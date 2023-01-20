CIBC Announces Results of Conversion Privileges of NVCC Preferred Shares Series 47

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that, during the conversion notice period which ran from January 1, 2023 to January 16, 2023, 676,578 Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares Series 47 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) of CIBC (the "Series 47 Shares") were tendered for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class A Preferred Shares Series 48 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) of CIBC (the "Series 48 Shares"). As per the conditions set out in the prospectus supplement dated January 11, 2018 relating to the issuance of the Series 47 Shares, since less than 1,000,000 Series 48 Shares would be outstanding on January 31, 2023, after having taken into account all Series 47 Shares tendered for conversion into Series 48 Shares, holders of Series 47 Shares who tendered their Series 47 Shares for conversion will not be entitled to convert their shares into Series 48 Shares. As a result, Series 48 Shares will not be issued at this time.

On January 31, 2023, CIBC will have 18,000,000 Series 47 Shares issued and outstanding. The Series 47 Shares are currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CM.PR.S.

The fixed dividend rate applicable to the Series 47 Shares for the five-year period from and including January 31, 2023 to but excluding January 31, 2028 is 5.878%, payable quarterly as and when declared by the Board of Directors of CIBC.

About CIBC

