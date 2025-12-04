CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results

Dec 04, 2025, 05:25 ET

CIBC's 2025 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. Our 2025 Annual Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.

"We delivered record financial performance in 2025 through the consistent execution of our client-focused strategy, driving high-quality earnings growth and delivering top-tier returns for our shareholders," said Harry Culham, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "In a dynamic operating environment, our proactive and disciplined approach to managing our business, our resilient capital position and our deep client relationships supported robust growth while maintaining strong credit quality.

Thanks to our CIBC team, in 2025 we continued our strong net client growth, improved our excellent client experience scores and furthered our connected culture across our bank to create value for all our stakeholders. We enter the new fiscal year with continuity in our strategy and a shared vision for accelerating its execution by sharpening client focus and connectivity, driving efficiencies through modernization and elevating our emphasis on human capital. Our CIBC team remains committed to our purpose to help make your ambition a reality as we serve our clients, support our community and build on the clear momentum we've established at CIBC," added Mr. Culham.

Fourth quarter highlights

Q4/25

Q4/24

Q3/25

YoY
Variance

QoQ
Variance

Revenue

$7,576 million

$6,617 million

$7,254 million

+14 %

+4 %

Reported Net Income

$2,180 million

$1,882 million

$2,096 million

+16 %

+4 %

Adjusted Net Income (1)

$2,188 million

$1,889 million

$2,104 million

+16 %

+4 %

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)

$3,408 million

$2,835 million

$3,289 million

+20 %

+4 %

Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 

$2.20

$1.90

$2.15

+16 %

+2 %

Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$2.21

$1.91

$2.16

+16 %

+2 %

Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (2)

14.1 %

13.3 %

14.2 %

Adjusted ROE (1)

14.1 %

13.4 %

14.2 %

Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (2)(3)

1.59 %

1.50 %

1.58 %

Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (excluding trading) (2)(3)

2.00 %

1.86 %

1.94 %

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (4)

13.3 %

13.3 %

13.4 %

CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2025 were affected by the following item of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.01 per share:

  • $11 million ($8 million after-tax) amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets.

For the year ended October 31, 2025, CIBC reported net income of $8.5 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $8.5 billion, compared with reported net income of $7.2 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $7.3 billion for 2024, and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) of $13.3 billion, compared with $11.3 billion for 2024.

(1)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, including the quantitative reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted non-interest expenses and adjusted net income on pages 14 to 18; and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on page 19.

(2)

For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

(3)

Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.

(4)

Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" section of our 2025 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Core business performance
F2025 Financial Highlights

(C$ million)

F2025

F2024

YoY Variance

Canadian Personal and Business Banking (1)


Reported Net Income

$3,107

$2,905

up 7%

Adjusted Net Income (2)

$3,127

$2,924

up 7%

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$5,964

$5,236

up 14%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$5,991

$5,262

up 14%




Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (1)


Reported Net Income

$2,341

$2,063

up 13%

Adjusted Net Income (2)

$2,341

$2,063

up 13%

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$3,380

$2,952

up 14%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$3,380

$2,952

up 14%




U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (1)


Reported Net Income

$958

$500

up 92%

Adjusted Net Income (2)

$971

$599

up 62%

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$1,355

$1,102

up 23%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$1,373

$1,235

up 11%




Capital Markets (1)


Reported Net Income

$2,273

$1,629

up 40%

Adjusted Net Income (2)

$2,273

$1,629

up 40%

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$3,293

$2,321

up 42%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$3,293

$2,321

up 42%

Strong fundamentals
While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2025, CIBC maintained its capital strength and sound risk management practices:

  • Capital ratios were strong, with a CET1 ratio(3) of 13.3% as noted above, and Tier 1(3) and Total capital ratios(3) of 15.1% and 17.4%, respectively, at October 31, 2025;
  • Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $11.4 million in 2025 compared with $11.0 million in 2024;
  • We continued to have solid credit performance, with a loan loss ratio(4) of 33 basis points compared with 32 basis points in 2024;
  • Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)(3) was 132% for the three months ended October 31, 2025; and
  • Leverage Ratio(3) was 4.3% at October 31, 2025.

CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.97 per share to $1.07 per share for the quarter ending January 31, 2026.

Credit quality
Provision for credit losses was $605 million for the fourth quarter, up $186 million or 44% from the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was up due to an unfavourable change in the economic outlook in Canada and unfavourable credit migration in the current quarter and favourable model parameter updates in the same quarter last year. Offsetting these increases, the same quarter last year included an unfavourable change in economic outlook in the U.S. compared to a favourable change in the current quarter. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up due to higher provisions in all strategic business units (SBUs), except U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management.

(1)

Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(3)

Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the LCR is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2025 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(4)

For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

Key highlights across our bank in 2025 included:

  • Achieved record-high net promoter scores for Personal Banking and Imperial Service and maintained strong net promoter scores in Commercial Banking, Private Banking and Wood Gundy, reflecting the confidence, loyalty and satisfaction that sets us apart as a trusted partner for our clients.
  • Launched a new, innovative, no annual fee CIBC Adapta Mastercard that automatically adapts to spending practices and rewards more for everyday purchases.
  • Established a new tiered Smart Account, which offers clients up to three accounts with unlimited transactions, enhanced benefits and rewards, and automatic tier upgrades as they deepen their relationship with CIBC.
  • Launched Real-Time Experience (CIBC CRTeX), an AI-enabled client personalization and engagement engine to further our industry-leading digital capabilities and enhance banking experiences.
  • Achieved strong year-over-year growth in commercial loans and deposits through proactive engagement and tailored solutions.
  • Continued delivering industry-leading advice and capital markets solutions by expanding our capabilities and expertise, securing a market share of 14.2% among Strategic and Focus clients in Canada, while maintaining leading growth, productivity, efficiency, and returns versus peers.
  • First major Canadian bank to sign the Government of Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems
  • Recognized by Global Finance for the third consecutive year as the Best Investment Bank in Canada and for our leadership in environmental and social sustainability financing, receiving three sustainable finance awards from Global Finance, including Best Sustainable Finance Bank in Canada.
  • Ranked #6 Registered Investment Advisor in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list; remaining in the top 10 for the sixth consecutive year.

Making a difference in our communities
At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:

  • The 34th annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure took place bringing together 60,000 participants and volunteers, including more than 14,000 Team CIBC members at more than 50 sites across Canada. This year, over $18 million was raised, with Team CIBC contributing $3.1 million.
  • To support hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands impacted by Hurricane Melissa, CIBC committed $100,000 to the CIBC Caribbean ComTrust Foundation and launched a relief fund for CIBC team members, clients and the public to add their support.
  • CIBC donated US$25,000 to Chicago White Sox Charities in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, presented by CIBC. In collaboration with non-profit partners, the White Sox invited local families impacted by pediatric cancer to participate in special activities before and during the day's game.

Fourth quarter financial highlights

As at or for the



As at or for the





three months ended



twelve months ended


2025

2025

2024


2025

2024

Unaudited

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31


Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Financial results ($ millions)

Net interest income

$

4,132

$

4,048

$

3,633


$

15,769

$

13,695

Non-interest income

3,444

3,206

2,984



13,364

11,911

Total revenue

7,576

7,254

6,617



29,133

25,606

Provision for credit losses

605

559

419



2,342

2,001

Non-interest expenses

4,179

3,976

3,791



15,852

14,439

Income before income taxes

2,792

2,719

2,407



10,939

9,166

Income taxes

612

623

525



2,485

2,012

Net income

$

2,180

$

2,096

$

1,882


$

8,454

$

7,154

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

6

2

8



25

39


Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

116

82

72



364

263


Common shareholders

2,058

2,012

1,802



8,065

6,852

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

$

2,174

$

2,094

$

1,874


$

8,429

$

7,115

Financial measures

















Reported efficiency ratio (1)

55.2

%

54.8

%

57.3

%


54.4

%

56.4

%

Reported operating leverage (1)

4.2

%

1.9

%

3.0

%


4.0

%

9.1

%

Loan loss ratio (1)

0.34

%

0.33

%

0.30

%


0.33

%

0.32

%

Reported return on common shareholders' equity (1)(2)

14.1

%

14.2

%

13.3

%


14.3

%

13.4

%

Net interest margin (1)

1.47

%

1.46

%

1.40

%


1.43

%

1.36

%

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (1)(3)

1.59

%

1.58

%

1.50

%


1.55

%

1.47

%

Return on average assets (1)(3)

0.77

%

0.75

%

0.72

%


0.77

%

0.71

%

Return on average interest-earning assets (1)(3)

0.84

%

0.82

%

0.78

%


0.83

%

0.77

%

Reported effective tax rate

21.9

%

22.9

%

21.8

%


22.7

%

21.9

%

Common share information

















Per share ($)

- basic earnings

$

2.21

$

2.16

$

1.91


$

8.62

$

7.29



- reported diluted earnings

2.20

2.15

1.90



8.57

7.28



- dividends

0.97

0.97

0.90



3.88

3.60



- book value (1)

62.33

60.18

57.08



62.33

57.08

Closing share price ($)

116.21

99.03

87.11



116.21

87.11

Shares outstanding (thousands)

- weighted-average basic

928,805

932,258

944,283



935,374

939,352



- weighted-average diluted

935,115

937,518

948,609



940,675

941,712



- end of period

926,614

929,451

942,295



926,614

942,295

Market capitalization ($ millions)

$

107,682

$

92,044

$

82,083


$

107,682

$

82,083

Value measures

















Total shareholder return

18.38

%

15.05

%

23.33

%


39.05

%

87.56

%

Dividend yield (based on closing share price)

3.3

%

3.9

%

4.1

%


3.3

%

4.1

%

Reported dividend payout ratio (1)

43.8

%

44.9

%

47.2

%


45.0

%

49.4

%

Market value to book value ratio

1.86

1.65

1.53



1.86

1.53

Selected financial measures – adjusted (4)

















Adjusted efficiency ratio

55.0

%

54.7

%

57.2

%


54.3

%

55.8

%

Adjusted operating leverage

4.3

%

1.7

%

1.8

%


3.1

%

1.2

%

Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (2)

14.1

%

14.2

%

13.4

%


14.4

%

13.7

%

Adjusted effective tax rate

22.0

%

22.9

%

21.8

%


22.7

%

22.0

%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($)

$

2.21

$

2.16

$

1.91


$

8.61

$

7.40

Adjusted dividend payout ratio

43.6

%

44.7

%

47.0

%


44.8

%

48.5

%

On- and off-balance sheet information ($ millions)

















Cash, deposits with banks and securities

$

327,238

$

330,184

$

302,409


$

327,238

$

302,409

Loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses

589,504

581,644

558,292



589,504

558,292

Total assets

1,116,938

1,102,255

1,041,985



1,116,938

1,041,985

Deposits

808,124

792,672

764,857



808,124

764,857

Common shareholders' equity (1)

57,760

55,930

53,789



57,760

53,789

Average assets (3)

1,118,611

1,103,447

1,035,847



1,104,285

1,005,133

Average interest-earning assets (1)(3)

1,029,235

1,015,107

961,151



1,015,644

929,604

Average common shareholders' equity (1)(3)

57,896

56,289

53,763



56,321

51,025

Assets under administration (AUA) (1)(5)(6)

3,998,199

3,965,501

3,600,069


3,998,199

3,600,069

Assets under management (AUM) (1)(6)

430,982

402,901

383,264


430,982

383,264

Balance sheet quality and liquidity measures  (7)

















Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions)

$

357,803

$

347,712

$

333,502


$

357,803

$

333,502

CET1 ratio

13.3

%

13.4

%

13.3

%


13.3

%

13.3

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

15.1

%

15.3

%

14.8

%


15.1

%

14.8

%

Total capital ratio

17.4

%

17.6

%

17.0

%


17.4

%

17.0

%

Leverage ratio

4.3

%

4.3

%

4.3

%


4.3

%

4.3

%

Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) ratio

31.9

%

32.9

%

30.3

%


31.9

%

30.3

%

TLAC leverage ratio

9.0

%

9.2

%

8.7

%


9.0

%

8.7

%

LCR (8)

132

%

127

%

129

%


n/a

n/a

Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

116

%

115

%

115

%


116

%

115

%

Other information


















Full-time equivalent employees


49,824

49,761

48,525



49,824

48,525

(1)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.

(4)

Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(5)

Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $3,117.4 billion (July 31, 2025: $3,130.1 billion; October 31, 2024: $2,814.6 billion).

(6)

AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA.

(7)

RWA and our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the LCR and NSFR are calculated pursuant to OSFI's LAR Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2025 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(8)

Average for the three months ended for each respective period.

n/a

Not applicable.

Review of Canadian Personal and Business Banking fourth quarter results












2025

2025

2024

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

(1)

Revenue

$

3,188

$

3,061

$

2,842

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses











Impaired

340

361

292

Performing

163

83

(12)

Total provision for credit losses

503

444

280

Non-interest expenses

1,612

1,517

1,463

Income before income taxes


1,073

1,100

1,099

Income taxes

277

288

307

Net income

$

796

$

812

$

792

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

796

$

812

$

792

Total revenue









Net interest income

$

2,572

$

2,459

$

2,239

Non-interest income (2)

616

602

603

$

3,188

$

3,061

$

2,842

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)

3.02

%

2.91

%

2.69

%

Efficiency ratio

50.6

%

49.6

%

51.5

%

Operating leverage

2.0

%

7.3

%

3.0

%

Return on equity (4)

25.3

%

25.9

%

26.0

%

Average allocated common equity (4)

$

12,473

$

12,458

$

12,142

Full-time equivalent employees

13,827

13,800

13,757

Net income for the quarter was $796 million, up $4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and higher expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $1,583 million, up $198 million from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue of $3,188 million was up $346 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher net interest income, mainly from higher margins and volume growth.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 33 basis points, mainly due to higher deposit and loan margins, and a favourable business mix.

Provision for credit losses of $503 million was up $223 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a higher provision for credit losses on both performing and impaired loans.

Non-interest expenses of $1,612 million were up $149 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly due to higher spending on technology and other strategic initiatives, and higher employee compensation.

(1)

Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model.

(3)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(4)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results












2025

2025

2024

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

(1)

Revenue









Commercial banking

$

694

$

679

$

637

Wealth management

1,142

1,044

965

Total revenue

1,836

1,723

1,602

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









Impaired

40

25

19

Performing

12

(4)

5

Total provision for credit losses

52

21

24

Non-interest expenses

957

879

823

Income before income taxes


827

823

755

Income taxes

224

225

204

Net income

$

603

$

598

$

551

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

603

$

598

$

551

Total revenue









Net interest income

$

784

$

751

$

676

Non-interest income (2)

1,052

972

926


$

1,836

$

1,723

$

1,602

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)

2.96

%

2.89

%

2.80

%

Efficiency ratio

52.2

%

51.0

%

51.4

%

Operating leverage

(1.8)

%

2.2

%

(3.9)

%

Return on equity (4)

23.6

%

23.8

%

22.7

%

Average allocated common equity (4)

$

10,116

$

9,977

$

9,632

Full-time equivalent employees

6,190

6,155

5,879

Net income for the quarter was $603 million, up $52 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $879 million, up $100 million from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue of $1,836 million was up $234 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, driven mainly by higher fee-based revenue from higher AUA and AUM balances as a result of market appreciation, higher commission revenue from increased client activity, and higher net interest income in wealth management. Revenue in commercial banking was higher compared to the prior year, mainly due to volume growth and favourable margins.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 16 basis points, primarily due to favourable economic rates and volume growth in deposits.

Provision for credit losses of $52 million was up $28 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher provisions on both performing and impaired loans.

Non-interest expenses of $957 million were up $134 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher performance-based and other employee-related compensation, and higher spending on technology and other strategic initiatives.

(1)

Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model.

(3)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(4)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in Canadian dollars












2025

2025

2024

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

(1)

Revenue









Commercial banking

$

564

$

554

$

513

Wealth management

246

236

220

Total revenue

810

790

733

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









Impaired

40

57

84

Performing

(73)

(40)

(1)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(33)

17

83

Non-interest expenses

500

450

415

Income before income taxes


343

323

235

Income taxes

68

69

35

Net income

$

275

$

254

$

200

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

275

$

254

$

200

Total revenue









Net interest income

$

559

$

548

$

506

Non-interest income

251

242

227


$

810

$

790

$

733

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)

3.84

%

3.78

%

3.63

%

Efficiency ratio

61.8

%

57.0

%

56.7

%

Return on equity (3)

9.7

%

9.0

%

7.3

%

Average allocated common equity (3)

$

11,200

$

11,200

$

10,896

Full-time equivalent employees

3,189

3,196

3,005

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in U.S. dollars












2025

2025

2024

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

(1)

Revenue









Commercial banking

$

406

$

404

$

377

Wealth management

178

172

161

Total revenue

584

576

538

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









Impaired

29

42

61

Performing

(53)

(28)

-

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(24)

14

61

Non-interest expenses

360

327

304

Income before income taxes


248

235

173

Income taxes

49

49

26

Net income

$

199

$

186

$

147

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

199

$

186

$

147

Total revenue









Net interest income

$

403

$

399

$

371

Non-interest income

181

177

167

$

584

$

576

$

538

Operating leverage

(9.8)

%

0.9

%

1.6

%

Net income for the quarter was $275 million (US$199 million), up $75 million (up US$52 million) from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue and a reversal of credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(3) were $314 million (US$227 million), down $7 million (down US$9 million) from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue of US$584 million was up US$46 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher deposit and loan volumes, higher deposit margins, and higher asset management fees from higher average AUM balances, partially offset by lower loan margins.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 21 basis points primarily due to favourable business mix and higher deposit margins, partially offset by lower loan margins.

Reversal of credit losses of US$24 million in the current quarter compared with a provision for credit losses of US$61 million in the same quarter last year, due to a performing provision release in the current quarter and lower impaired provisions.

Non-interest expenses of US$360 million were up US$56 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher employee compensation, branch closure expenses and higher spending on strategic initiatives.

(1)

Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(3)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Capital Markets fourth quarter results












2025

2025

2024

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

(1)

Revenue











Global markets

$

911

$

930

$

717

Corporate and investment banking

612

576

438

Total revenue

1,523

1,506

1,155

Provision for credit losses









Impaired

71

37

21

Performing

6

39

10

Total provision for credit losses

77

76

31

Non-interest expenses

710

721

652

Income before income taxes

736

709

472

Income taxes

188

169

126

Net income

$

548

$

540

$

346

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

548

$

540

$

346

Efficiency ratio


46.6

%

47.9

%

56.5

%

Operating leverage

23.0

%

27.3

%

3.9

%

Return on equity (2)

20.1

%

20.7

%

14.9

%

Average allocated common equity (2)

$

10,828

$

10,349

$

9,281

Full-time equivalent employees

2,011

2,034

1,858

Net income for the quarter was $548 million, up $202 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were up $310 million or 62% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue of $1,523 million was up $368 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. In global markets, revenue increased due to higher equity trading, financing, fixed income, and commodities trading revenue. In corporate and investment banking, higher corporate banking revenue and higher debt underwriting and advisory activity were partially offset by lower equity underwriting activity.

Provision for credit losses of $77 million was up $46 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a higher provision on impaired loans.

Non-interest expenses of $710 million were up $58 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher spend on technology and other strategic initiatives, and higher employee-related compensation, partially offset by lower performance-based compensation.

Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results







2025

2025

2024

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue








International banking

$

242

$

163

$

239

Other

(23)

11

46

Total revenue

219

174

285

Provision for credit losses








Impaired

6

1

1

Performing

-

-

-

Total provision for credit losses

6

1

1

Non-interest expenses

400

409

438

Loss before income taxes


(187)

(236)

(154)

Income taxes

(145)

(128)

(147)

Net loss

$

(42)

$

(108)

$

(7)

Net income (loss) attributable to:








Non-controlling interests

$

6

$

2

$

8

Equity shareholders

(48)

(110)

(15)

Full-time equivalent employees (3)

24,607

24,576

24,026

Net loss for the quarter was $42 million, compared with a net loss of $7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax losses(2) were up $28 million or 18% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue was down $66 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to lower treasury revenue, partially offset by higher revenue from strategic investments.

The current quarter included a provision for credit losses of $6 million, while the fourth quarter of 2024 included a provision for credit losses of $1 million.

Non-interest expenses of $400 million were down $38 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower corporate costs.

Income tax benefit was down $2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024.

(1)

Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(3)

Includes full-time equivalent employees for which the expenses are allocated to the business lines within the SBUs. The majority of the full-time equivalent employees for functional and support costs of CIBC Bank USA are included in the U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management SBU.

Consolidated balance sheet









$ millions, as at October 31

2025

2024

ASSETS





Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks

$

12,379

$

8,565

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

31,624

39,499

Securities

283,235

254,345

Cash collateral on securities borrowed

21,697

17,028

Securities purchased under resale agreements

86,695

83,721

Loans





Residential mortgages

287,033

280,672

Personal

47,866

46,681

Credit card

21,581

20,551

Business and government (1)

237,416

214,305

Allowance for credit losses

(4,392)

(3,917)




589,504

558,292

Other





Derivative instruments

38,352

36,435

Property and equipment

3,443

3,359

Goodwill

5,475

5,443

Software and other intangible assets

2,894

2,830

Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

808

785

Deferred tax assets

1,027

821

Other assets

39,805

30,862




91,804

80,535

Total assets

$

1,116,938

$

1,041,985

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Deposits





Personal

$

258,139

$

252,894

Business and government


457,284

435,499

Bank

26,723

20,009

Secured borrowings

65,978

56,455




808,124

764,857

Obligations related to securities sold short


24,244

21,642

Cash collateral on securities lent

6,031

7,997

Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

130,042

110,153

Other





Derivative instruments

41,411

40,654

Deferred tax liabilities

47

49

Other liabilities (1)

34,807

30,161




76,265

70,864

Subordinated indebtedness

7,819

7,465

Total liabilities

1,052,525

982,978

Equity





Preferred shares and other equity instruments

6,369

4,946

Common shares

16,845

17,011

Contributed surplus


226

159

Retained earnings

36,471

33,471

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)


4,218

3,148

Total shareholders' equity

64,129

58,735

Non-controlling interests

284

272

Total equity

64,413

59,007

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,116,938

$

1,041,985









(1)

Includes customers' liability under acceptances of $10 million (2024: $6 million) in business and government loans and acceptances of $10 million (2024: $6 million) in other liabilities. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform to the presentation adopted in the first quarter of 2025.

Consolidated statement of income


For the three

For the twelve

months ended

months ended

2025

2025

2024


2025

2024

$ millions, except as noted

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31


Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Interest income (1)

















Loans

$

8,117

$

7,976

$

8,668


$

32,074

$

33,925

Securities

2,215

2,260

2,393



9,045

9,560

Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements

1,222

1,307

1,441



5,260

5,811

Deposits with banks and other

540

546

729



2,382

2,889



12,094

12,089

13,231



48,761

52,185

Interest expense

















Deposits

6,004

6,090

7,476



25,110

30,476

Securities sold short

141

135

163



565

625

Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

1,624

1,619

1,719



6,521

6,334

Subordinated indebtedness

93

106

120



407

510

Other

100

91

120



389

545



7,962

8,041

9,598



32,992

38,490

Net interest income

4,132

4,048

3,633



15,769

13,695

Non-interest income

















Underwriting and advisory fees

245

291

182



915

707

Deposit and payment fees

252

257

250



996

958

Credit fees

269

253

217



1,015

1,218

Card fees

95

105

105



402

414

Investment management and custodial fees

595

555

526



2,241

1,980

Mutual fund fees

520

493

465



2,019

1,796

Income from insurance activities, net

81

71

85



317

356

Commissions on securities transactions

160

132

129



554

431

Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at


















fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net

1,005

859

827



4,022

3,226

Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through


















other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net

(11)

(25)

(6)



(14)

43

Foreign exchange other than trading

86

99

93



369

386

Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

26

29

18



117

79

Other

121

87

93



411

317



3,444

3,206

2,984



13,364

11,911

Total revenue

7,576

7,254

6,617



29,133

25,606

Provision for credit losses

605

559

419



2,342

2,001

Non-interest expenses

















Employee compensation and benefits


2,357

2,377

2,207



9,266

8,261

Occupancy costs

240

204

208



847

830

Computer, software and office equipment

827

732

723



2,946

2,719

Communications

96

99

89



395

362

Advertising and business development

121

97

103



398

344

Professional fees

88

68

74



284

257

Business and capital taxes

31

30

34



124

128

Other

419

369

353



1,592

1,538



4,179

3,976

3,791



15,852

14,439

Income before income taxes

2,792

2,719

2,407



10,939

9,166

Income taxes

612

623

525



2,485

2,012

Net income

$

2,180

$

2,096

$

1,882


$

8,454

$

7,154

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

$

6

$

2

$

8


$

25

$

39


Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

$

116

$

82

$

72


$

364

$

263


Common shareholders

2,058

2,012

1,802



8,065

6,852

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

$

2,174

$

2,094

$

1,874


$

8,429

$

7,115

Earnings per share (in dollars)


















Basic

$

2.21

$

2.16

$

1.91


$

8.62

$

7.29


Diluted

2.20

2.15

1.90



8.57

7.28

Dividends per common share (in dollars)

0.97

0.97

0.90



3.88

3.60

(1)

Interest income included $11.1 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2025 (July 31, 2025: $11.0 billion; October 31, 2024: $12.2 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income



















For the three

For the twelve



months ended

months ended



2025

2025

2024


2025

2024

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Net income

$

2,180

$

2,096

$

1,882

$

8,454

$

7,154

Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent















reclassification to net income













Net foreign currency translation adjustments













Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

713

295

479


400

281

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

(476)

(215)

(339)


(365)

(267)




237

80

140


35

14

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI













Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

116

159

(56)


368

127

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

5

(4)

5


(14)

(27)




121

155

(51)


354

100

Net change in cash flow hedges













Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

964

(343)

581


1,419

2,348

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(497)

(202)

(331)


(928)

(813)


467

(545)

250


491

1,535

OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income 













Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

183

53

143


208

250

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities














attributable to changes in credit risk

(22)

(167)

(19)


(34)

(216)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(1)

4

(1)


18

(13)




160

(110)

123


192

21
















Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1)

985

(420)

462


1,072

1,670

Comprehensive income

$

3,165

$

1,676

$

2,344

$

9,526

$

8,824

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

$

6

$

2

$

8

$

25

$

39

Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

$

116

$

82

$

72

$

364

$

263

Common shareholders

3,043

1,592

2,264


9,137

8,522

Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders

$

3,159

$

1,674

$

2,336

$

9,501

$

8,785
















(1)

Includes $16 million of gains for the quarter ended October 31, 2025 (July 31, 2025: $10 million of gains; October 31, 2024: $45 million of gains), relating to our investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures.



















For the three

For the twelve



months ended

months ended




2025

2025

2024


2025

2024

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI












Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income













Net foreign currency translation adjustments













Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

$

(23)

$

(5)

$

(12)

$

(12)

$

(5)

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

9

(13)

13


(68)

-




(14)

(18)

1


(80)

(5)

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI













Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

(29)

(51)

13


(74)

(12)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(1)

1

(2)


5

10




(30)

(50)

11


(69)

(2)

Net change in cash flow hedges













Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(371)

132

(223)


(546)

(903)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

191

78

127


357

313



(180)

210

(96)


(189)

(590)

Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income













Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

(55)

(22)

(28)


(66)

(68)

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable














to changes in credit risk

9

64

8


13

83

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

1

(1)

-


(6)

4




(45)

41

(20)


(59)

19
















Total income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI

$

(269)

$

183

$

(104)

$

(397)

$

(578)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity


For the three


For the twelve



months ended


months ended




2025

2025

2024



2025

2024

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Preferred shares and other equity instruments














Balance at beginning of period

$

6,669

$

5,942

$

4,949


$

4,946

$

4,925

Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes (LRCNs)

450

1,027

-



2,770

1,000

Redemption of preferred shares and LRCNs

(750)

(300)

-



(1,350)

(975)

Treasury shares

-

-

(3)



3

(4)

Balance at end of period

$

6,369

$

6,669

$

4,946


$

6,369

$

4,946

Common shares














Balance at beginning of period

$

16,867

$

16,929

$

16,919


$

17,011

$

16,082

Issue of common shares

36

46

182



168

1,019

Purchase of common shares for cancellation

(63)

(100)

(90)



(335)

(90)

Treasury shares

5

(8)

-



1

-

Balance at end of period

$

16,845

$

16,867

$

17,011


$

16,845

$

17,011

Contributed surplus














Balance at beginning of period

$

175

$

156

$

128


$

159

$

109

Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards

9

3

7



20

16

Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards

(1)

(3)

(5)



(10)

(9)

Other (1)

43

19

29



57

43

Balance at end of period

$

226

$

175

$

159


$

226

$

159

Retained earnings














Balance at beginning of period

$

35,655

$

34,984

$

32,844


$

33,471

$

30,352

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

2,174

2,094

1,874



8,429

7,115

Dividends and distributions















Preferred and other equity instruments

(116)

(82)

(72)



(364)

(263)


Common


(901)

(904)

(850)



(3,629)

(3,382)

Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation

(330)

(428)

(329)



(1,396)

(329)

Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI

-

2

3



2

(15)

Other

(11)

(11)

1



(42)

(7)

Balance at end of period

$

36,471

$

35,655

$

33,471


$

36,471

$

33,471

AOCI, net of income tax














AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income















Net foreign currency translation adjustments















Balance at beginning of period

$

1,974

$

1,894

$

2,036


$

2,176

$

2,162


Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

237

80

140



35

14


Balance at end of period

$

2,211

$

1,974

$

2,176


$

2,211

$

2,176


Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI















Balance at beginning of period

$

(74)

$

(229)

$

(256)


$

(307)

$

(407)


Net change in securities measured at FVOCI

121

155

(51)



354

100


Balance at end of period

$

47

$

(74)

$

(307)


$

47

$

(307)


Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges















Balance at beginning of period

$

533

$

1,078

$

259


$

509

$

(1,026)


Net change in cash flow hedges

467

(545)

250



491

1,535


Balance at end of period

$

1,000

$

533

$

509


$

1,000

$

509

AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income















Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans














Balance at beginning of period

$

867

$

814

$

699


$

842

$

592


Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans

183

53

143



208

250


Balance at end of period

$

1,050

$

867

$

842


$

1,050

$

842


Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes

   in credit risk













Balance at beginning of period

$

(100)

$

67

$

(69)


$

(88)

$

128


Net change attributable to changes in credit risk

(22)

(167)

(19)



(34)

(216)


Balance at end of period

$

(122)

$

(100)

$

(88)


$

(122)

$

(88)


Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI















Balance at beginning of period

$

33

$

31

$

20


$

16

$

14


Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(1)

4

(1)



18

(13)


Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained

   earnings

-

(2)

(3)



(2)

15


Balance at end of period

$

32

$

33

$

16


$

32

$

16

Total AOCI, net of income tax

$

4,218

$

3,233

$

3,148


$

4,218

$

3,148

Non-controlling interests














Balance at beginning of period

$

277

$

280

$

254


$

272

$

232

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

6

2

8



25

39

Dividends

(2)

(3)

(2)



(9)

(8)

Other

3

(2)

12



(4)

9

Balance at end of period

$

284

$

277

$

272


$

284

$

272

Equity at end of period

$

64,413

$

62,876

$

59,007


$

64,413

$

59,007

(1)

Includes the portion of the estimated tax benefit related to employee stock options that is incremental to the amount recognized in the interim consolidated statement of income.

Consolidated statement of cash flows























For the three


For the twelve





months ended


months ended






2025

2025

2024



2025

2024

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities














Net income

$

2,180

$

2,096

$

1,882


$

8,454

$

7,154

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:















Provision for credit losses

605

559

419



2,342

2,001


Amortization and impairment (1)

324

287

289



1,178

1,170


Stock options and restricted shares expense

9

3

7



20

16


Deferred income taxes

(121)

(150)

(203)



(257)

(244)


Losses (gains) from debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

11

25

6



14

(43)


Net losses (gains) on disposal of land, buildings and equipment

-

-

(1)



(2)

(1)


Other non-cash items, net

(262)

457

(258)



(16)

(1,822)


Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

4,462

(511)

(3,334)



7,875

(4,597)



Loans, net of repayments

(8,476)

(10,756)

(8,255)



(33,381)

(28,930)



Deposits, net of withdrawals

13,145

5,718

20,126



37,183

34,467



Obligations related to securities sold short

3,417

734

(2,398)



2,602

2,976



Accrued interest receivable

(372)

327

(226)



44

(711)



Accrued interest payable

20

(292)

(180)



(983)

452



Derivative assets

(3,769)

3,907

(6,188)



(1,921)

(3,240)



Derivative liabilities

4,636

(7,402)

4,664



328

(813)



Securities measured at FVTPL

(6,767)

(6,309)

127



(22,817)

(23,319)



Other assets and liabilities measured/designated at FVTPL

1,893

2,703

290



5,090

3,431



Current income taxes

-

(250)

(174)



(489)

(257)



Cash collateral on securities lent

727

(1,411)

(518)



(1,966)

(84)



Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

(15,617)

12,380

(5,215)



19,889

23,035



Cash collateral on securities borrowed

(7)

(2,745)

(533)



(4,669)

(2,377)



Securities purchased under resale agreements

(485)

5,051

(4,400)



(2,974)

(3,537)



Other, net

155

1,440

3,230



(1,706)

6,361

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

(4,292)

5,861

(843)



13,838

11,088

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities














Issue of subordinated indebtedness

-

-

-



1,250

2,250

Redemption/repurchase/maturity of subordinated indebtedness

-

(1,000)