

658

235

615

(171)

2,145



184

Income taxes

213

174

42

168

(118)

479



32

Net income (loss)

595

484

193

447

(53)

1,666



152



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

6

6



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

595

484

193

447

(59)

1,660



152

Diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 1.78







Impact of items of note (2)































Revenue

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments (3) $ (6) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (6)

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

(6)

-

-

-

-

(6)



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(7)

-

(17)

-

(3)

(27)



(13)



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments (3)

(56)

-

-

-

-

(56)



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

-

-



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(63)

-

(17)

-

(3)

(83)



(13)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

57

-

17

-

3

77



13

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

3

-

4

-

-

7



3



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments (3)

12

-

-

-

-

12



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

15

-

4

-

-

19



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 42 $ - $ 13 $ - $ 3 $ 58

$ 10

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 0.07







Operating results – adjusted (4)































Total revenue – adjusted (5) $ 2,315 $ 1,338 $ 604 $ 1,199 $ 109 $ 5,565

$ 473

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

200

10

35

(9)

7

243



28

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,250

670

317

593

270

3,100



248

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

865

658

252

615

(168)

2,222



197

Income taxes – adjusted

228

174

46

168

(118)

498



35

Net income (loss) – adjusted

637

484

206

447

(50)

1,724



162



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

6

6



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

637

484

206

447

(56)

1,718



162

Adjusted diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 1.85











































(1) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to all periods presented. (2) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results. (3) Acquisition and integration costs are comprised of incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, including enabling franchising opportunities, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project delivery, communication costs and client welcome bonuses. Purchase accounting adjustments include the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired Canadian Costco credit card receivables. Provision for credit losses for performing loans associated with the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, shown as an item of note in the second quarter of 2022 included the stage 1 ECL allowance established immediately after the acquisition date and the impact of the migration of stage 1 accounts to stage 2 during the second quarter of 2022. (4) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. (5) CIBC total results excludes a taxable equivalent basis (TEB) adjustment of $48 million (April 30, 2022: $53 million; July 31, 2021: $51 million) and $160 million for the nine months ended July 31, 2022 (July 31, 2021: $156 million). Our adjusted efficiency ratio and adjusted operating leverage are calculated on a TEB.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended April 30, 2022 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,143 $ 1,303 $ 591 $ 1,316 $ 23 $ 5,376

$ 467

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

273

(4)

55

(14)

(7)

303



43

Non-interest expenses

1,197

655

320

592

350

3,114



253

Income (loss) before income taxes

673

652

216

738

(320)

1,959



171

Income taxes

177

172

36

198

(147)

436



29

Net income (loss)

496

480

180

540

(173)

1,523



142



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

5

5



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

496

480

180

540

(178)

1,518



142

Diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 1.62







Impact of items of note (2)































Revenue

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (3) $ (4) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (4)

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

(4)

-

-

-

-

(4)



-

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (3)

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)



-

Impact of items of note on provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(4)

-

(17)

-

(3)

(24)



(14)



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (3)

(16)

-

-

-

-

(16)



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(45)

(45)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(20)

-

(17)

-

(48)

(85)



(14)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

110

-

17

-

48

175



14

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-

-

5

-

-

5



4



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (3)

29

-

-

-

-

29



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

12

12



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

29

-

5

-

12

46



4

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 81 $ - $ 12 $ - $ 36 $ 129

$ 10

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 0.15







Operating results – adjusted (4)































Total revenue – adjusted (5) $ 2,139 $ 1,303 $ 591 $ 1,316 $ 23 $ 5,372

$ 467

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

179

(4)

55

(14)

(7)

209



43

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,177

655

303

592

302

3,029



239

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

783

652

233

738

(272)

2,134



185

Income taxes – adjusted

206

172

41

198

(135)

482



33

Net income (loss) – adjusted

577

480

192

540

(137)

1,652



152



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

5

5



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

577

480

192

540

(142)

1,647



152

Adjusted diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 1.77











































See previous page for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended July 31, 2021 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,056 $ 1,207 $ 539 $ 1,140 $ 114 $ 5,056

$ 438

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

67

(49)

(57)

(60)

-

(99)



(46)

Non-interest expenses

1,118

617

274

529

380

2,918



223

Income (loss) before income taxes

871

639

322

671

(266)

2,237



261

Income taxes

229

169

56

180

(127)

507



45

Net income (loss)

642

470

266

491

(139)

1,730



216



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

5

5



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

642

470

266

491

(144)

1,725



216

Diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 1.88







Impact of items of note (2)































Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ - $ - $ (17) $ - $ (3) $ (20)

$ (13)



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(85)

(85)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

-

-

(17)

-

(88)

(105)



(13)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

-

-

17

-

88

105



13

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-

-

4

-

1

5



3



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

22

22



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

-

-

4

-

23

27



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ - $ - $ 13 $ - $ 65 $ 78

$ 10

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 0.08







Operating results – adjusted (4)































Total revenue – adjusted (5) $ 2,056 $ 1,207 $ 539 $ 1,140 $ 114 $ 5,056

$ 438

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

67

(49)

(57)

(60)

-

(99)



(46)

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,118

617

257

529

292

2,813



210

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

871

639

339

671

(178)

2,342



274

Income taxes – adjusted

229

169

60

180

(104)

534



48

Net income (loss) – adjusted

642

470

279

491

(74)

1,808



226



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

5

5



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

642

470

279

491

(79)

1,803



226

Adjusted diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 1.96











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the nine months ended July 31, 2022 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 6,647 $ 3,938 $ 1,804 $ 3,819 $ 237 $ 16,445

$ 1,419

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

571

2

118

(61)

(9)

621



93

Non-interest expenses

3,662

1,998

972

1,781

907

9,320



764

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,414

1,938

714

2,099

(661)

6,504



562

Income taxes

636

512

115

569

(386)

1,446



90

Net income (loss)

1,778

1,426

599

1,530

(275)

5,058



472



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

16

16



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

1,778

1,426

599

1,530

(291)

5,042



472

Diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 5.42







Impact of items of note (2)































Revenue

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (3) $ (10) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (10)

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

(10)

-

-

-

-

(10)



-

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (3)

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)



-

Impact of items of note on provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(11)

-

(51)

-

(9)

(71)



(40)



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (3)

(85)

-

-

-

-

(85)



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(45)

(45)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(96)

-

(51)

-

(54)

(201)



(40)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

180

-

51

-

54

285



40

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

3

-

13

-

1

17



10



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (3)

44

-

-

-

-

44



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

12

12



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

47

-

13

-

13

73



10

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 133 $ - $ 38 $ - $ 41 $ 212

$ 30

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 0.24







Operating results – adjusted (4)































Total revenue – adjusted (5) $ 6,637 $ 3,938 $ 1,804 $ 3,819 $ 237 $ 16,435

$ 1,419

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

477

2

118

(61)

(9)

527



93

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

3,566

1,998

921

1,781

853

9,119



724

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

2,594

1,938

765

2,099

(607)

6,789



602

Income taxes – adjusted

683

512

128

569

(373)

1,519



100

Net income (loss) – adjusted

1,911

1,426

637

1,530

(234)

5,270



502



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

16

16



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

1,911

1,426

637

1,530

(250)

5,254



502

Adjusted diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 5.66











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the nine months ended July 31, 2021 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 6,022 $ 3,430 $ 1,632 $ 3,508 $ 359 $ 14,951

$ 1,300

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

186

(34)

(24)

(66)

18

80



(21)

Non-interest expenses

3,262

1,797

825

1,589

927

8,400



658

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,574

1,667

831

1,985

(586)

6,471



663

Income taxes

677

444

161

506

(323)

1,465



128

Net income (loss)

1,897

1,223

670

1,479

(263)

5,006



535



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

13

13



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

1,897

1,223

670

1,479

(276)

4,993



535

Diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 5.43







Impact of items of note (2)































Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ - $ - $ (52) $ - $ (8) $ (60)

$ (41)



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(85)

(85)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

-

-

(52)

-

(93)

(145)



(41)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

-

-

52

-

93

145



41

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-

-

14

-

1

15



11



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

22

22



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

-

-

14

-

23

37



11

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ - $ - $ 38 $ - $ 70 $ 108

$ 30

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 0.12







Operating results – adjusted (4)































Total revenue – adjusted (5) $ 6,022 $ 3,430 $ 1,632 $ 3,508 $ 359 $ 14,951

$ 1,300

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

186

(34)

(24)

(66)

18

80



(21)

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

3,262

1,797

773

1,589

834

8,255



617

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

2,574

1,667

883

1,985

(493)

6,616



704

Income taxes – adjusted

677

444

175

506

(300)

1,502



139

Net income (loss) – adjusted

1,897

1,223

708

1,479

(193)

5,114



565



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

13

13



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

1,897

1,223

708

1,479

(206)

5,101



565

Adjusted diluted EPS ($) (1)



















$ 5.55











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) net income to non-GAAP (adjusted) pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on a segmented basis.



































U.S.











Canadian U.S.













Commercial









Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking









Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth









and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

2022 Net income (loss) $ 595 $ 484 $ 193 $ 447 $ (53) $ 1,666

$ 152

Jul. 31 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

200

10

35

(9)

7

243



28



Add: income taxes

213

174

42

168

(118)

479



32





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,008

668

270

606

(164)

2,388



212





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

57

-

17

-

3

77



13





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,065 $ 668 $ 287 $ 606 $ (161) $ 2,465

$ 225

2022 Net income (loss) $ 496 $ 480 $ 180 $ 540 $ (173) $ 1,523

$ 142

Apr. 30 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

273

(4)

55

(14)

(7)

303



43



Add: income taxes

177

172

36

198

(147)

436



29





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

946

648

271

724

(327)

2,262



214





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)(4)

16

-

17

-

48

81



14





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 962 $ 648 $ 288 $ 724 $ (279) $ 2,343

$ 228

2021 Net income (loss) $ 642 $ 470 $ 266 $ 491 $ (139) $ 1,730

$ 216

Jul. 31 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

67

(49)

(57)

(60)

-

(99)



(46)



Add: income taxes

229

169

56

180

(127)

507



45





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

938

590

265

611

(266)

2,138



215





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

-

-

17

-

88

105



13





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 938 $ 590 $ 282 $ 611 $ (178) $ 2,243

$ 228









































$ millions, for the nine months ended































2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,778 $ 1,426 $ 599 $ 1,530 $ (275) $ 5,058

$ 472

Jul. 31 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

571

2

118

(61)

(9)

621



93



Add: income taxes

636

512

115

569

(386)

1,446



90





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

2,985

1,940

832

2,038

(670)

7,125



655





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)(4)

86

-

51

-

54

191



40





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 3,071 $ 1,940 $ 883 $ 2,038 $ (616) $ 7,316

$ 695

2021 Net income (loss) $ 1,897 $ 1,223 $ 670 $ 1,479 $ (263) $ 5,006

$ 535

Jul. 31 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

186

(34)

(24)

(66)

18

80



(21)



Add: income taxes

677

444

161

506

(323)

1,465



128





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

2,760

1,633

807

1,919

(568)

6,551



642





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

-

-

52

-

93

145



41





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 2,760 $ 1,633 $ 859 $ 1,919 $ (475) $ 6,696

$ 683











(1) Non-GAAP measure.

(2) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results.

(3) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures.

(4) Excludes the impact of the provision for credit losses for performing loans from the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, as the amount is included in the add back of provision for (reversal of) credit losses.









Making a difference in our communities

At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:

We renewed our support to the McGill University Health Centre Foundation with a $1 million donation aligned to the expansion of their innovative app, Opal, and their ambition to provide exceptional and integrated patient-centric care for those living with cancer.

Health Centre Foundation with a donation aligned to the expansion of their innovative app, Opal, and their ambition to provide exceptional and integrated patient-centric care for those living with cancer. We approved the first round of new, incremental funding from the CIBC Foundation. In total, nearly $700,000 was committed to community-based organizations to help create greater social and economic inclusion for underserved communities. This was the first part of a commitment of $3.5 million in funding distributions that the CIBC Foundation will make this year.

was committed to community-based organizations to help create greater social and economic inclusion for underserved communities. This was the first part of a commitment of in funding distributions that the CIBC Foundation will make this year. Together with the BlackNorth Initiative, we recognized the first-ever recipients of the Youth Accelerator Program with BGC Canada. Thirty students from BGC clubs across Canada have been selected to receive $50,000 over four years for tuition, mentorship, financial education, and opportunities to secure paid internships or co-ops with other signatories to the BlackNorth CEO Pledge.

have been selected to receive over four years for tuition, mentorship, financial education, and opportunities to secure paid internships or co-ops with other signatories to the BlackNorth CEO Pledge. We participated in the 26th edition of Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau, raising over $900,000 to support pediatric cancer research at the Charles-Bruneau Foundation. This year marked CIBC's 16th year as title partner of the Tour, with the bank having now raised over $10,000,000 since 2006.

The Board of Directors of CIBC reviewed this news release prior to it being issued. CIBC's controls and procedures support the ability of the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CIBC to certify CIBC's third quarter financial report and controls and procedures. CIBC's CEO and CFO will voluntarily provide to the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission a certification relating to CIBC's third quarter financial information, including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, and will provide the same certification to the Canadian Securities Administrators.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on financial statements prepared in compliance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, unless otherwise noted.

A NOTE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

From time to time, we make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including in this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in other reports to shareholders, and in other communications. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our operations, business lines, financial condition, risk management, priorities, targets and commitments (including with respect to net-zero emissions), ongoing objectives, strategies, the regulatory environment in which we operate and outlook for calendar year 2022 and subsequent periods. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "target", "objective" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would" and "could". By their nature, these statements require us to make assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Given the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the war in Ukraine on the global economy, financial markets, and our business, results of operations, reputation and financial condition, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with our assumptions as compared to prior periods. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, affect our operations, performance and results, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. These factors include: the occurrence, continuance or intensification of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and any related government policies and actions; credit, market, liquidity, strategic, insurance, operational, reputation, conduct and legal, regulatory and environmental risk; currency value and interest rate fluctuations, including as a result of market and oil price volatility; the effectiveness and adequacy of our risk management and valuation models and processes; legislative or regulatory developments in the jurisdictions where we operate, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Common Reporting Standard, and regulatory reforms in the United Kingdom and Europe, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's global standards for capital and liquidity reform, and those relating to bank recapitalization legislation and the payments system in Canada; amendments to, and interpretations of, risk-based capital guidelines and reporting instructions, and interest rate and liquidity regulatory guidance; the resolution of legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters; the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations; changes in our estimates of reserves and allowances; changes in tax laws; changes to our credit ratings; political conditions and developments, including changes relating to economic or trade matters; the possible effect on our business of international conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine, and terrorism; natural disasters, disruptions to public infrastructure and other catastrophic events; reliance on third parties to provide components of our business infrastructure; potential disruptions to our information technology systems and services; increasing cyber security risks which may include theft or disclosure of assets, unauthorized access to sensitive information, or operational disruption; social media risk; losses incurred as a result of internal or external fraud; anti-money laundering; the accuracy and completeness of information provided to us concerning clients and counterparties; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us and our affiliates or associates; intensifying competition from established competitors and new entrants in the financial services industry including through internet and mobile banking; technological change; global capital market activity; changes in monetary and economic policy; general business and economic conditions worldwide, as well as in Canada, the U.S. and other countries where we have operations, including increasing Canadian household debt levels and global credit risks; climate change and other environmental and social risks; inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; our success in developing and introducing new products and services, expanding existing distribution channels, developing new distribution channels and realizing increased revenue from these channels; changes in client spending and saving habits; our ability to attract and retain key employees and executives; our ability to successfully execute our strategies and complete and integrate acquisitions and joint ventures; the risk that expected benefits of an acquisition, merger or divestiture will not be realized within the expected time frame or at all; and our ability to anticipate and manage the risks associated with these factors. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of our forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Additional information about these factors can be found in the "Management of risk" section of our 2021 Annual Report, as updated by our quarterly reports. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting our shareholders and financial analysts in understanding our financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained in this news release or in other communications except as required by law.

