CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2023.

"In a more fluid economic environment in 2023, our bank delivered a solid financial performance as we realized the benefits of our strategic investments and we continue to execute our client-focused strategy, highlighted by prudent expense management and continued growth in capital across key businesses," said Victor Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "We enter the new fiscal year with a robust balance sheet and strong credit quality, foundational to our progress as we enable and simplify our bank, focus on driving growth in the mass affluent and private wealth segments, build on our strength in digital, and leverage our connected culture to grow our commercial and capital markets business. Our CIBC team remains steadfast in its commitment to our purpose, helping make ambitions real as we serve our clients through the economic cycle and build strong, sustainable communities."

Variance Revenue $5,844 million $5,388 million $5,850 million +8 % 0 % Reported Net Income $1,483 million $1,185 million $1,430 million +25 % +4 % Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,520 million $1,308 million $1,473 million +16 % +3 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $2,449 million $2,072 million $2,600 million +18 % -6 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) (2) $1.53 $1.26 $1.47 +21 % +4 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)(2) $1.57 $1.39 $1.52 +13 % +3 % Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (3) 11.8 % 10.1 % 11.6 %

Adjusted ROE (1) 12.1 % 11.2 % 11.9 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (4) 12.4 % 11.7 % 12.2 %

CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2023 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.04 per share:

$45 million ( $37 million after-tax) amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets.

For the year ended October 31, 2023, CIBC reported net income of $5.0 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $6.5 billion, compared with reported net income of $6.2 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $6.6 billion for 2022, and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) of $10.2 billion, compared with $9.4 billion for 2022.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, including the quantitative reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted non-interest expenses and adjusted net income on pages 14 to 18; and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on page 19. (2) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to the beginning of 2022. (3) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

The following table summarizes our performance in 2023 against our key financial measures and targets, set over the medium term, which we define as three to five years, assuming a normal business environment and credit cycle.

Financial Measure Medium-term target 2023 Reported Results 2023 Adjusted Results (2) Diluted EPS growth (3) 7%–10% annually (1)(6) 3-year CAGR (4) = 7.9% 5-year CAGR (4) = (2.4)% 3-year CAGR (4) = 11.5% 5-year CAGR (4) = 1.9% ROE (5) At least 16% (1)(6) 3-year average = 13.5% 5-year average = 13.0% 3-year average = 14.9% 5-year average = 14.4% Operating leverage (5) Positive (1)(6) 3-year average = (0.6)% 5-year average = (1.5)% 3-year average = 0.0% 5-year average = (0.1)% CET1 ratio Strong buffer to regulatory requirement 12.4 % Dividend payout ratio (5) 40%–50% (1)(6) 3-year average = 52.4% 5-year average = 55.6% 3-year average = 45.9% 5-year average = 48.9% Total shareholder return Outperform the S&P/TSX Composite

Banks Index over a rolling three- and five-

year period 3-year 5-year CIBC: 15.0% 12.7% S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index: 36.2% 29.8%

Core business performance

F2023 Financial Highlights

(C$ million) F2023 F2022 YoY Variance Canadian Personal and Business Banking





Reported Net Income $2,358 $2,249 up 5% Adjusted Net Income (2) $2,403 $2,396 0 % Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $4,233 $3,934 up 8% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $4,293 $4,039 up 6%







Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management





Reported Net Income $1,878 $1,895 down 1% Adjusted Net Income (2) $1,878 $1,895 down 1% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,712 $2,598 up 4% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,712 $2,598 up 4%







U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management





Reported Net Income $379 $760 down 50% Adjusted Net Income (2) $420 $810 down 48% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $1,226 $1,129 up 9% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $1,282 $1,197 up 7%







Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services





Reported Net Income $1,986 $1,908 up 4% Adjusted Net Income (2) $1,986 $1,908 up 4% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,767 $2,564 up 8% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,767 $2,564 up 8%

(1) Based on adjusted results. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (2) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (3) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to the beginning of 2022. (4) The 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is calculated from 2020 to 2023 and the 5-year CAGR is calculated from 2018 to 2023. (5) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section. (6) Medium-term targets are defined as through the cycle. For additional information, see the "Overview" section of our 2023 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Strong fundamentals

While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2023, CIBC maintained its capital strength and sound risk management practices:

Capital ratios were strong, with a CET1 ratio (1) of 12.4% as noted above, and Tier 1 (1) and Total capital ratios (1) of 13.9% and 16.0%, respectively, at October 31, 2023 ;

of 12.4% as noted above, and Tier 1 and Total capital ratios of 13.9% and 16.0%, respectively, at ; Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $9.2 million in 2023 compared with $8.7 million in 2022;

in 2023 compared with in 2022; We continued to have solid credit performance, with a loan loss ratio (2) of 30 basis points compared with 14 basis points in 2022;

of 30 basis points compared with 14 basis points in 2022; Liquidity Coverage Ratio (1) was 135% for the three months ended October 31, 2023 ; and

was 135% for the three months ended ; and Leverage Ratio(1)(3) was 4.2% at October 31, 2023 .

CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.87 per share to $0.90 per share for the quarter ending January 31, 2024.

(1) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the liquidity coverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, all of which are based on the BCBS standards. Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, results reflect the impacts from the implementation of Basel III reforms that became effective as of February 1, 2023. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2023 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. (2) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section. (3) The temporary exclusion of Central bank reserves from the leverage ratio exposure measure in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer applicable beginning in the second quarter of 2023.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $541 million for the fourth quarter, up $105 million or 24% from the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was down $154 million, largely due to a more unfavourable change in our economic outlook in the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up $259 million, mainly attributable to Canadian Personal and Business Banking, and U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management.

Making a difference in our Communities

At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:

More than 50,000 participants, including over 11,000 Team CIBC participants from across the country came together on October 1, 2023 for the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure. In total, more than $14.5 million was raised, including over $2.4 million by Team CIBC, to assist in advancing breast cancer research, education and support programs.

was raised, including over by Team CIBC, to assist in advancing breast cancer research, education and support programs. CIBC donated $250,000 to the United Jewish Appeal and the Canadian Red Cross Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, aimed at supporting immediate and ongoing humanitarian relief efforts, shelter and safety for Israeli and Palestinian civilians affected by the conflict. A further $250,000 was donated by CIBC and its employees through an employee matching program to charities providing aid in the region.

to the United Jewish Appeal and the Canadian Red Cross Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, aimed at supporting immediate and ongoing humanitarian relief efforts, shelter and safety for Israeli and Palestinian civilians affected by the conflict. A further was donated by CIBC and its employees through an employee matching program to charities providing aid in the region. CIBC donated $100,000 through the CIBC Foundation Northwest Territories Emergency Relief Fund and the CIBC Foundation British Columbia Emergency Relief Fund to provide immediate and long-term assistance to those affected by the wildfires and evacuation efforts across the Northwest Territories and British Columbia . In addition, $50,000 was donated to provide critical aid to the people of Morocco following a devastating earthquake.

through the CIBC Foundation Northwest Territories Emergency Relief Fund and the CIBC Foundation British Columbia Emergency Relief Fund to provide immediate and long-term assistance to those affected by the wildfires and evacuation efforts across the and . In addition, was donated to provide critical aid to the people of following a devastating earthquake. To help newcomers learn about their new country and navigate settling in, CIBC announced a partnership with the Institute of Canadian Citizenship (ICC), a national charity that supports newcomers on their journey towards full and active citizenship including through the ICC's digital app, Canoo. With this partnership, Canoo members will have access to CIBC's financial tools, advice and resources to help them settle in Canada .

Fourth quarter financial highlights

Financial results ($ millions)



Net interest income $ 3,197

$ 3,236

$ 3,185





$ 12,825

$ 12,641



Non-interest income

2,647



2,614



2,203







10,498



9,192



Total revenue

5,844



5,850



5,388







23,323



21,833



Provision for credit losses

541



736



436







2,010



1,057



Non-interest expenses

3,440



3,307



3,483







14,349



12,803



Income before income taxes

1,863



1,807



1,469







6,964



7,973



Income taxes

380



377



284







1,931



1,730



Net income $ 1,483

$ 1,430

$ 1,185





$ 5,033

$ 6,243



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

8



10



7







38



23



Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

62



66



37







267



171



Common shareholders

1,413



1,354



1,141







4,728



6,049



Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,475

$ 1,420

$ 1,178





$ 4,995

$ 6,220



Reported efficiency ratio (1)

58.9 %

56.5 %

64.6 %





61.5 %

58.6 %

Reported operating leverage (1)

9.7 %

1.1 %

(4.7) %





(5.2) %

(1.9) %

Loan loss ratio (2)

0.35 %

0.35 %

0.16 %





0.30 %

0.14 %

Reported return on common shareholders' equity (1)(3)

11.8 %

11.6 %

10.1 %





10.3 %

14.0 %

Net interest margin (1)

1.32 %

1.36 %

1.33 %





1.35 %

1.40 %

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (1)(4)

1.44 %

1.49 %

1.51 %





1.49 %

1.58 %

Return on average assets (1)(4)

0.61 %

0.60 %

0.50 %





0.53 %

0.69 %

Return on average interest-earning assets (1)(4)

0.67 %

0.66 %

0.56 %





0.58 %

0.78 %

Reported effective tax rate

20.4 %

20.9 %

19.3 %





27.7 %

21.7 %

Common share information



































Per share ($) (5) - basic earnings $ 1.53

$ 1.47

$ 1.26





$ 5.16

$ 6.70







- reported diluted earnings

1.53



1.47



1.26







5.16



6.68







- dividends

0.870



0.870



0.830







3.440



3.270







- book value (6)

51.61



50.05



49.95







51.61



49.95



Closing share price ($) (5)

48.91



58.08



61.87







48.91



61.87



Shares outstanding (thousands) (5) - weighted-average basic

924,798



918,551



905,120







915,631



903,312







- weighted-average diluted

924,960



919,063



906,533







916,223



905,684







- end of period

931,099



924,034



906,040







931,099



906,040



Market capitalization ($ millions) $ 45,540

$ 53,668

$ 56,057





$ 45,540

$ 56,057



Total shareholder return

(14.38) %

3.85 %

(3.17) %





(15.85) %

(13.56) %

Dividend yield (based on closing share price)

7.1 %

5.9 %

5.3 %





7.0 %

5.3 %

Reported dividend payout ratio (1)

56.9 %

59.0 %

65.9 %





66.6 %

48.8 %

Market value to book value ratio

0.95



1.16



1.24







0.95



1.24



Adjusted efficiency ratio (8)

57.5 %

55.2 %

60.9 %





55.8 %

56.4 %

Adjusted operating leverage (8)

6.2 %

0.1 %

(5.8) %





1.2 %

(1.9) %

Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (3)

12.1 %

11.9 %

11.2 %





13.3 %

14.7 %

Adjusted effective tax rate

20.3 %

21.0 %

20.1 %





21.0 %

21.9 %

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (5) $ 1.57

$ 1.52

$ 1.39





$ 6.72

$ 7.05



Adjusted dividend payout ratio

55.4 %

57.2 %

59.5 %





51.2 %

46.3 %

Cash, deposits with banks and securities $ 267,066

$ 247,525

$ 239,740





$ 267,066

$ 239,740



Loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses

540,153



538,216



528,657







540,153



528,657



Total assets

975,719



943,001



943,597







975,719



943,597



Deposits

723,376



704,505



697,572







723,376



697,572



Common shareholders' equity (1)

48,056



46,250



45,258







48,056



45,258



Average assets (4)

962,405



943,640



947,830







948,121



900,213



Average interest-earning assets (1)(4)

882,196



862,064



834,639







861,136



799,224



Average common shareholders' equity (1)(4)

47,435



46,392



44,770







46,130



43,354



Assets under administration (AUA) (1)(9)(10) 2,853,007

3,003,629

2,854,828





2,853,007

2,854,828



Assets under management (AUM) (1)(10) 300,218

313,635

291,513





300,218

291,513



Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions) $ 326,120

$ 317,773

$ 315,634





$ 326,120

$ 315,634



CET1 ratio (12)

12.4 %

12.2 %

11.7 %





12.4 %

11.7 %

Tier 1 capital ratio (12)

13.9 %

13.7 %

13.3 %





13.9 %

13.3 %

Total capital ratio (12)

16.0 %

15.9 %

15.3 %





16.0 %

15.3 %

Leverage ratio (13)

4.2 %

4.2 %

4.4 %





4.2 %

4.4 %

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (14)

135 %

131 %

129 %





n/a



n/a



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

118 %

117 %

118 %





118 %

118 %

Full-time equivalent employees

48,074



48,718



50,427







48,074



50,427





(1) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2023 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. (2) The ratio is calculated as the provision for (reversal of) credit losses on impaired loans to average loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses. (3) Annualized. (4) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (5) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to the beginning of 2022. (6) Common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares issued and outstanding at end of period. (7) Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (8) Calculated on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB). (9) Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $2,241.9 billion (July 31, 2023: $2,368.8 billion; October 31, 2022: $2,258.1 billion). (10) AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA. (11) RWA and our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and LCR and NSFR are calculated pursuant to OSFI's LAR Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, results reflect the impacts from the implementation of Basel III reforms that became effective as of February 1, 2023. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2023 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. (12) The 2022 ratios reflect the expected credit loss transitional arrangement announced by OSFI on March 27, 2020, in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective November 1, 2022, the ECL transitional arrangement was no longer applicable. (13) The temporary exclusion of Central bank reserves from the leverage ratio exposure measure in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer applicable beginning in the second quarter of 2023. (14) Average for the three months ended for each respective period. n/a Not applicable.

Review of Canadian Personal and Business Banking fourth quarter results























2023



2023



2022

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue $ 2,455

$ 2,412

$ 2,262

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

259



244



158



Performing

23



179



147

Total provision for credit losses

282



423



305

Non-interest expenses

1,307



1,303



1,313

Income before income taxes

866



686



644

Income taxes

231



189



173

Net income $ 635

$ 497

$ 471

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 635

$ 497

$ 471

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 1,908

$ 1,898

$ 1,720



Non-interest income (1)

547



514



542



$ 2,455

$ 2,412

$ 2,262

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)

2.38 %

2.38 %

2.19 % Efficiency ratio

53.2 %

54.0 %

58.0 % Operating leverage

9.0 %

4.7 %

(7.7) % Return on equity (4)

25.7 %

20.2 %

22.1 % Average allocated common equity (4) $ 9,781

$ 9,778

$ 8,437

Full-time equivalent employees

13,208



13,231



13,840



Net income for the quarter was $635 million, up $164 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $1,154 million, up $186 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $2,455 million was up $193 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher net interest income, mainly from higher deposit margins that benefited from the rising rate environment, and volume growth.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 19 basis points mainly due to higher deposit margins, partially offset by lower loan margins.

Provision for credit losses of $282 million was down $23 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to a lower provision for credit losses on performing loans from a more unfavourable change in our economic outlook in the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses on impaired loans from higher write-offs and higher impaired balances.

Non-interest expenses of $1,307 million were comparable to the fourth quarter of 2022.

(1) Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model. (2) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (3) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2023 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. (4) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results























2023



2023



2022

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 634

$ 626

$ 601



Wealth management

732



724



715

Total revenue

1,366



1,350



1,316

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

11



38



14



Performing

-



2



7

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

11



40



21

Non-interest expenses

679



674



658

Income before income taxes

676



636



637

Income taxes

186



169



168

Net income $ 490

$ 467

$ 469

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 490

$ 467

$ 469

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 452

$ 443

$ 452



Non-interest income (1)

914



907



864





$ 1,366

$ 1,350

$ 1,316

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)

3.37 %

3.35 %

3.38 % Efficiency ratio

49.7 %

49.9 %

50.0 % Operating leverage

0.7 %

0.3 %

4.1 % Return on equity (4)

23.1 %

22.0 %

21.6 % Average allocated common equity (4) $ 8,401

$ 8,411

$ 8,598

Full-time equivalent employees

5,433



5,442



5,711



Net income for the quarter was $490 million, up $21 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $687 million, up $29 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $1,366 million was up $50 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven mainly by higher deposit margins, volume growth and higher fees, partially offset by lower loan margins in commercial banking. Revenue in wealth management increased due to higher fee-based asset balances, partially offset by lower net interest income mainly from deposits.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was down 1 basis point primarily due to higher deposit margins that were more than offset by lower loan margins.

Provision for credit losses of $11 million was down $10 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to lower provisions on both performing loans and impaired loans.

Non-interest expenses of $679 million were up $21 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation.

(1) Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model. (2) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (3) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2023 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. (4) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in Canadian dollars























2023



2023



2022

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 462

$ 452

$ 432



Wealth management

210



214



221

Total revenue (1)

672



666



653

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

205



174



34



Performing

44



81



66

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

249



255



100

Non-interest expenses

387



345



356

Income before income taxes

36



66



197

Income taxes

(14)



(7)



36

Net income $ 50

$ 73

$ 161

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 50

$ 73

$ 161

Total revenue (1)



















Net interest income $ 476

$ 477

$ 466



Non-interest income

196



189



187





$ 672

$ 666

$ 653

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)

3.44 %

3.46 %

3.49 % Efficiency ratio

57.6 %

51.9 %

54.5 % Return on equity (4)

1.7 %

2.6 %

5.8 % Average allocated common equity (4) $ 11,267

$ 11,386

$ 11,015

Full-time equivalent employees

2,780



2,760



2,472



Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in U.S. dollars























2023



2023



2022

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 338

$ 339

$ 320



Wealth management

154



160



163

Total revenue (1)

492



499



483

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

151



130



25



Performing

32



61



51

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

183



191



76

Non-interest expenses

284



258



264

Income before income taxes

25



50



143

Income taxes

(10)



(5)



27

Net income $ 35

$ 55

$ 116

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 35

$ 55

$ 116

Total revenue (1)



















Net interest income

348



358



346



Non-interest income

144



141



137





492



499



483

Operating leverage

(5.7) %

6.7 %

(4.1) %

Net income for the quarter was $50 million (US$35 million), down $111 million (down US$81 million) from the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $294 million (US$214 million), down $20 million (down US$18 million) from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to higher net interest income, partially offset by higher expenses and lower fee income.

Revenue of US$492 million was up US$9 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher asset management fees, deposit margins, and loan volumes, partially offset by lower loan margins and deposit volumes.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was down 5 basis points primarily due to lower deposit volumes, partially offset by higher deposit margins.

Provision for credit losses of US$183 million was up US$107 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher provisions on impaired loans, attributable to the real estate and construction sector. Partially offsetting this increase, provision for credit losses on performing loans was down as the fourth quarter of 2022 included an increased provision resulting from model parameter updates.

Non-interest expenses of US$284 million were up US$20 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher employee-related compensation.

(1) Included nil (US$ nil) of income relating to the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired loans of The PrivateBank, for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 (July 31, 2023: $1 million (US$1 million); October 31, 2022: $2 million (US$1 million)). (2) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (3) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2023 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. (4) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services fourth quarter results























2023



2023



2022

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Global markets $ 555

$ 604

$ 463



Corporate and investment banking

423



430



440



Direct financial services

312



321



279

Total revenue (1)

1,290



1,355



1,182

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

6



5



(5)



Performing

(2)



1



4

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

4



6



(1)

Non-interest expenses

734



673



656

Income before income taxes

552



676



527

Income taxes (1)

169



182



149

Net income $ 383

$ 494

$ 378

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 383

$ 494

$ 378

Efficiency ratio

56.9 %

49.7 %

55.4 % Operating leverage

(2.8) %

(0.3) %

(7.1) % Return on equity (2)

18.8 %

24.1 %

15.8 % Average allocated common equity (2) $ 8,122

$ 8,143

$ 9,522

Full-time equivalent employees

2,411



2,500



2,384



Reported net income for the quarter was $383 million, compared with reported net income of $378 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were up $30 million or 6% from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to higher revenue partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $1,290 million was up $108 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. In global markets, revenue increased due to higher equity derivatives trading and financing revenue. In corporate and investment banking, weaker underwriting and advisory activity and lower investment portfolio gains were partially offset by higher corporate banking revenue. Direct Financial Services revenue increased due to higher deposit margins in Simplii Financial.

The current quarter included a provision for credit losses of $4 million, up $5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly attributable to a provision for credit losses on impaired loans. The fourth quarter of 2022 included a provision reversal of credit losses of $1 million.

Non-interest expenses of $734 million were up $78 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher employee-related costs, including from higher employee termination costs and performance-based compensation.

Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results















2023 2023

2022

$ millions, for the three months ended Oct. 31 Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue

















International banking $ 234 $ 245

$ 220



Other

(173)

(178)



(245)

Total revenue (1)

61

67



(25)

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

















Impaired

(3)

17



18



Performing

(2)

(5)



(7)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(5)

12



11

Non-interest expenses

333

312



500

Loss before income taxes

(267)

(257)



(536)

Income taxes (1)

(192)

(156)



(242)

Net loss $ (75) $ (101)

$ (294)

Net income (loss) attributable to:

















Non-controlling interests $ 8 $ 10

$ 7



Equity shareholders

(83)

(111)



(301)

Full-time equivalent employees (2)

24,242

24,785



26,020



Net loss for the quarter was $75 million, compared with a net loss of $294 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax losses(3) were down $152 million or 39% from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to higher revenue and lower expenses.

Revenue was up $86 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to higher treasury revenue, and higher revenue in International banking driven by higher net interest margins and the impact of foreign exchange translation.

The current quarter included a provision reversal for credit losses of $5 million, down $16 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, attributable to a moderate reversal on both performing loans and impaired loans in International banking. The fourth quarter of 2022 included a provision for credit losses of $11 million, reflective of a provision on impaired loans, partially offset by a moderate provision reversal on performing loans in International banking.

Non-interest expenses of $333 million were down $167 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted non-interest expenses(3) of $303 million were down $66 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower corporate costs, including from a pension plan amendment gain.

Income tax benefit was down $50 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to a lower loss.

(1) Revenue and income taxes of Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services are reported on a TEB. The equivalent amounts are offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other. Accordingly, revenue and income taxes include a TEB adjustment of $62 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 (July 31, 2023: $66 million; October 31, 2022: $51 million). (2) Includes full-time equivalent employees for which the expenses are allocated to the business lines within the SBUs. The majority of the full-time equivalent employees for functional and support costs of CIBC Bank USA are included in the U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management SBU. (3) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Consolidated balance sheet



















$ millions, as at October 31

2023



2022

ASSETS











Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 20,816

$ 31,535

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

34,902



32,326

Securities



211,348



175,879

Cash collateral on securities borrowed

14,651



15,326

Securities purchased under resale agreements

80,184



69,213

Loans











Residential mortgages

274,244



269,706

Personal

45,587



45,429

Credit card

18,538



16,479

Business and government

194,870



188,542

Allowance for credit losses

(3,902)



(3,073)









529,337



517,083

Other











Derivative instruments

33,243



43,035

Customers' liability under acceptances

10,816



11,574

Property and equipment

3,251



3,377

Goodwill

5,425



5,348

Software and other intangible assets

2,742



2,592

Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

669



632

Deferred tax assets

629



480

Other assets

27,706



35,197









84,481



102,235







$ 975,719

$ 943,597

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Deposits











Personal $ 239,035

$ 232,095

Business and government

412,561



397,188

Bank

22,296



22,523

Secured borrowings

49,484



45,766









723,376



697,572

Obligations related to securities sold short

18,666



15,284

Cash collateral on securities lent

8,081



4,853

Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

87,118



77,171

Other











Derivative instruments

41,290



52,340

Acceptances

10,820



11,586

Deferred tax liabilities

40



45

Other liabilities

26,632



28,072









78,782



92,043

Subordinated indebtedness

6,483



6,292

Equity











Preferred shares and other equity instruments

4,925



4,923

Common shares

16,082



14,726

Contributed surplus

109



115

Retained earnings

30,402



28,823

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)

1,463



1,594

Total shareholders' equity

52,981



50,181

Non-controlling interests

232



201

Total equity

53,213



50,382







$ 975,719

$ 943,597



Consolidated statement of income



For the three



For the twelve



months ended



months ended



2023

2023

2022





2023

2022



$ millions, except as noted Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31





Oct. 31

Oct. 31



Interest income (1)



































Loans $ 8,215

$ 7,830

$ 5,806





$ 30,235

$ 16,874



Securities

2,165



1,870



1,243







7,341



3,422



Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements

1,357



1,186



669







4,566



1,175



Deposits with banks and other

720



733



474







2,877



708







12,457



11,619



8,192







45,019



22,179



Interest expense



































Deposits

7,569



6,966



4,177







26,633



7,887



Securities sold short

109



105



121







408



380



Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

1,299



1,107



564







4,283



943



Subordinated indebtedness

120



117



84







458



203



Other

163



88



61







412



125







9,260



8,383



5,007







32,194



9,538



Net interest income

3,197



3,236



3,185







12,825



12,641



Non-interest income



































Underwriting and advisory fees

137



143



143







519



557



Deposit and payment fees

229



261



221







924



880



Credit fees

369



355



331







1,385



1,286



Card fees

100



67



102







379



437



Investment management and custodial fees

454



451



428







1,768



1,760



Mutual fund fees

421



428



418







1,743



1,776



Insurance fees, net of claims

82



84



80







338



351



Commissions on securities transactions

81



82



79







338



378



Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at





































fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net

611



562



309







2,346



1,172



Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through





































other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net

15



27



(6)







83



35



Foreign exchange other than trading

74



82



25







360



242



Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

(5)



3



9







30



47



Other

79



69



64







285



271







2,647



2,614



2,203







10,498



9,192



Total revenue

5,844



5,850



5,388







23,323



21,833



Provision for credit losses

541



736



436







2,010



1,057



Non-interest expenses



































Employee compensation and benefits

1,890



1,888



1,897







7,550



7,157



Occupancy costs

216



199



253







823



853



Computer, software and office equipment

658



613



598







2,467



2,297



Communications

91



88



89







364



352



Advertising and business development

87



76



101







304



334



Professional fees

77



51



82







245



313



Business and capital taxes

26



28



33







124



123



Other

395



364



430







2,472



1,374







3,440



3,307



3,483







14,349



12,803



Income before income taxes

1,863



1,807



1,469







6,964



7,973



Income taxes

380



377



284







1,931



1,730



Net income $ 1,483

$ 1,430

$ 1,185





$ 5,033

$ 6,243



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 8

$ 10

$ 7





$ 38

$ 23





Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 62

$ 66

$ 37





$ 267

$ 171





Common shareholders

1,413



1,354



1,141







4,728



6,049



Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,475

$ 1,420

$ 1,178





$ 4,995

$ 6,220



Earnings per share (in dollars) (2)





































Basic $ 1.53

$ 1.47

$ 1.26





$ 5.16

$ 6.70





Diluted

1.53



1.47



1.26







5.16



6.68



Dividends per common share (in dollars) (2)

0.87



0.87



0.83







3.44



3.27





(1) Interest income included $11.7 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 (July 31, 2023: $11.0 billion; October 31, 2022: $7.6 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method. (2) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to the beginning of 2022.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income





































For the three



For the twelve







months ended



months ended







2023

2023

2022





2023

2022

$ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31



Oct. 31 Oct. 31

Net income $ 1,483 $ 1,430 $ 1,185



$ 5,033 $ 6,243

Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent



























reclassification to net income



























Net foreign currency translation adjustments



























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

2,594

(1,205)

2,691





1,163

4,043



Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

(1,600)

676

(1,510)





(812)

(2,290)









994

(529)

1,181





351

1,753



Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI



























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

(72)

83

(107)





274

(784)



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(13)

(20)

5





(65)

(25)









(85)

63

(102)





209

(809)



Net change in cash flow hedges



























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(217)

(686)

(488)





(222)

(1,351)



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

173

165

50





(142)

552





(44)

(521)

(438)





(364)

(799)

OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

(95)

18

(198)





(240)

198



Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities





























attributable to changes in credit risk

80

(45)

40





(106)

262



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

-

6

(5)





19

(35)









(15)

(21)

(163)





(327)

425

































Total OCI (1)

850

(1,008)

478





(131)

570

Comprehensive income $ 2,333 $ 422 $ 1,663



$ 4,902 $ 6,813

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 8 $ 10 $ 7



$ 38 $ 23



Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 62 $ 66 $ 37



$ 267 $ 171



Common shareholders

2,263

346

1,619





4,597

6,619

Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders $ 2,325 $ 412 $ 1,656



$ 4,864 $ 6,790



(1) Includes $11 million of gains for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 (July 31, 2023: $6 million of losses; October 31, 2022: $48 million of losses), relating to our investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures.











For the three



For the twelve







months ended



months ended









2023

2023

2022





2023

2022

$ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31



Oct. 31 Oct. 31

Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI

























Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net foreign currency translation adjustments



























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations $ (72) $ 39 $ (91)



$ (26) $ (136)



Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

93

(56)

82





26

131









21

(17)

(9)





-

(5)



Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI



























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

32

(34)

15





(65)

160



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

5

7

(2)





25

9









37

(27)

13





(40)

169



Net change in cash flow hedges



























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

84

264

174





106

482



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(67)

(63)

(18)





46

(197)







17

201

156





152

285

Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

36

(7)

44





75

(97)



Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable



























to changes in credit risk

(30)

17

(14)





38

(93)



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

-

(2)

2





(6)

9









6

8

32





107

(181)







































$ 81 $ 165 $ 192



$ 219 $ 268



Consolidated statement of changes in equity



For the three



For the twelve





months ended



months ended







2023

2023

2022





2023

2022

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31





Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Preferred shares and other equity instruments

























Balance at beginning of period $ 4,925 $ 4,925 $ 4,325



$ 4,923 $ 4,325

Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes

-

-

600





-

1,400

Redemption of preferred shares

-

-

-





-

(800)

Treasury shares

-

-

(2)





2

(2)

Balance at end of period $ 4,925 $ 4,925 $ 4,923



$ 4,925 $ 4,923

Common shares

























Balance at beginning of period $ 15,742 $ 15,389 $ 14,643



$ 14,726 $ 14,351

Issue of common shares

338

357

81





1,358

401

Purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-





-

(29)

Treasury shares

2

(4)

2





(2)

3

Balance at end of period $ 16,082 $ 15,742 $ 14,726



$ 16,082 $ 14,726

Contributed surplus

























Balance at beginning of period $ 103 $ 118 $ 107



$ 115 $ 110

Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards

5

3

9





13

24

Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards

-

(17)

(1)





(20)

(20)

Other

1

(1)

-





1

1

Balance at end of period $ 109 $ 103 $ 115



$ 109 $ 115

Retained earnings

























Balance at beginning of period $ 29,796 $ 29,240 $ 28,439



$ 28,823 $ 25,793

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,475

1,420

1,178





4,995

6,220

Dividends and distributions



























Preferred and other equity instruments

(62)

(66)

(37)





(267)

(171)



Common

(804)

(799)

(752)





(3,149)

(2,954)

Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-





-

(105)

Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI

(4)

2

(1)





-

45

Other

1

(1)

(4)





-

(5)

Balance at end of period $ 30,402 $ 29,796 $ 28,823



$ 30,402 $ 28,823

AOCI, net of income tax

























AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net foreign currency translation adjustments



























Balance at beginning of period $ 1,168 $ 1,697 $ 630



$ 1,811 $ 58



Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

994

(529)

1,181





351

1,753



Balance at end of period $ 2,162 $ 1,168 $ 1,811



$ 2,162 $ 1,811



Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI



























Balance at beginning of period $ (322) $ (385) $ (514)



$ (616) $ 193



Net change in securities measured at FVOCI

(85)

63

(102)





209

(809)



Balance at end of period $ (407) $ (322) $ (616)



$ (407) $ (616)



Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges



























Balance at beginning of period $ (982) $ (461) $ (224)



$ (662) $ 137



Net change in cash flow hedges

(44)

(521)

(438)





(364)

(799)



Balance at end of period $ (1,026) $ (982) $ (662)



$ (1,026) $ (662)

AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

























Balance at beginning of period $ 687 $ 669 $ 1,030



$ 832 $ 634



Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans

(95)

18

(198)





(240)

198



Balance at end of period $ 592 $ 687 $ 832



$ 592 $ 832



Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes in credit risk























Balance at beginning of period $ 48 $ 93 $ 194



$ 234 $ (28)



Net change attributable to changes in credit risk

80

(45)

40





(106)

262



Balance at end of period $ 128 $ 48 $ 234



$ 128 $ 234



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI



























Balance at beginning of period $ 10 $ 6 $ (1)



$ (5) $ 75



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

-

6

(5)





19

(35)



Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained earnings

4

(2)

1





-

(45)



Balance at end of period $ 14 $ 10 $ (5)



$ 14 $ (5)

Total AOCI, net of income tax $ 1,463 $ 609 $ 1,594



$ 1,463 $ 1,594

Non-controlling interests

























Balance at beginning of period $ 216 $ 215 $ 195



$ 201 $ 182

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

8

10

7





38

23

Dividends

(2)

(2)

(2)





(8)

(8)

Other

10

(7)

1





1

4

Balance at end of period $ 232 $ 216 $ 201



$ 232 $ 201

Equity at end of period $ 53,213 $ 51,391 $ 50,382



$ 53,213 $ 50,382



Consolidated statement of cash flows













































For the three





For the twelve











months ended





months ended













2023

2023

2022







2023

2022



$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31







Oct. 31

Oct. 31



Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities





























Net income $ 1,483 $ 1,430 $ 1,185





$ 5,033 $ 6,243



Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:































Provision for credit losses

541

736

436







2,010

1,057





Amortization and impairment (1)

310

274

278







1,143

1,047





Stock options and restricted shares expense

5

3

9







13

24





Deferred income taxes

39

(62)

(118)







(87)

(46)





Losses (gains) from debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

(15)

(27)

6







(83)

(35)





Net losses (gains) on disposal of land, buildings and equipment

-

-

3







(3)

(6)





Other non-cash items, net

179

1,582

(786)







1,822

(1,126)





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits with banks

(8,035)

4,483

(12,942)







(2,576)

(9,902)







Loans, net of repayments

(2,643)

(1,040)

(13,188)







(14,301)

(65,000)







Deposits, net of withdrawals

17,515

(1,803)

20,188







17,045

74,511







Obligations related to securities sold short

917

1,018

(4,895)







3,382

(7,506)







Accrued interest receivable

(528)

108

(532)







(1,272)

(959)







Accrued interest payable

474

406

839







2,521

1,228







Derivative assets

(3,215)

(1,015)

(6,740)







9,826

(7,073)







Derivative liabilities

2,972

2,298

12,991







(10,382)

20,622







Securities measured at FVTPL

(291)

(13,015)

3,718







(15,427)

4,949







Other assets and liabilities measured/designated at FVTPL

2,955

1,197

2,173







8,259

9,404







Current income taxes

111

46

171







361

(809)







Cash collateral on securities lent

2,989

(585)

1,554







3,228

2,390







Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

3,699

5,944

13,233







9,319

3,680







Cash collateral on securities borrowed

(1,154)

(3,240)

(49)







675

(2,958)







Securities purchased under resale agreements

(6,296)

(4,098)

(9,078)







(10,971)

(1,641)







Other, net

94

(1,135)

409







2,619

(5,379)













12,106

(6,495)

8,865







12,154

22,715



Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities





























Issue of subordinated indebtedness

-

-

-







1,750

1,000



Redemption/repurchase/maturity of subordinated indebtedness

-

-

(2)







(1,500)

(2)



Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes, net of issuance cost

-

-

597







-

1,395



Redemption of preferred shares

-

-

-







-

(800)



Issue of common shares for cash

45

46

40







183

228



Purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-







-

(134)



Net sale (purchase) of treasury shares

2

(4)

-







-

1



Dividends and distributions paid

(573)

(571)

(750)







(2,261)

(2,972)



Repayment of lease liabilities

(82)

(84)

(86)







(331)

(326)













(608)

(613)

(201)







(2,159)

(1,610)



Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities





























Purchase of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

(17,193)

(19,689)

(16,689)







(79,487)

(70,954)



Proceeds from sale of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

6,479

9,965

6,298







26,914

23,183



Proceeds from maturity of debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

6,653

8,758

7,555







32,824

27,574



Acquisition of Canadian Costco credit card portfolio

-

-

(7)







-

(3,085)



Net sale (purchase) of property, equipment, software and other intangible assets

(290)

(238)

(392)







(1,014)

(1,109)













(4,351)

(1,204)

(3,235)







(20,763)

(24,391)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks

124

(84)

156







49

248



Net increase (decrease) in cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks































during the period

7,271

(8,396)

5,585







(10,719)

(3,038)



Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at beginning of period

13,545

21,941

25,950







31,535

34,573



Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at end of period (2) $ 20,816 $ 13,545 $ 31,535





$ 20,816 $ 31,535



Cash interest paid $ 8,786 $ 7,977 $ 4,168





$ 29,673 $ 8,310



Cash interest received

11,598

11,404

7,368







42,600

20,120



Cash dividends received

331

323

292







1,147

1,100



Cash income taxes paid

230

394

231







1,657

2,585





(1) Comprises amortization and impairment of buildings, right-of-use assets, furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements, and software and other intangible assets. (2) Includes restricted cash of $491 million (July 31, 2023: $471 million; October 31, 2022: $493 million) and interest-bearing demand deposits with Bank of Canada.

Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines. Some measures are calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS or GAAP), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures, which include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure", useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted measures, which include adjusted total revenue, adjusted provision for credit losses, adjusted non-interest expenses, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, remove items of note from reported results to calculate our adjusted results. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP ratios include an adjusted measure as one or more of their components. Non-GAAP ratios include adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted return on common shareholders' equity and adjusted effective tax rate.

Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-GAAP measures" section of our 2023 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S. Capital









Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial Markets









Banking





Personal Banking Banking and Direct









and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Financial Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended October 31, 2023 Banking Management Management Services and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,455 $ 1,366 $ 672 $ 1,290 $ 61 $ 5,844

$ 492

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

282

11

249

4

(5)

541



183

Non-interest expenses

1,307

679

387

734

333

3,440



284

Income (loss) before income taxes

866

676

36

552

(267)

1,863



25

Income taxes

231

186

(14)

169

(192)

380



(10)

Net income (loss)

635

490

50

383

(75)

1,483



35



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

8

8



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

635

490

50

383

(83)

1,475



35

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.53







Impact of items of note (1)































Non-interest expenses

































Amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets $ (6) $ - $ (9) $ - $ (30) $ (45)

$ (6)

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(6)

-

(9)

-

(30)

(45)



(6)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

6

-

9

-

30

45



6

Income taxes

































Amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets

2

-

3

-

3

8



2

Impact of items of note on income taxes

2

-

3

-

3

8



2

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 4 $ - $ 6 $ - $ 27 $ 37

$ 4

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($)



















$ 0.04







Operating results – adjusted (2)































Total revenue – adjusted (3) $ 2,455 $ 1,366 $ 672 $ 1,290 $ 61 $ 5,844

$ 492

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

282

11

249

4

(5)

541



183

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,301

679

378

734

303

3,395



278

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

872

676

45

552

(237)

1,908



31

Income taxes – adjusted

233

186

(11)

169

(189)

388



(8)

Net income (loss) – adjusted

639

490

56

383

(48)

1,520



39



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

8

8



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

639

490

56

383

(56)

1,512



39

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.57









(1) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results. (2) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. (3) CIBC total results excludes a tax equivalent basis (TEB) adjustment of $62 million (July 31, 2023: $66 million; October 31, 2022: $51 million). Our adjusted efficiency ratio and adjusted operating leverage are calculated on a TEB. (4) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to the beginning of 2022. (5) Acquisition and integration costs are comprised of incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, including enabling franchising opportunities, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project delivery, communication costs and client welcome bonuses. Purchase accounting adjustments include the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired Canadian Costco credit card receivables. Provision for credit losses for performing loans associated with the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, shown as an item of note in the second quarter of 2022 included the stage 1 ECL allowance established immediately after the acquisition date and the impact of the migration of stage 1 accounts to stage 2 during the second quarter of 2022. (6) The income tax charge is comprised of $510 million for the present value of the estimated amount of the Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD) tax of $555 million, and a charge of $35 million related to the fiscal 2022 impact of the 1.5% increase in the tax rate applied to taxable income of certain bank and insurance entities in excess of $100 million for periods after April 2022. The discount of $45 million on the CRD tax accretes over the four-year payment period from initial recognition. (7) Relates to the net legal provisions recognized in the first and second quarters of 2023.