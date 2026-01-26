Realigning ambitions to adapt to changing realities and redefining success

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians remain determined and resilient in pursuit of their ambitions, according to the second annual CIBC Ambitions Index. The Index provides a comprehensive look at how Canadians are progressing toward their goals and ambitions across all areas of life such as health and wellness, personal finances and relationships.

Despite current economic uncertainties, this year's Index shows that Canadians remain resilient in pursuing their ambitions, with two thirds (67 per cent) saying they've made progress toward their ambitions in the past year, down just 1 per cent from 2025.

According to the Index, Canadians are focusing on fewer, more ambitious goals and prioritizing those that can have a significant impact on their lives. 60 per cent agree that the current economic climate has compelled them to adapt their goals to align with new opportunities and realities.

The Index also found that while younger Canadians are losing ground in making progress toward their ambitions (-3 per cent YoY), they are increasingly redefining success, placing greater importance on meaningful contributions and experiences over traditional markers like salary and early retirement.

"Our research shows that Canadians aren't just adjusting to change, they're redefining it," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, Financial Planning and Advice, CIBC. "From prioritizing health and relationships to seeking out new skills and experiences, ambition is taking on new meaning across the country."

Key takeaways from the 2026 CIBC Ambitions Index include:

Adapting priorities : Health and wellness (56 per cent), financial stability (52 per cent), and personal relationships (49 per cent) remain the top areas of ambition for Canadians of all ages.

: Health and wellness (56 per cent), financial stability (52 per cent), and personal relationships (49 per cent) remain the top areas of ambition for Canadians of all ages. Generational satisfaction : Canadians generally feel positive about their progress toward ambitions with three quarters (75 per cent) expressing satisfaction. Boomers+ are most satisfied with the progress they have made toward their goals and ambitions, while satisfaction is lowest for Gen X and Millennials.

: Canadians generally feel positive about their progress toward ambitions with three quarters (75 per cent) expressing satisfaction. Boomers+ are most satisfied with the progress they have made toward their goals and ambitions, while satisfaction is lowest for Gen X and Millennials. Intentional resilience: Canadians are becoming more deliberate in how they pursue their ambitions. Nearly half (46 per cent) regularly review their progress (+6 per cent YoY), and 40 per cent set new goals at least quarterly (+5 per cent YoY), signalling a more proactive, self-directed approach in a challenging environment.

Canadians are becoming more deliberate in how they pursue their ambitions. Nearly half (46 per cent) regularly review their progress (+6 per cent YoY), and 40 per cent set new goals at least quarterly (+5 per cent YoY), signalling a more proactive, self-directed approach in a challenging environment. Redefining success: Younger Canadians are reshaping what ambition looks like, placing greater value on meaningful contributions and experiences over traditional markers such as salary and early retirement, even as progress toward goals has softened year over year.

Younger Canadians are reshaping what ambition looks like, placing greater value on meaningful contributions and experiences over traditional markers such as salary and early retirement, even as progress toward goals has softened year over year. Challenging circumstances : Newcomers experienced a 9 per cent drop in their ambition index, underscoring the strong headwinds they currently face in making progress toward their ambitions. Though newcomers exhibit a decline in ambitions related to financial stability and career development, they prioritize health and wellness.

The annual CIBC Ambitions Index tracks the goals and ambitions of Canadians, the progress they've made, and the barriers they face, providing a clear view of what matters most to them across different life stages. While money and finances play a role in achieving ambition, the Index explores all aspects of Canadians' ambitions, including health and wellness, personal relationships, travel and leisure, pursuing a passion, education and learning, career development, social impact and environmental sustainability, highlighting both the common threads and unique differences that define Canadians' aspirations.

