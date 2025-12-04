CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results

News provided byCIBC - Investor Relations
Dec 04, 2025, 05:25 ET
|
CIBC's 2025 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. Our 2025 Annual Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.
"We delivered record financial performance in 2025 through the consistent execution of our client-focused strategy, driving high-quality earnings growth and delivering top-tier returns for our shareholders," said Harry Culham, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "In a dynamic operating environment, our proactive and disciplined approach to managing our business, our resilient capital position and our deep client relationships supported robust growth while maintaining strong credit quality.
Thanks to our CIBC team, in 2025 we continued our strong net client growth, improved our excellent client experience scores and furthered our connected culture across our bank to create value for all our stakeholders. We enter the new fiscal year with continuity in our strategy and a shared vision for accelerating its execution by sharpening client focus and connectivity, driving efficiencies through modernization and elevating our emphasis on human capital. Our CIBC team remains committed to our purpose to help make your ambition a reality as we serve our clients, support our community and build on the clear momentum we've established at CIBC," added Mr. Culham.
Fourth quarter highlights
|
Q4/25
|
Q4/24
|
Q3/25
|
YoY
|
QoQ
|
Revenue
|
$7,576 million
|
$6,617 million
|
$7,254 million
|
+14 %
|
+4 %
|
Reported Net Income
|
$2,180 million
|
$1,882 million
|
$2,096 million
|
+16 %
|
+4 %
|
Adjusted Net Income (1)
|
$2,188 million
|
$1,889 million
|
$2,104 million
|
+16 %
|
+4 %
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)
|
$3,408 million
|
$2,835 million
|
$3,289 million
|
+20 %
|
+4 %
|
Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|
$2.20
|
$1.90
|
$2.15
|
+16 %
|
+2 %
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)
|
$2.21
|
$1.91
|
$2.16
|
+16 %
|
+2 %
|
Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (2)
|
14.1 %
|
13.3 %
|
14.2 %
|
Adjusted ROE (1)
|
14.1 %
|
13.4 %
|
14.2 %
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (2)(3)
|
1.59 %
|
1.50 %
|
1.58 %
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (excluding trading) (2)(3)
|
2.00 %
|
1.86 %
|
1.94 %
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (4)
|
13.3 %
|
13.3 %
|
13.4 %
CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2025 were affected by the following item of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.01 per share:
- $11 million ($8 million after-tax) amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets.
For the year ended October 31, 2025, CIBC reported net income of $8.5 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $8.5 billion, compared with reported net income of $7.2 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $7.3 billion for 2024, and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) of $13.3 billion, compared with $11.3 billion for 2024.
|
(1)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, including the quantitative reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted non-interest expenses and adjusted net income on pages 14 to 18; and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on page 19.
|
(2)
|
For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.
|
(3)
|
Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.
|
(4)
|
Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" section of our 2025 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
Core business performance
F2025 Financial Highlights
|
(C$ million)
|
F2025
|
F2024
|
YoY Variance
|
Canadian Personal and Business Banking (1)
|
Reported Net Income
|
$3,107
|
$2,905
|
up 7%
|
Adjusted Net Income (2)
|
$3,127
|
$2,924
|
up 7%
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)
|
$5,964
|
$5,236
|
up 14%
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)
|
$5,991
|
$5,262
|
up 14%
|
Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (1)
|
Reported Net Income
|
$2,341
|
$2,063
|
up 13%
|
Adjusted Net Income (2)
|
$2,341
|
$2,063
|
up 13%
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)
|
$3,380
|
$2,952
|
up 14%
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)
|
$3,380
|
$2,952
|
up 14%
|
U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (1)
|
Reported Net Income
|
$958
|
$500
|
up 92%
|
Adjusted Net Income (2)
|
$971
|
$599
|
up 62%
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)
|
$1,355
|
$1,102
|
up 23%
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)
|
$1,373
|
$1,235
|
up 11%
|
Capital Markets (1)
|
Reported Net Income
|
$2,273
|
$1,629
|
up 40%
|
Adjusted Net Income (2)
|
$2,273
|
$1,629
|
up 40%
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)
|
$3,293
|
$2,321
|
up 42%
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)
|
$3,293
|
$2,321
|
up 42%
Strong fundamentals
While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2025, CIBC maintained its capital strength and sound risk management practices:
- Capital ratios were strong, with a CET1 ratio(3) of 13.3% as noted above, and Tier 1(3) and Total capital ratios(3) of 15.1% and 17.4%, respectively, at October 31, 2025;
- Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $11.4 million in 2025 compared with $11.0 million in 2024;
- We continued to have solid credit performance, with a loan loss ratio(4) of 33 basis points compared with 32 basis points in 2024;
- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)(3) was 132% for the three months ended October 31, 2025; and
- Leverage Ratio(3) was 4.3% at October 31, 2025.
CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.97 per share to $1.07 per share for the quarter ending January 31, 2026.
Credit quality
Provision for credit losses was $605 million for the fourth quarter, up $186 million or 44% from the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was up due to an unfavourable change in the economic outlook in Canada and unfavourable credit migration in the current quarter and favourable model parameter updates in the same quarter last year. Offsetting these increases, the same quarter last year included an unfavourable change in economic outlook in the U.S. compared to a favourable change in the current quarter. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up due to higher provisions in all strategic business units (SBUs), except U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management.
|
(1)
|
Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
(3)
|
Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the LCR is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2025 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(4)
|
For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.
Key highlights across our bank in 2025 included:
- Achieved record-high net promoter scores for Personal Banking and Imperial Service and maintained strong net promoter scores in Commercial Banking, Private Banking and Wood Gundy, reflecting the confidence, loyalty and satisfaction that sets us apart as a trusted partner for our clients.
- Launched a new, innovative, no annual fee CIBC Adapta Mastercard that automatically adapts to spending practices and rewards more for everyday purchases.
- Established a new tiered Smart Account, which offers clients up to three accounts with unlimited transactions, enhanced benefits and rewards, and automatic tier upgrades as they deepen their relationship with CIBC.
- Launched Real-Time Experience (CIBC CRTeX), an AI-enabled client personalization and engagement engine to further our industry-leading digital capabilities and enhance banking experiences.
- Achieved strong year-over-year growth in commercial loans and deposits through proactive engagement and tailored solutions.
- Continued delivering industry-leading advice and capital markets solutions by expanding our capabilities and expertise, securing a market share of 14.2% among Strategic and Focus clients in Canada, while maintaining leading growth, productivity, efficiency, and returns versus peers.
- First major Canadian bank to sign the Government of Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems
- Recognized by Global Finance for the third consecutive year as the Best Investment Bank in Canada and for our leadership in environmental and social sustainability financing, receiving three sustainable finance awards from Global Finance, including Best Sustainable Finance Bank in Canada.
- Ranked #6 Registered Investment Advisor in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list; remaining in the top 10 for the sixth consecutive year.
Making a difference in our communities
At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:
- The 34th annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure took place bringing together 60,000 participants and volunteers, including more than 14,000 Team CIBC members at more than 50 sites across Canada. This year, over $18 million was raised, with Team CIBC contributing $3.1 million.
- To support hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands impacted by Hurricane Melissa, CIBC committed $100,000 to the CIBC Caribbean ComTrust Foundation and launched a relief fund for CIBC team members, clients and the public to add their support.
- CIBC donated US$25,000 to Chicago White Sox Charities in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, presented by CIBC. In collaboration with non-profit partners, the White Sox invited local families impacted by pediatric cancer to participate in special activities before and during the day's game.
|
Fourth quarter financial highlights
|
As at or for the
|
As at or for the
|
three months ended
|
twelve months ended
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Unaudited
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Financial results ($ millions)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
4,132
|
$
|
4,048
|
$
|
3,633
|
$
|
15,769
|
$
|
13,695
|
Non-interest income
|
3,444
|
3,206
|
2,984
|
13,364
|
11,911
|
Total revenue
|
7,576
|
7,254
|
6,617
|
29,133
|
25,606
|
Provision for credit losses
|
605
|
559
|
419
|
2,342
|
2,001
|
Non-interest expenses
|
4,179
|
3,976
|
3,791
|
15,852
|
14,439
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,792
|
2,719
|
2,407
|
10,939
|
9,166
|
Income taxes
|
612
|
623
|
525
|
2,485
|
2,012
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,180
|
$
|
2,096
|
$
|
1,882
|
$
|
8,454
|
$
|
7,154
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
6
|
2
|
8
|
25
|
39
|
Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders
|
116
|
82
|
72
|
364
|
263
|
Common shareholders
|
2,058
|
2,012
|
1,802
|
8,065
|
6,852
|
Net income attributable to equity shareholders
|
$
|
2,174
|
$
|
2,094
|
$
|
1,874
|
$
|
8,429
|
$
|
7,115
|
Financial measures
|
Reported efficiency ratio (1)
|
55.2
|
%
|
54.8
|
%
|
57.3
|
%
|
54.4
|
%
|
56.4
|
%
|
Reported operating leverage (1)
|
4.2
|
%
|
1.9
|
%
|
3.0
|
%
|
4.0
|
%
|
9.1
|
%
|
Loan loss ratio (1)
|
0.34
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.30
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
Reported return on common shareholders' equity (1)(2)
|
14.1
|
%
|
14.2
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
14.3
|
%
|
13.4
|
%
|
Net interest margin (1)
|
1.47
|
%
|
1.46
|
%
|
1.40
|
%
|
1.43
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (1)(3)
|
1.59
|
%
|
1.58
|
%
|
1.50
|
%
|
1.55
|
%
|
1.47
|
%
|
Return on average assets (1)(3)
|
0.77
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.72
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
|
0.71
|
%
|
Return on average interest-earning assets (1)(3)
|
0.84
|
%
|
0.82
|
%
|
0.78
|
%
|
0.83
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
|
Reported effective tax rate
|
21.9
|
%
|
22.9
|
%
|
21.8
|
%
|
22.7
|
%
|
21.9
|
%
|
Common share information
|
Per share ($)
|
- basic earnings
|
$
|
2.21
|
$
|
2.16
|
$
|
1.91
|
$
|
8.62
|
$
|
7.29
|
- reported diluted earnings
|
2.20
|
2.15
|
1.90
|
8.57
|
7.28
|
- dividends
|
0.97
|
0.97
|
0.90
|
3.88
|
3.60
|
- book value (1)
|
62.33
|
60.18
|
57.08
|
62.33
|
57.08
|
Closing share price ($)
|
116.21
|
99.03
|
87.11
|
116.21
|
87.11
|
Shares outstanding (thousands)
|
- weighted-average basic
|
928,805
|
932,258
|
944,283
|
935,374
|
939,352
|
- weighted-average diluted
|
935,115
|
937,518
|
948,609
|
940,675
|
941,712
|
- end of period
|
926,614
|
929,451
|
942,295
|
926,614
|
942,295
|
Market capitalization ($ millions)
|
$
|
107,682
|
$
|
92,044
|
$
|
82,083
|
$
|
107,682
|
$
|
82,083
|
Value measures
|
Total shareholder return
|
18.38
|
%
|
15.05
|
%
|
23.33
|
%
|
39.05
|
%
|
87.56
|
%
|
Dividend yield (based on closing share price)
|
3.3
|
%
|
3.9
|
%
|
4.1
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
4.1
|
%
|
Reported dividend payout ratio (1)
|
43.8
|
%
|
44.9
|
%
|
47.2
|
%
|
45.0
|
%
|
49.4
|
%
|
Market value to book value ratio
|
1.86
|
1.65
|
1.53
|
1.86
|
1.53
|
Selected financial measures – adjusted (4)
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio
|
55.0
|
%
|
54.7
|
%
|
57.2
|
%
|
54.3
|
%
|
55.8
|
%
|
Adjusted operating leverage
|
4.3
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|
3.1
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (2)
|
14.1
|
%
|
14.2
|
%
|
13.4
|
%
|
14.4
|
%
|
13.7
|
%
|
Adjusted effective tax rate
|
22.0
|
%
|
22.9
|
%
|
21.8
|
%
|
22.7
|
%
|
22.0
|
%
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($)
|
$
|
2.21
|
$
|
2.16
|
$
|
1.91
|
$
|
8.61
|
$
|
7.40
|
Adjusted dividend payout ratio
|
43.6
|
%
|
44.7
|
%
|
47.0
|
%
|
44.8
|
%
|
48.5
|
%
|
On- and off-balance sheet information ($ millions)
|
Cash, deposits with banks and securities
|
$
|
327,238
|
$
|
330,184
|
$
|
302,409
|
$
|
327,238
|
$
|
302,409
|
Loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses
|
589,504
|
581,644
|
558,292
|
589,504
|
558,292
|
Total assets
|
1,116,938
|
1,102,255
|
1,041,985
|
1,116,938
|
1,041,985
|
Deposits
|
808,124
|
792,672
|
764,857
|
808,124
|
764,857
|
Common shareholders' equity (1)
|
57,760
|
55,930
|
53,789
|
57,760
|
53,789
|
Average assets (3)
|
1,118,611
|
1,103,447
|
1,035,847
|
1,104,285
|
1,005,133
|
Average interest-earning assets (1)(3)
|
1,029,235
|
1,015,107
|
961,151
|
1,015,644
|
929,604
|
Average common shareholders' equity (1)(3)
|
57,896
|
56,289
|
53,763
|
56,321
|
51,025
|
Assets under administration (AUA) (1)(5)(6)
|
3,998,199
|
3,965,501
|
3,600,069
|
3,998,199
|
3,600,069
|
Assets under management (AUM) (1)(6)
|
430,982
|
402,901
|
383,264
|
430,982
|
383,264
|
Balance sheet quality and liquidity measures (7)
|
Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions)
|
$
|
357,803
|
$
|
347,712
|
$
|
333,502
|
$
|
357,803
|
$
|
333,502
|
CET1 ratio
|
13.3
|
%
|
13.4
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
15.1
|
%
|
15.3
|
%
|
14.8
|
%
|
15.1
|
%
|
14.8
|
%
|
Total capital ratio
|
17.4
|
%
|
17.6
|
%
|
17.0
|
%
|
17.4
|
%
|
17.0
|
%
|
Leverage ratio
|
4.3
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) ratio
|
31.9
|
%
|
32.9
|
%
|
30.3
|
%
|
31.9
|
%
|
30.3
|
%
|
TLAC leverage ratio
|
9.0
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
8.7
|
%
|
9.0
|
%
|
8.7
|
%
|
LCR (8)
|
132
|
%
|
127
|
%
|
129
|
%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
|
116
|
%
|
115
|
%
|
115
|
%
|
116
|
%
|
115
|
%
|
Other information
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
49,824
|
49,761
|
48,525
|
49,824
|
48,525
|
(1)
|
Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
Annualized.
|
(3)
|
Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.
|
(4)
|
Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
(5)
|
Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $3,117.4 billion (July 31, 2025: $3,130.1 billion; October 31, 2024: $2,814.6 billion).
|
(6)
|
AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA.
|
(7)
|
RWA and our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the LCR and NSFR are calculated pursuant to OSFI's LAR Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2025 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(8)
|
Average for the three months ended for each respective period.
|
n/a
|
Not applicable.
|
Review of Canadian Personal and Business Banking fourth quarter results
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Revenue
|
$
|
3,188
|
$
|
3,061
|
$
|
2,842
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
Impaired
|
340
|
361
|
292
|
Performing
|
163
|
83
|
(12)
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
503
|
444
|
280
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,612
|
1,517
|
1,463
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,073
|
1,100
|
1,099
|
Income taxes
|
277
|
288
|
307
|
Net income
|
$
|
796
|
$
|
812
|
$
|
792
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Equity shareholders
|
$
|
796
|
$
|
812
|
$
|
792
|
Total revenue
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,572
|
$
|
2,459
|
$
|
2,239
|
Non-interest income (2)
|
616
|
602
|
603
|
$
|
3,188
|
$
|
3,061
|
$
|
2,842
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)
|
3.02
|
%
|
2.91
|
%
|
2.69
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
50.6
|
%
|
49.6
|
%
|
51.5
|
%
|
Operating leverage
|
2.0
|
%
|
7.3
|
%
|
3.0
|
%
|
Return on equity (4)
|
25.3
|
%
|
25.9
|
%
|
26.0
|
%
|
Average allocated common equity (4)
|
$
|
12,473
|
$
|
12,458
|
$
|
12,142
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
13,827
|
13,800
|
13,757
Net income for the quarter was $796 million, up $4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and higher expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $1,583 million, up $198 million from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Revenue of $3,188 million was up $346 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher net interest income, mainly from higher margins and volume growth.
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 33 basis points, mainly due to higher deposit and loan margins, and a favourable business mix.
Provision for credit losses of $503 million was up $223 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a higher provision for credit losses on both performing and impaired loans.
Non-interest expenses of $1,612 million were up $149 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly due to higher spending on technology and other strategic initiatives, and higher employee compensation.
|
(1)
|
Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model.
|
(3)
|
Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(4)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Revenue
|
Commercial banking
|
$
|
694
|
$
|
679
|
$
|
637
|
Wealth management
|
1,142
|
1,044
|
965
|
Total revenue
|
1,836
|
1,723
|
1,602
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
Impaired
|
40
|
25
|
19
|
Performing
|
12
|
(4)
|
5
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
52
|
21
|
24
|
Non-interest expenses
|
957
|
879
|
823
|
Income before income taxes
|
827
|
823
|
755
|
Income taxes
|
224
|
225
|
204
|
Net income
|
$
|
603
|
$
|
598
|
$
|
551
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Equity shareholders
|
$
|
603
|
$
|
598
|
$
|
551
|
Total revenue
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
784
|
$
|
751
|
$
|
676
|
Non-interest income (2)
|
1,052
|
972
|
926
|
$
|
1,836
|
$
|
1,723
|
$
|
1,602
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)
|
2.96
|
%
|
2.89
|
%
|
2.80
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
52.2
|
%
|
51.0
|
%
|
51.4
|
%
|
Operating leverage
|
(1.8)
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
(3.9)
|
%
|
Return on equity (4)
|
23.6
|
%
|
23.8
|
%
|
22.7
|
%
|
Average allocated common equity (4)
|
$
|
10,116
|
$
|
9,977
|
$
|
9,632
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
6,190
|
6,155
|
5,879
Net income for the quarter was $603 million, up $52 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $879 million, up $100 million from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Revenue of $1,836 million was up $234 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, driven mainly by higher fee-based revenue from higher AUA and AUM balances as a result of market appreciation, higher commission revenue from increased client activity, and higher net interest income in wealth management. Revenue in commercial banking was higher compared to the prior year, mainly due to volume growth and favourable margins.
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 16 basis points, primarily due to favourable economic rates and volume growth in deposits.
Provision for credit losses of $52 million was up $28 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher provisions on both performing and impaired loans.
Non-interest expenses of $957 million were up $134 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher performance-based and other employee-related compensation, and higher spending on technology and other strategic initiatives.
|
(1)
|
Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model.
|
(3)
|
Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(4)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in Canadian dollars
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Revenue
|
Commercial banking
|
$
|
564
|
$
|
554
|
$
|
513
|
Wealth management
|
246
|
236
|
220
|
Total revenue
|
810
|
790
|
733
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
Impaired
|
40
|
57
|
84
|
Performing
|
(73)
|
(40)
|
(1)
|
Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
(33)
|
17
|
83
|
Non-interest expenses
|
500
|
450
|
415
|
Income before income taxes
|
343
|
323
|
235
|
Income taxes
|
68
|
69
|
35
|
Net income
|
$
|
275
|
$
|
254
|
$
|
200
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Equity shareholders
|
$
|
275
|
$
|
254
|
$
|
200
|
Total revenue
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
559
|
$
|
548
|
$
|
506
|
Non-interest income
|
251
|
242
|
227
|
$
|
810
|
$
|
790
|
$
|
733
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)
|
3.84
|
%
|
3.78
|
%
|
3.63
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
61.8
|
%
|
57.0
|
%
|
56.7
|
%
|
Return on equity (3)
|
9.7
|
%
|
9.0
|
%
|
7.3
|
%
|
Average allocated common equity (3)
|
$
|
11,200
|
$
|
11,200
|
$
|
10,896
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
3,189
|
3,196
|
3,005
|
Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in U.S. dollars
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Revenue
|
Commercial banking
|
$
|
406
|
$
|
404
|
$
|
377
|
Wealth management
|
178
|
172
|
161
|
Total revenue
|
584
|
576
|
538
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
Impaired
|
29
|
42
|
61
|
Performing
|
(53)
|
(28)
|
-
|
Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
(24)
|
14
|
61
|
Non-interest expenses
|
360
|
327
|
304
|
Income before income taxes
|
248
|
235
|
173
|
Income taxes
|
49
|
49
|
26
|
Net income
|
$
|
199
|
$
|
186
|
$
|
147
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Equity shareholders
|
$
|
199
|
$
|
186
|
$
|
147
|
Total revenue
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
403
|
$
|
399
|
$
|
371
|
Non-interest income
|
181
|
177
|
167
|
$
|
584
|
$
|
576
|
$
|
538
|
Operating leverage
|
(9.8)
|
%
|
0.9
|
%
|
1.6
|
%
Net income for the quarter was $275 million (US$199 million), up $75 million (up US$52 million) from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue and a reversal of credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(3) were $314 million (US$227 million), down $7 million (down US$9 million) from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Revenue of US$584 million was up US$46 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher deposit and loan volumes, higher deposit margins, and higher asset management fees from higher average AUM balances, partially offset by lower loan margins.
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 21 basis points primarily due to favourable business mix and higher deposit margins, partially offset by lower loan margins.
Reversal of credit losses of US$24 million in the current quarter compared with a provision for credit losses of US$61 million in the same quarter last year, due to a performing provision release in the current quarter and lower impaired provisions.
Non-interest expenses of US$360 million were up US$56 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher employee compensation, branch closure expenses and higher spending on strategic initiatives.
|
(1)
|
Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(3)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
Review of Capital Markets fourth quarter results
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Revenue
|
Global markets
|
$
|
911
|
$
|
930
|
$
|
717
|
Corporate and investment banking
|
612
|
576
|
438
|
Total revenue
|
1,523
|
1,506
|
1,155
|
Provision for credit losses
|
Impaired
|
71
|
37
|
21
|
Performing
|
6
|
39
|
10
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
77
|
76
|
31
|
Non-interest expenses
|
710
|
721
|
652
|
Income before income taxes
|
736
|
709
|
472
|
Income taxes
|
188
|
169
|
126
|
Net income
|
$
|
548
|
$
|
540
|
$
|
346
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Equity shareholders
|
$
|
548
|
$
|
540
|
$
|
346
|
Efficiency ratio
|
46.6
|
%
|
47.9
|
%
|
56.5
|
%
|
Operating leverage
|
23.0
|
%
|
27.3
|
%
|
3.9
|
%
|
Return on equity (2)
|
20.1
|
%
|
20.7
|
%
|
14.9
|
%
|
Average allocated common equity (2)
|
$
|
10,828
|
$
|
10,349
|
$
|
9,281
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,011
|
2,034
|
1,858
Net income for the quarter was $548 million, up $202 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were up $310 million or 62% from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Revenue of $1,523 million was up $368 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. In global markets, revenue increased due to higher equity trading, financing, fixed income, and commodities trading revenue. In corporate and investment banking, higher corporate banking revenue and higher debt underwriting and advisory activity were partially offset by lower equity underwriting activity.
Provision for credit losses of $77 million was up $46 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a higher provision on impaired loans.
Non-interest expenses of $710 million were up $58 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher spend on technology and other strategic initiatives, and higher employee-related compensation, partially offset by lower performance-based compensation.
|
Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Revenue
|
International banking
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
163
|
$
|
239
|
Other
|
(23)
|
11
|
46
|
Total revenue
|
219
|
174
|
285
|
Provision for credit losses
|
Impaired
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
Performing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
Non-interest expenses
|
400
|
409
|
438
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(187)
|
(236)
|
(154)
|
Income taxes
|
(145)
|
(128)
|
(147)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(42)
|
$
|
(108)
|
$
|
(7)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to:
|
Non-controlling interests
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
8
|
Equity shareholders
|
(48)
|
(110)
|
(15)
|
Full-time equivalent employees (3)
|
24,607
|
24,576
|
24,026
Net loss for the quarter was $42 million, compared with a net loss of $7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax losses(2) were up $28 million or 18% from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Revenue was down $66 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to lower treasury revenue, partially offset by higher revenue from strategic investments.
The current quarter included a provision for credit losses of $6 million, while the fourth quarter of 2024 included a provision for credit losses of $1 million.
Non-interest expenses of $400 million were down $38 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower corporate costs.
Income tax benefit was down $2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024.
|
(1)
|
Certain prior year information has been restated. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our 2025 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
(3)
|
Includes full-time equivalent employees for which the expenses are allocated to the business lines within the SBUs. The majority of the full-time equivalent employees for functional and support costs of CIBC Bank USA are included in the U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management SBU.
|
Consolidated balance sheet
|
$ millions, as at October 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
$
|
12,379
|
$
|
8,565
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
31,624
|
39,499
|
Securities
|
283,235
|
254,345
|
Cash collateral on securities borrowed
|
21,697
|
17,028
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
86,695
|
83,721
|
Loans
|
Residential mortgages
|
287,033
|
280,672
|
Personal
|
47,866
|
46,681
|
Credit card
|
21,581
|
20,551
|
Business and government (1)
|
237,416
|
214,305
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(4,392)
|
(3,917)
|
589,504
|
558,292
|
Other
|
Derivative instruments
|
38,352
|
36,435
|
Property and equipment
|
3,443
|
3,359
|
Goodwill
|
5,475
|
5,443
|
Software and other intangible assets
|
2,894
|
2,830
|
Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
808
|
785
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,027
|
821
|
Other assets
|
39,805
|
30,862
|
91,804
|
80,535
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,116,938
|
$
|
1,041,985
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Deposits
|
Personal
|
$
|
258,139
|
$
|
252,894
|
Business and government
|
457,284
|
435,499
|
Bank
|
26,723
|
20,009
|
Secured borrowings
|
65,978
|
56,455
|
808,124
|
764,857
|
Obligations related to securities sold short
|
24,244
|
21,642
|
Cash collateral on securities lent
|
6,031
|
7,997
|
Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
130,042
|
110,153
|
Other
|
Derivative instruments
|
41,411
|
40,654
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
47
|
49
|
Other liabilities (1)
|
34,807
|
30,161
|
76,265
|
70,864
|
Subordinated indebtedness
|
7,819
|
7,465
|
Total liabilities
|
1,052,525
|
982,978
|
Equity
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
6,369
|
4,946
|
Common shares
|
16,845
|
17,011
|
Contributed surplus
|
226
|
159
|
Retained earnings
|
36,471
|
33,471
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
|
4,218
|
3,148
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
64,129
|
58,735
|
Non-controlling interests
|
284
|
272
|
Total equity
|
64,413
|
59,007
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,116,938
|
$
|
1,041,985
|
(1)
|
Includes customers' liability under acceptances of $10 million (2024: $6 million) in business and government loans and acceptances of $10 million (2024: $6 million) in other liabilities. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform to the presentation adopted in the first quarter of 2025.
|
Consolidated statement of income
|
For the three
|
For the twelve
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ millions, except as noted
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Interest income (1)
|
Loans
|
$
|
8,117
|
$
|
7,976
|
$
|
8,668
|
$
|
32,074
|
$
|
33,925
|
Securities
|
2,215
|
2,260
|
2,393
|
9,045
|
9,560
|
Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements
|
1,222
|
1,307
|
1,441
|
5,260
|
5,811
|
Deposits with banks and other
|
540
|
546
|
729
|
2,382
|
2,889
|
12,094
|
12,089
|
13,231
|
48,761
|
52,185
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
6,004
|
6,090
|
7,476
|
25,110
|
30,476
|
Securities sold short
|
141
|
135
|
163
|
565
|
625
|
Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements
|
1,624
|
1,619
|
1,719
|
6,521
|
6,334
|
Subordinated indebtedness
|
93
|
106
|
120
|
407
|
510
|
Other
|
100
|
91
|
120
|
389
|
545
|
7,962
|
8,041
|
9,598
|
32,992
|
38,490
|
Net interest income
|
4,132
|
4,048
|
3,633
|
15,769
|
13,695
|
Non-interest income
|
Underwriting and advisory fees
|
245
|
291
|
182
|
915
|
707
|
Deposit and payment fees
|
252
|
257
|
250
|
996
|
958
|
Credit fees
|
269
|
253
|
217
|
1,015
|
1,218
|
Card fees
|
95
|
105
|
105
|
402
|
414
|
Investment management and custodial fees
|
595
|
555
|
526
|
2,241
|
1,980
|
Mutual fund fees
|
520
|
493
|
465
|
2,019
|
1,796
|
Income from insurance activities, net
|
81
|
71
|
85
|
317
|
356
|
Commissions on securities transactions
|
160
|
132
|
129
|
554
|
431
|
Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at
|
fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net
|
1,005
|
859
|
827
|
4,022
|
3,226
|
Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through
|
other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net
|
(11)
|
(25)
|
(6)
|
(14)
|
43
|
Foreign exchange other than trading
|
86
|
99
|
93
|
369
|
386
|
Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
26
|
29
|
18
|
117
|
79
|
Other
|
121
|
87
|
93
|
411
|
317
|
3,444
|
3,206
|
2,984
|
13,364
|
11,911
|
Total revenue
|
7,576
|
7,254
|
6,617
|
29,133
|
25,606
|
Provision for credit losses
|
605
|
559
|
419
|
2,342
|
2,001
|
Non-interest expenses
|
Employee compensation and benefits
|
2,357
|
2,377
|
2,207
|
9,266
|
8,261
|
Occupancy costs
|
240
|
204
|
208
|
847
|
830
|
Computer, software and office equipment
|
827
|
732
|
723
|
2,946
|
2,719
|
Communications
|
96
|
99
|
89
|
395
|
362
|
Advertising and business development
|
121
|
97
|
103
|
398
|
344
|
Professional fees
|
88
|
68
|
74
|
284
|
257
|
Business and capital taxes
|
31
|
30
|
34
|
124
|
128
|
Other
|
419
|
369
|
353
|
1,592
|
1,538
|
4,179
|
3,976
|
3,791
|
15,852
|
14,439
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,792
|
2,719
|
2,407
|
10,939
|
9,166
|
Income taxes
|
612
|
623
|
525
|
2,485
|
2,012
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,180
|
$
|
2,096
|
$
|
1,882
|
$
|
8,454
|
$
|
7,154
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
39
|
Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders
|
$
|
116
|
$
|
82
|
$
|
72
|
$
|
364
|
$
|
263
|
Common shareholders
|
2,058
|
2,012
|
1,802
|
8,065
|
6,852
|
Net income attributable to equity shareholders
|
$
|
2,174
|
$
|
2,094
|
$
|
1,874
|
$
|
8,429
|
$
|
7,115
|
Earnings per share (in dollars)
|
Basic
|
$
|
2.21
|
$
|
2.16
|
$
|
1.91
|
$
|
8.62
|
$
|
7.29
|
Diluted
|
2.20
|
2.15
|
1.90
|
8.57
|
7.28
|
Dividends per common share (in dollars)
|
0.97
|
0.97
|
0.90
|
3.88
|
3.60
|
(1)
|
Interest income included $11.1 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2025 (July 31, 2025: $11.0 billion; October 31, 2024: $12.2 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method.
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
For the three
|
For the twelve
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ millions
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,180
|
$
|
2,096
|
$
|
1,882
|
$
|
8,454
|
$
|
7,154
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent
|
reclassification to net income
|
Net foreign currency translation adjustments
|
Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations
|
713
|
295
|
479
|
400
|
281
|
Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations
|
(476)
|
(215)
|
(339)
|
(365)
|
(267)
|
237
|
80
|
140
|
35
|
14
|
Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI
|
Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI
|
116
|
159
|
(56)
|
368
|
127
|
Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income
|
5
|
(4)
|
5
|
(14)
|
(27)
|
121
|
155
|
(51)
|
354
|
100
|
Net change in cash flow hedges
|
Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
964
|
(343)
|
581
|
1,419
|
2,348
|
Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income
|
(497)
|
(202)
|
(331)
|
(928)
|
(813)
|
467
|
(545)
|
250
|
491
|
1,535
|
OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income
|
Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans
|
183
|
53
|
143
|
208
|
250
|
Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities
|
attributable to changes in credit risk
|
(22)
|
(167)
|
(19)
|
(34)
|
(216)
|
Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI
|
(1)
|
4
|
(1)
|
18
|
(13)
|
160
|
(110)
|
123
|
192
|
21
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1)
|
985
|
(420)
|
462
|
1,072
|
1,670
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
3,165
|
$
|
1,676
|
$
|
2,344
|
$
|
9,526
|
$
|
8,824
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
39
|
Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders
|
$
|
116
|
$
|
82
|
$
|
72
|
$
|
364
|
$
|
263
|
Common shareholders
|
3,043
|
1,592
|
2,264
|
9,137
|
8,522
|
Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders
|
$
|
3,159
|
$
|
1,674
|
$
|
2,336
|
$
|
9,501
|
$
|
8,785
|
(1)
|
Includes $16 million of gains for the quarter ended October 31, 2025 (July 31, 2025: $10 million of gains; October 31, 2024: $45 million of gains), relating to our investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures.
|
For the three
|
For the twelve
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ millions
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI
|
Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income
|
Net foreign currency translation adjustments
|
Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations
|
$
|
(23)
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
(12)
|
$
|
(12)
|
$
|
(5)
|
Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations
|
9
|
(13)
|
13
|
(68)
|
-
|
(14)
|
(18)
|
1
|
(80)
|
(5)
|
Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI
|
Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI
|
(29)
|
(51)
|
13
|
(74)
|
(12)
|
Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income
|
(1)
|
1
|
(2)
|
5
|
10
|
(30)
|
(50)
|
11
|
(69)
|
(2)
|
Net change in cash flow hedges
|
Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
(371)
|
132
|
(223)
|
(546)
|
(903)
|
Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income
|
191
|
78
|
127
|
357
|
313
|
(180)
|
210
|
(96)
|
(189)
|
(590)
|
Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income
|
Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans
|
(55)
|
(22)
|
(28)
|
(66)
|
(68)
|
Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable
|
to changes in credit risk
|
9
|
64
|
8
|
13
|
83
|
Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI
|
1
|
(1)
|
-
|
(6)
|
4
|
(45)
|
41
|
(20)
|
(59)
|
19
|
Total income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI
|
$
|
(269)
|
$
|
183
|
$
|
(104)
|
$
|
(397)
|
$
|
(578)
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
For the three
|
For the twelve
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ millions
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
6,669
|
$
|
5,942
|
$
|
4,949
|
$
|
4,946
|
$
|
4,925
|
Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes (LRCNs)
|
450
|
1,027
|
-
|
2,770
|
1,000
|
Redemption of preferred shares and LRCNs
|
(750)
|
(300)
|
-
|
(1,350)
|
(975)
|
Treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
3
|
(4)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
6,369
|
$
|
6,669
|
$
|
4,946
|
$
|
6,369
|
$
|
4,946
|
Common shares
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
16,867
|
$
|
16,929
|
$
|
16,919
|
$
|
17,011
|
$
|
16,082
|
Issue of common shares
|
36
|
46
|
182
|
168
|
1,019
|
Purchase of common shares for cancellation
|
(63)
|
(100)
|
(90)
|
(335)
|
(90)
|
Treasury shares
|
5
|
(8)
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
16,845
|
$
|
16,867
|
$
|
17,011
|
$
|
16,845
|
$
|
17,011
|
Contributed surplus
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
175
|
$
|
156
|
$
|
128
|
$
|
159
|
$
|
109
|
Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards
|
9
|
3
|
7
|
20
|
16
|
Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(5)
|
(10)
|
(9)
|
Other (1)
|
43
|
19
|
29
|
57
|
43
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
226
|
$
|
175
|
$
|
159
|
$
|
226
|
$
|
159
|
Retained earnings
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
35,655
|
$
|
34,984
|
$
|
32,844
|
$
|
33,471
|
$
|
30,352
|
Net income attributable to equity shareholders
|
2,174
|
2,094
|
1,874
|
8,429
|
7,115
|
Dividends and distributions
|
Preferred and other equity instruments
|
(116)
|
(82)
|
(72)
|
(364)
|
(263)
|
Common
|
(901)
|
(904)
|
(850)
|
(3,629)
|
(3,382)
|
Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation
|
(330)
|
(428)
|
(329)
|
(1,396)
|
(329)
|
Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
(15)
|
Other
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
1
|
(42)
|
(7)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
36,471
|
$
|
35,655
|
$
|
33,471
|
$
|
36,471
|
$
|
33,471
|
AOCI, net of income tax
|
AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income
|
Net foreign currency translation adjustments
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
1,974
|
$
|
1,894
|
$
|
2,036
|
$
|
2,176
|
$
|
2,162
|
Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments
|
237
|
80
|
140
|
35
|
14
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
2,211
|
$
|
1,974
|
$
|
2,176
|
$
|
2,211
|
$
|
2,176
|
Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
(74)
|
$
|
(229)
|
$
|
(256)
|
$
|
(307)
|
$
|
(407)
|
Net change in securities measured at FVOCI
|
121
|
155
|
(51)
|
354
|
100
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
(74)
|
$
|
(307)
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
(307)
|
Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
533
|
$
|
1,078
|
$
|
259
|
$
|
509
|
$
|
(1,026)
|
Net change in cash flow hedges
|
467
|
(545)
|
250
|
491
|
1,535
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
1,000
|
$
|
533
|
$
|
509
|
$
|
1,000
|
$
|
509
|
AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income
|
Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
867
|
$
|
814
|
$
|
699
|
$
|
842
|
$
|
592
|
Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans
|
183
|
53
|
143
|
208
|
250
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
1,050
|
$
|
867
|
$
|
842
|
$
|
1,050
|
$
|
842
|
Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes
in credit risk
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
(100)
|
$
|
67
|
$
|
(69)
|
$
|
(88)
|
$
|
128
|
Net change attributable to changes in credit risk
|
(22)
|
(167)
|
(19)
|
(34)
|
(216)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
(122)
|
$
|
(100)
|
$
|
(88)
|
$
|
(122)
|
$
|
(88)
|
Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
33
|
$
|
31
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
16
|
$
|
14
|
Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI
|
(1)
|
4
|
(1)
|
18
|
(13)
|
Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained
earnings
|
-
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
15
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
32
|
$
|
33
|
$
|
16
|
$
|
32
|
$
|
16
|
Total AOCI, net of income tax
|
$
|
4,218
|
$
|
3,233
|
$
|
3,148
|
$
|
4,218
|
$
|
3,148
|
Non-controlling interests
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
277
|
$
|
280
|
$
|
254
|
$
|
272
|
$
|
232
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
6
|
2
|
8
|
25
|
39
|
Dividends
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(9)
|
(8)
|
Other
|
3
|
(2)
|
12
|
(4)
|
9
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
284
|
$
|
277
|
$
|
272
|
$
|
284
|
$
|
272
|
Equity at end of period
|
$
|
64,413
|
$
|
62,876
|
$
|
59,007
|
$
|
64,413
|
$
|
59,007
|
(1)
|
Includes the portion of the estimated tax benefit related to employee stock options that is incremental to the amount recognized in the interim consolidated statement of income.
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
For the three
|
For the twelve
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
$ millions
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,180
|
$
|
2,096
|
$
|
1,882
|
$
|
8,454
|
$
|
7,154
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
Provision for credit losses
|
605
|
559
|
419
|
2,342
|
2,001
|
Amortization and impairment (1)
|
324
|
287
|
289
|
1,178
|
1,170
|
Stock options and restricted shares expense
|
9
|
3
|
7
|
20
|
16
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(121)
|
(150)
|
(203)
|
(257)
|
(244)
|
Losses (gains) from debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost
|
11
|
25
|
6
|
14
|
(43)
|
Net losses (gains) on disposal of land, buildings and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
Other non-cash items, net
|
(262)
|
457
|
(258)
|
(16)
|
(1,822)
|
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
4,462
|
(511)
|
(3,334)
|
7,875
|
(4,597)
|
Loans, net of repayments
|
(8,476)
|
(10,756)
|
(8,255)
|
(33,381)
|
(28,930)
|
Deposits, net of withdrawals
|
13,145
|
5,718
|
20,126
|
37,183
|
34,467
|
Obligations related to securities sold short
|
3,417
|
734
|
(2,398)
|
2,602
|
2,976
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
(372)
|
327
|
(226)
|
44
|
(711)
|
Accrued interest payable
|
20
|
(292)
|
(180)
|
(983)
|
452
|
Derivative assets
|
(3,769)
|
3,907
|
(6,188)
|
(1,921)
|
(3,240)
|
Derivative liabilities
|
4,636
|
(7,402)
|
4,664
|
328
|
(813)
|
Securities measured at FVTPL
|
(6,767)
|
(6,309)
|
127
|
(22,817)
|
(23,319)
|
Other assets and liabilities measured/designated at FVTPL
|
1,893
|
2,703
|
290
|
5,090
|
3,431
|
Current income taxes
|
-
|
(250)
|
(174)
|
(489)
|
(257)
|
Cash collateral on securities lent
|
727
|
(1,411)
|
(518)
|
(1,966)
|
(84)
|
Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
(15,617)
|
12,380
|
(5,215)
|
19,889
|
23,035
|
Cash collateral on securities borrowed
|
(7)
|
(2,745)
|
(533)
|
(4,669)
|
(2,377)
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
(485)
|
5,051
|
(4,400)
|
(2,974)
|
(3,537)
|
Other, net
|
155
|
1,440
|
3,230
|
(1,706)
|
6,361
|
Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(4,292)
|
5,861
|
(843)
|
13,838
|
11,088
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
|
Issue of subordinated indebtedness
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,250
|
2,250
|
Redemption/repurchase/maturity of subordinated indebtedness
|
-
|
(1,000)
