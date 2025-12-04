CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results

CIBC's 2025 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. Our 2025 Annual Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.

"We delivered record financial performance in 2025 through the consistent execution of our client-focused strategy, driving high-quality earnings growth and delivering top-tier returns for our shareholders," said Harry Culham, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "In a dynamic operating environment, our proactive and disciplined approach to managing our business, our resilient capital position and our deep client relationships supported robust growth while maintaining strong credit quality.

Thanks to our CIBC team, in 2025 we continued our strong net client growth, improved our excellent client experience scores and furthered our connected culture across our bank to create value for all our stakeholders. We enter the new fiscal year with continuity in our strategy and a shared vision for accelerating its execution by sharpening client focus and connectivity, driving efficiencies through modernization and elevating our emphasis on human capital. Our CIBC team remains committed to our purpose to help make your ambition a reality as we serve our clients, support our community and build on the clear momentum we've established at CIBC," added Mr. Culham.

Fourth quarter highlights



Q4/25 Q4/24 Q3/25 YoY

Variance QoQ

Variance Revenue $7,576 million $6,617 million $7,254 million +14 % +4 % Reported Net Income $2,180 million $1,882 million $2,096 million +16 % +4 % Adjusted Net Income (1) $2,188 million $1,889 million $2,104 million +16 % +4 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $3,408 million $2,835 million $3,289 million +20 % +4 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $2.20 $1.90 $2.15 +16 % +2 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $2.21 $1.91 $2.16 +16 % +2 % Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (2) 14.1 % 13.3 % 14.2 %

Adjusted ROE (1) 14.1 % 13.4 % 14.2 % Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (2)(3) 1.59 % 1.50 % 1.58 % Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (excluding trading) (2)(3) 2.00 % 1.86 % 1.94 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (4) 13.3 % 13.3 % 13.4 %

CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2025 were affected by the following item of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.01 per share:

$11 million ($8 million after-tax) amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets.

For the year ended October 31, 2025, CIBC reported net income of $8.5 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $8.5 billion, compared with reported net income of $7.2 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $7.3 billion for 2024, and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) of $13.3 billion, compared with $11.3 billion for 2024.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, including the quantitative reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted non-interest expenses and adjusted net income on pages 14 to 18; and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on page 19. (2) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section. (3) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (4) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" section of our 2025 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Core business performance

F2025 Financial Highlights

(C$ million) F2025 F2024 YoY Variance Canadian Personal and Business Banking (1)





Reported Net Income $3,107 $2,905 up 7% Adjusted Net Income (2) $3,127 $2,924 up 7% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $5,964 $5,236 up 14% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $5,991 $5,262 up 14%







Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (1)





Reported Net Income $2,341 $2,063 up 13% Adjusted Net Income (2) $2,341 $2,063 up 13% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $3,380 $2,952 up 14% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $3,380 $2,952 up 14%







U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (1)





Reported Net Income $958 $500 up 92% Adjusted Net Income (2) $971 $599 up 62% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $1,355 $1,102 up 23% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $1,373 $1,235 up 11%







Capital Markets (1)





Reported Net Income $2,273 $1,629 up 40% Adjusted Net Income (2) $2,273 $1,629 up 40% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $3,293 $2,321 up 42% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $3,293 $2,321 up 42%

Strong fundamentals

While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2025, CIBC maintained its capital strength and sound risk management practices:

Capital ratios were strong, with a CET1 ratio (3) of 13.3% as noted above, and Tier 1 (3) and Total capital ratios (3) of 15.1% and 17.4%, respectively, at October 31, 2025;

of 13.3% as noted above, and Tier 1 and Total capital ratios of 15.1% and 17.4%, respectively, at October 31, 2025; Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $11.4 million in 2025 compared with $11.0 million in 2024;

We continued to have solid credit performance, with a loan loss ratio (4) of 33 basis points compared with 32 basis points in 2024;

of 33 basis points compared with 32 basis points in 2024; Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) (3) was 132% for the three months ended October 31, 2025; and

was 132% for the three months ended October 31, 2025; and Leverage Ratio(3) was 4.3% at October 31, 2025.

CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.97 per share to $1.07 per share for the quarter ending January 31, 2026.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $605 million for the fourth quarter, up $186 million or 44% from the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was up due to an unfavourable change in the economic outlook in Canada and unfavourable credit migration in the current quarter and favourable model parameter updates in the same quarter last year. Offsetting these increases, the same quarter last year included an unfavourable change in economic outlook in the U.S. compared to a favourable change in the current quarter. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up due to higher provisions in all strategic business units (SBUs), except U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management.

(1) Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (3) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the LCR is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2025 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (4) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

Key highlights across our bank in 2025 included:

Achieved record-high net promoter scores for Personal Banking and Imperial Service and maintained strong net promoter scores in Commercial Banking, Private Banking and Wood Gundy, reflecting the confidence, loyalty and satisfaction that sets us apart as a trusted partner for our clients.

Launched a new, innovative, no annual fee CIBC Adapta Mastercard that automatically adapts to spending practices and rewards more for everyday purchases.

Established a new tiered Smart Account, which offers clients up to three accounts with unlimited transactions, enhanced benefits and rewards, and automatic tier upgrades as they deepen their relationship with CIBC.

Launched Real-Time Experience (CIBC CRTeX), an AI-enabled client personalization and engagement engine to further our industry-leading digital capabilities and enhance banking experiences.

Achieved strong year-over-year growth in commercial loans and deposits through proactive engagement and tailored solutions.

Continued delivering industry-leading advice and capital markets solutions by expanding our capabilities and expertise, securing a market share of 14.2% among Strategic and Focus clients in Canada, while maintaining leading growth, productivity, efficiency, and returns versus peers.

First major Canadian bank to sign the Government of Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems

Recognized by Global Finance for the third consecutive year as the Best Investment Bank in Canada and for our leadership in environmental and social sustainability financing, receiving three sustainable finance awards from Global Finance, including Best Sustainable Finance Bank in Canada.

Ranked #6 Registered Investment Advisor in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list; remaining in the top 10 for the sixth consecutive year.

Making a difference in our communities

At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:

The 34th annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure took place bringing together 60,000 participants and volunteers, including more than 14,000 Team CIBC members at more than 50 sites across Canada. This year, over $18 million was raised, with Team CIBC contributing $3.1 million.

To support hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands impacted by Hurricane Melissa, CIBC committed $100,000 to the CIBC Caribbean ComTrust Foundation and launched a relief fund for CIBC team members, clients and the public to add their support.

CIBC donated US$25,000 to Chicago White Sox Charities in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, presented by CIBC. In collaboration with non-profit partners, the White Sox invited local families impacted by pediatric cancer to participate in special activities before and during the day's game.

Fourth quarter financial highlights

As at or for the







As at or for the











three months ended







twelve months ended





2025 2025

2024





2025 2024



Unaudited Oct. 31 Jul. 31

Oct. 31





Oct. 31 Oct. 31



Financial results ($ millions)



Net interest income $ 4,132

$ 4,048

$ 3,633





$ 15,769

$ 13,695



Non-interest income

3,444



3,206



2,984







13,364



11,911



Total revenue

7,576



7,254



6,617







29,133



25,606



Provision for credit losses

605



559



419







2,342



2,001



Non-interest expenses

4,179



3,976



3,791







15,852



14,439



Income before income taxes

2,792



2,719



2,407







10,939



9,166



Income taxes

612



623



525







2,485



2,012



Net income $ 2,180

$ 2,096

$ 1,882





$ 8,454

$ 7,154



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

6



2



8







25



39





Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

116



82



72







364



263





Common shareholders

2,058



2,012



1,802







8,065



6,852



Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 2,174

$ 2,094

$ 1,874





$ 8,429

$ 7,115



Financial measures



































Reported efficiency ratio (1)

55.2 %

54.8 %

57.3 %





54.4 %

56.4 %

Reported operating leverage (1)

4.2 %

1.9 %

3.0 %





4.0 %

9.1 %

Loan loss ratio (1)

0.34 %

0.33 %

0.30 %





0.33 %

0.32 %

Reported return on common shareholders' equity (1)(2)

14.1 %

14.2 %

13.3 %





14.3 %

13.4 %

Net interest margin (1)

1.47 %

1.46 %

1.40 %





1.43 %

1.36 %

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (1)(3)

1.59 %

1.58 %

1.50 %





1.55 %

1.47 %

Return on average assets (1)(3)

0.77 %

0.75 %

0.72 %





0.77 %

0.71 %

Return on average interest-earning assets (1)(3)

0.84 %

0.82 %

0.78 %





0.83 %

0.77 %

Reported effective tax rate

21.9 %

22.9 %

21.8 %





22.7 %

21.9 %

Common share information



































Per share ($) - basic earnings $ 2.21

$ 2.16

$ 1.91





$ 8.62

$ 7.29







- reported diluted earnings

2.20



2.15



1.90







8.57



7.28







- dividends

0.97



0.97



0.90







3.88



3.60







- book value (1)

62.33



60.18



57.08







62.33



57.08



Closing share price ($)

116.21



99.03



87.11







116.21



87.11



Shares outstanding (thousands) - weighted-average basic

928,805



932,258



944,283







935,374



939,352







- weighted-average diluted

935,115



937,518



948,609







940,675



941,712







- end of period

926,614



929,451



942,295







926,614



942,295



Market capitalization ($ millions) $ 107,682

$ 92,044

$ 82,083





$ 107,682

$ 82,083



Value measures



































Total shareholder return

18.38 %

15.05 %

23.33 %





39.05 %

87.56 %

Dividend yield (based on closing share price)

3.3 %

3.9 %

4.1 %





3.3 %

4.1 %

Reported dividend payout ratio (1)

43.8 %

44.9 %

47.2 %





45.0 %

49.4 %

Market value to book value ratio

1.86



1.65



1.53







1.86



1.53



Selected financial measures – adjusted (4)



































Adjusted efficiency ratio

55.0 %

54.7 %

57.2 %





54.3 %

55.8 %

Adjusted operating leverage

4.3 %

1.7 %

1.8 %





3.1 %

1.2 %

Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (2)

14.1 %

14.2 %

13.4 %





14.4 %

13.7 %

Adjusted effective tax rate

22.0 %

22.9 %

21.8 %





22.7 %

22.0 %

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) $ 2.21

$ 2.16

$ 1.91





$ 8.61

$ 7.40



Adjusted dividend payout ratio

43.6 %

44.7 %

47.0 %





44.8 %

48.5 %

On- and off-balance sheet information ($ millions)



































Cash, deposits with banks and securities $ 327,238

$ 330,184

$ 302,409





$ 327,238

$ 302,409



Loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses

589,504



581,644



558,292







589,504



558,292



Total assets

1,116,938



1,102,255



1,041,985







1,116,938



1,041,985



Deposits

808,124



792,672



764,857







808,124



764,857



Common shareholders' equity (1)

57,760



55,930



53,789







57,760



53,789



Average assets (3)

1,118,611



1,103,447



1,035,847







1,104,285



1,005,133



Average interest-earning assets (1)(3)

1,029,235



1,015,107



961,151







1,015,644



929,604



Average common shareholders' equity (1)(3)

57,896



56,289



53,763







56,321



51,025



Assets under administration (AUA) (1)(5)(6) 3,998,199

3,965,501

3,600,069





3,998,199

3,600,069



Assets under management (AUM) (1)(6) 430,982

402,901

383,264





430,982

383,264



Balance sheet quality and liquidity measures (7)



































Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions) $ 357,803

$ 347,712

$ 333,502





$ 357,803

$ 333,502



CET1 ratio

13.3 %

13.4 %

13.3 %





13.3 %

13.3 %

Tier 1 capital ratio

15.1 %

15.3 %

14.8 %





15.1 %

14.8 %

Total capital ratio

17.4 %

17.6 %

17.0 %





17.4 %

17.0 %

Leverage ratio

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.3 %





4.3 %

4.3 %

Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) ratio

31.9 %

32.9 %

30.3 %





31.9 %

30.3 %

TLAC leverage ratio

9.0 %

9.2 %

8.7 %





9.0 %

8.7 %

LCR (8)

132 %

127 %

129 %





n/a



n/a



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

116 %

115 %

115 %





116 %

115 %

Other information





































Full-time equivalent employees

49,824



49,761



48,525







49,824



48,525





(1) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) Annualized. (3) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (4) Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (5) Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $3,117.4 billion (July 31, 2025: $3,130.1 billion; October 31, 2024: $2,814.6 billion). (6) AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA. (7) RWA and our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the LCR and NSFR are calculated pursuant to OSFI's LAR Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2025 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (8) Average for the three months ended for each respective period. n/a Not applicable.

Review of Canadian Personal and Business Banking fourth quarter results























2025



2025



2024

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31 (1) Revenue $ 3,188

$ 3,061

$ 2,842

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

340



361



292



Performing

163



83



(12)

Total provision for credit losses

503



444



280

Non-interest expenses

1,612



1,517



1,463

Income before income taxes

1,073



1,100



1,099

Income taxes

277



288



307

Net income $ 796

$ 812

$ 792

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 796

$ 812

$ 792

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 2,572

$ 2,459

$ 2,239



Non-interest income (2)

616



602



603



$ 3,188

$ 3,061

$ 2,842

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)

3.02 %

2.91 %

2.69 % Efficiency ratio

50.6 %

49.6 %

51.5 % Operating leverage

2.0 %

7.3 %

3.0 % Return on equity (4)

25.3 %

25.9 %

26.0 % Average allocated common equity (4) $ 12,473

$ 12,458

$ 12,142

Full-time equivalent employees

13,827



13,800



13,757



Net income for the quarter was $796 million, up $4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and higher expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $1,583 million, up $198 million from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue of $3,188 million was up $346 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher net interest income, mainly from higher margins and volume growth.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 33 basis points, mainly due to higher deposit and loan margins, and a favourable business mix.

Provision for credit losses of $503 million was up $223 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a higher provision for credit losses on both performing and impaired loans.

Non-interest expenses of $1,612 million were up $149 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly due to higher spending on technology and other strategic initiatives, and higher employee compensation.

(1) Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model. (3) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (4) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results























2025



2025



2024

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31 (1) Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 694

$ 679

$ 637



Wealth management

1,142



1,044



965

Total revenue

1,836



1,723



1,602

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

40



25



19



Performing

12



(4)



5

Total provision for credit losses

52



21



24

Non-interest expenses

957



879



823

Income before income taxes

827



823



755

Income taxes

224



225



204

Net income $ 603

$ 598

$ 551

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 603

$ 598

$ 551

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 784

$ 751

$ 676



Non-interest income (2)

1,052



972



926





$ 1,836

$ 1,723

$ 1,602

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)

2.96 %

2.89 %

2.80 % Efficiency ratio

52.2 %

51.0 %

51.4 % Operating leverage

(1.8) %

2.2 %

(3.9) % Return on equity (4)

23.6 %

23.8 %

22.7 % Average allocated common equity (4) $ 10,116

$ 9,977

$ 9,632

Full-time equivalent employees

6,190



6,155



5,879



Net income for the quarter was $603 million, up $52 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $879 million, up $100 million from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue of $1,836 million was up $234 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, driven mainly by higher fee-based revenue from higher AUA and AUM balances as a result of market appreciation, higher commission revenue from increased client activity, and higher net interest income in wealth management. Revenue in commercial banking was higher compared to the prior year, mainly due to volume growth and favourable margins.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 16 basis points, primarily due to favourable economic rates and volume growth in deposits.

Provision for credit losses of $52 million was up $28 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher provisions on both performing and impaired loans.

Non-interest expenses of $957 million were up $134 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher performance-based and other employee-related compensation, and higher spending on technology and other strategic initiatives.

(1) Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model. (3) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (4) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in Canadian dollars























2025



2025



2024

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31 (1) Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 564

$ 554

$ 513



Wealth management

246



236



220

Total revenue

810



790



733

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

40



57



84



Performing

(73)



(40)



(1)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(33)



17



83

Non-interest expenses

500



450



415

Income before income taxes

343



323



235

Income taxes

68



69



35

Net income $ 275

$ 254

$ 200

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 275

$ 254

$ 200

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 559

$ 548

$ 506



Non-interest income

251



242



227





$ 810

$ 790

$ 733

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)

3.84 %

3.78 %

3.63 % Efficiency ratio

61.8 %

57.0 %

56.7 % Return on equity (3)

9.7 %

9.0 %

7.3 % Average allocated common equity (3) $ 11,200

$ 11,200

$ 10,896

Full-time equivalent employees

3,189



3,196



3,005



Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in U.S. dollars























2025



2025



2024

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31 (1) Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 406

$ 404

$ 377



Wealth management

178



172



161

Total revenue

584



576



538

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

29



42



61



Performing

(53)



(28)



-

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(24)



14



61

Non-interest expenses

360



327



304

Income before income taxes

248



235



173

Income taxes

49



49



26

Net income $ 199

$ 186

$ 147

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 199

$ 186

$ 147

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 403

$ 399

$ 371



Non-interest income

181



177



167



$ 584

$ 576

$ 538

Operating leverage

(9.8) %

0.9 %

1.6 %

Net income for the quarter was $275 million (US$199 million), up $75 million (up US$52 million) from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue and a reversal of credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(3) were $314 million (US$227 million), down $7 million (down US$9 million) from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue of US$584 million was up US$46 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher deposit and loan volumes, higher deposit margins, and higher asset management fees from higher average AUM balances, partially offset by lower loan margins.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 21 basis points primarily due to favourable business mix and higher deposit margins, partially offset by lower loan margins.

Reversal of credit losses of US$24 million in the current quarter compared with a provision for credit losses of US$61 million in the same quarter last year, due to a performing provision release in the current quarter and lower impaired provisions.

Non-interest expenses of US$360 million were up US$56 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher employee compensation, branch closure expenses and higher spending on strategic initiatives.

(1) Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (3) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Capital Markets fourth quarter results























2025



2025



2024

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31 (1) Revenue



















Global markets $ 911

$ 930

$ 717



Corporate and investment banking

612



576



438

Total revenue

1,523



1,506



1,155

Provision for credit losses



















Impaired

71



37



21



Performing

6



39



10

Total provision for credit losses

77



76



31

Non-interest expenses

710



721



652

Income before income taxes

736



709



472

Income taxes

188



169



126

Net income $ 548

$ 540

$ 346

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 548

$ 540

$ 346

Efficiency ratio

46.6 %

47.9 %

56.5 % Operating leverage

23.0 %

27.3 %

3.9 % Return on equity (2)

20.1 %

20.7 %

14.9 % Average allocated common equity (2) $ 10,828

$ 10,349

$ 9,281

Full-time equivalent employees

2,011



2,034



1,858



Net income for the quarter was $548 million, up $202 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were up $310 million or 62% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue of $1,523 million was up $368 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. In global markets, revenue increased due to higher equity trading, financing, fixed income, and commodities trading revenue. In corporate and investment banking, higher corporate banking revenue and higher debt underwriting and advisory activity were partially offset by lower equity underwriting activity.

Provision for credit losses of $77 million was up $46 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a higher provision on impaired loans.

Non-interest expenses of $710 million were up $58 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher spend on technology and other strategic initiatives, and higher employee-related compensation, partially offset by lower performance-based compensation.

Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results















2025 2025

2024

$ millions, for the three months ended Oct. 31 Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue

















International banking $ 242 $ 163

$ 239



Other

(23)

11



46

Total revenue

219

174



285

Provision for credit losses

















Impaired

6

1



1



Performing

-

-



-

Total provision for credit losses

6

1



1

Non-interest expenses

400

409



438

Loss before income taxes

(187)

(236)



(154)

Income taxes

(145)

(128)



(147)

Net loss $ (42) $ (108)

$ (7)

Net income (loss) attributable to:

















Non-controlling interests $ 6 $ 2

$ 8



Equity shareholders

(48)

(110)



(15)

Full-time equivalent employees (3)

24,607

24,576



24,026



Net loss for the quarter was $42 million, compared with a net loss of $7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax losses(2) were up $28 million or 18% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue was down $66 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to lower treasury revenue, partially offset by higher revenue from strategic investments.

The current quarter included a provision for credit losses of $6 million, while the fourth quarter of 2024 included a provision for credit losses of $1 million.

Non-interest expenses of $400 million were down $38 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower corporate costs.

Income tax benefit was down $2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024.

(1) Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (3) Includes full-time equivalent employees for which the expenses are allocated to the business lines within the SBUs. The majority of the full-time equivalent employees for functional and support costs of CIBC Bank USA are included in the U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management SBU.

Consolidated balance sheet



















$ millions, as at October 31

2025



2024

ASSETS











Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 12,379

$ 8,565

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

31,624



39,499

Securities



283,235



254,345

Cash collateral on securities borrowed

21,697



17,028

Securities purchased under resale agreements

86,695



83,721

Loans











Residential mortgages

287,033



280,672

Personal

47,866



46,681

Credit card

21,581



20,551

Business and government (1)

237,416



214,305

Allowance for credit losses

(4,392)



(3,917)









589,504



558,292

Other











Derivative instruments

38,352



36,435

Property and equipment

3,443



3,359

Goodwill

5,475



5,443

Software and other intangible assets

2,894



2,830

Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

808



785

Deferred tax assets

1,027



821

Other assets

39,805



30,862









91,804



80,535

Total assets

$ 1,116,938

$ 1,041,985

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Deposits











Personal $ 258,139

$ 252,894

Business and government

457,284



435,499

Bank

26,723



20,009

Secured borrowings

65,978



56,455









808,124



764,857

Obligations related to securities sold short

24,244



21,642

Cash collateral on securities lent

6,031



7,997

Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

130,042



110,153

Other











Derivative instruments

41,411



40,654

Deferred tax liabilities

47



49

Other liabilities (1)

34,807



30,161









76,265



70,864

Subordinated indebtedness

7,819



7,465

Total liabilities

1,052,525



982,978

Equity











Preferred shares and other equity instruments

6,369



4,946

Common shares

16,845



17,011

Contributed surplus

226



159

Retained earnings

36,471



33,471

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)

4,218



3,148

Total shareholders' equity

64,129



58,735

Non-controlling interests

284



272

Total equity

64,413



59,007

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,116,938

$ 1,041,985





















(1) Includes customers' liability under acceptances of $10 million (2024: $6 million) in business and government loans and acceptances of $10 million (2024: $6 million) in other liabilities. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform to the presentation adopted in the first quarter of 2025.

Consolidated statement of income



For the three



For the twelve



months ended



months ended



2025

2025

2024





2025

2024



$ millions, except as noted Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31





Oct. 31

Oct. 31



Interest income (1)



































Loans $ 8,117

$ 7,976

$ 8,668





$ 32,074

$ 33,925



Securities

2,215



2,260



2,393







9,045



9,560



Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements

1,222



1,307



1,441







5,260



5,811



Deposits with banks and other

540



546



729







2,382



2,889







12,094



12,089



13,231







48,761



52,185



Interest expense



































Deposits

6,004



6,090



7,476







25,110



30,476



Securities sold short

141



135



163







565



625



Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

1,624



1,619



1,719







6,521



6,334



Subordinated indebtedness

93



106



120







407



510



Other

100



91



120







389



545







7,962



8,041



9,598







32,992



38,490



Net interest income

4,132



4,048



3,633







15,769



13,695



Non-interest income



































Underwriting and advisory fees

245



291



182







915



707



Deposit and payment fees

252



257



250







996



958



Credit fees

269



253



217







1,015



1,218



Card fees

95



105



105







402



414



Investment management and custodial fees

595



555



526







2,241



1,980



Mutual fund fees

520



493



465







2,019



1,796



Income from insurance activities, net

81



71



85







317



356



Commissions on securities transactions

160



132



129







554



431



Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at





































fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net

1,005



859



827







4,022



3,226



Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through





































other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net

(11)



(25)



(6)







(14)



43



Foreign exchange other than trading

86



99



93







369



386



Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

26



29



18







117



79



Other

121



87



93







411



317







3,444



3,206



2,984







13,364



11,911



Total revenue

7,576



7,254



6,617







29,133



25,606



Provision for credit losses

605



559



419







2,342



2,001



Non-interest expenses



































Employee compensation and benefits

2,357



2,377



2,207







9,266



8,261



Occupancy costs

240



204



208







847



830



Computer, software and office equipment

827



732



723







2,946



2,719



Communications

96



99



89







395



362



Advertising and business development

121



97



103







398



344



Professional fees

88



68



74







284



257



Business and capital taxes

31



30



34







124



128



Other

419



369



353







1,592



1,538







4,179



3,976



3,791







15,852



14,439



Income before income taxes

2,792



2,719



2,407







10,939



9,166



Income taxes

612



623



525







2,485



2,012



Net income $ 2,180

$ 2,096

$ 1,882





$ 8,454

$ 7,154



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 6

$ 2

$ 8





$ 25

$ 39





Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 116

$ 82

$ 72





$ 364

$ 263





Common shareholders

2,058



2,012



1,802







8,065



6,852



Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 2,174

$ 2,094

$ 1,874





$ 8,429

$ 7,115



Earnings per share (in dollars)





































Basic $ 2.21

$ 2.16

$ 1.91





$ 8.62

$ 7.29





Diluted

2.20



2.15



1.90







8.57



7.28



Dividends per common share (in dollars)

0.97



0.97



0.90







3.88



3.60





(1) Interest income included $11.1 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2025 (July 31, 2025: $11.0 billion; October 31, 2024: $12.2 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income





































For the three



For the twelve







months ended



months ended







2025

2025

2024





2025

2024

$ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31



Oct. 31 Oct. 31

Net income $ 2,180 $ 2,096 $ 1,882



$ 8,454 $ 7,154

Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent



























reclassification to net income



























Net foreign currency translation adjustments



























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

713

295

479





400

281



Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

(476)

(215)

(339)





(365)

(267)









237

80

140





35

14



Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI



























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

116

159

(56)





368

127



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

5

(4)

5





(14)

(27)









121

155

(51)





354

100



Net change in cash flow hedges



























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

964

(343)

581





1,419

2,348



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(497)

(202)

(331)





(928)

(813)





467

(545)

250





491

1,535

OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

183

53

143





208

250



Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities





























attributable to changes in credit risk

(22)

(167)

(19)





(34)

(216)



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(1)

4

(1)





18

(13)









160

(110)

123





192

21

































Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1)

985

(420)

462





1,072

1,670

Comprehensive income $ 3,165 $ 1,676 $ 2,344



$ 9,526 $ 8,824

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 6 $ 2 $ 8



$ 25 $ 39



Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 116 $ 82 $ 72



$ 364 $ 263



Common shareholders

3,043

1,592

2,264





9,137

8,522

Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders $ 3,159 $ 1,674 $ 2,336



$ 9,501 $ 8,785

































(1) Includes $16 million of gains for the quarter ended October 31, 2025 (July 31, 2025: $10 million of gains; October 31, 2024: $45 million of gains), relating to our investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures.





































For the three



For the twelve







months ended



months ended









2025

2025

2024





2025

2024

$ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31



Oct. 31 Oct. 31

Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI

























Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net foreign currency translation adjustments



























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations $ (23) $ (5) $ (12)



$ (12) $ (5)



Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

9

(13)

13





(68)

-









(14)

(18)

1





(80)

(5)



Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI



























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

(29)

(51)

13





(74)

(12)



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(1)

1

(2)





5

10









(30)

(50)

11





(69)

(2)



Net change in cash flow hedges



























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(371)

132

(223)





(546)

(903)



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

191

78

127





357

313







(180)

210

(96)





(189)

(590)

Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

(55)

(22)

(28)





(66)

(68)



Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable





























to changes in credit risk

9

64

8





13

83



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

1

(1)

-





(6)

4









(45)

41

(20)





(59)

19

































Total income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI $ (269) $ 183 $ (104)



$ (397) $ (578)



Consolidated statement of changes in equity



For the three





For the twelve







months ended





months ended









2025

2025

2024







2025

2024



$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31







Oct. 31

Oct. 31



Preferred shares and other equity instruments





























Balance at beginning of period $ 6,669 $ 5,942 $ 4,949





$ 4,946 $ 4,925



Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes (LRCNs)

450

1,027

-







2,770

1,000



Redemption of preferred shares and LRCNs

(750)

(300)

-







(1,350)

(975)



Treasury shares

-

-

(3)







3

(4)



Balance at end of period $ 6,369 $ 6,669 $ 4,946





$ 6,369 $ 4,946



Common shares





























Balance at beginning of period $ 16,867 $ 16,929 $ 16,919





$ 17,011 $ 16,082



Issue of common shares

36

46

182







168

1,019



Purchase of common shares for cancellation

(63)

(100)

(90)







(335)

(90)



Treasury shares

5

(8)

-







1

-



Balance at end of period $ 16,845 $ 16,867 $ 17,011





$ 16,845 $ 17,011



Contributed surplus





























Balance at beginning of period $ 175 $ 156 $ 128





$ 159 $ 109



Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards

9

3

7







20

16



Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards

(1)

(3)

(5)







(10)

(9)



Other (1)

43

19

29







57

43



Balance at end of period $ 226 $ 175 $ 159





$ 226 $ 159



Retained earnings





























Balance at beginning of period $ 35,655 $ 34,984 $ 32,844





$ 33,471 $ 30,352



Net income attributable to equity shareholders

2,174

2,094

1,874







8,429

7,115



Dividends and distributions































Preferred and other equity instruments

(116)

(82)

(72)







(364)

(263)





Common

(901)

(904)

(850)







(3,629)

(3,382)



Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation

(330)

(428)

(329)







(1,396)

(329)



Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI

-

2

3







2

(15)



Other

(11)

(11)

1







(42)

(7)



Balance at end of period $ 36,471 $ 35,655 $ 33,471





$ 36,471 $ 33,471



AOCI, net of income tax





























AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income































Net foreign currency translation adjustments































Balance at beginning of period $ 1,974 $ 1,894 $ 2,036





$ 2,176 $ 2,162





Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

237

80

140







35

14





Balance at end of period $ 2,211 $ 1,974 $ 2,176





$ 2,211 $ 2,176





Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI































Balance at beginning of period $ (74) $ (229) $ (256)





$ (307) $ (407)





Net change in securities measured at FVOCI

121

155

(51)







354

100





Balance at end of period $ 47 $ (74) $ (307)





$ 47 $ (307)





Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges































Balance at beginning of period $ 533 $ 1,078 $ 259





$ 509 $ (1,026)





Net change in cash flow hedges

467

(545)

250







491

1,535





Balance at end of period $ 1,000 $ 533 $ 509





$ 1,000 $ 509



AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income































Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans





























Balance at beginning of period $ 867 $ 814 $ 699





$ 842 $ 592





Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans

183

53

143







208

250





Balance at end of period $ 1,050 $ 867 $ 842





$ 1,050 $ 842





Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes in credit risk



























Balance at beginning of period $ (100) $ 67 $ (69)





$ (88) $ 128





Net change attributable to changes in credit risk

(22)

(167)

(19)







(34)

(216)





Balance at end of period $ (122) $ (100) $ (88)





$ (122) $ (88)





Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI































Balance at beginning of period $ 33 $ 31 $ 20





$ 16 $ 14





Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(1)

4

(1)







18

(13)





Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained earnings

-

(2)

(3)







(2)

15





Balance at end of period $ 32 $ 33 $ 16





$ 32 $ 16



Total AOCI, net of income tax $ 4,218 $ 3,233 $ 3,148





$ 4,218 $ 3,148



Non-controlling interests





























Balance at beginning of period $ 277 $ 280 $ 254





$ 272 $ 232



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

6

2

8







25

39



Dividends

(2)

(3)

(2)







(9)

(8)



Other

3

(2)

12







(4)

9



Balance at end of period $ 284 $ 277 $ 272





$ 284 $ 272



Equity at end of period $ 64,413 $ 62,876 $ 59,007





$ 64,413 $ 59,007





(1) Includes the portion of the estimated tax benefit related to employee stock options that is incremental to the amount recognized in the interim consolidated statement of income.