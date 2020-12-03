CIBC's 2020 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2020.

"We delivered resilient financial performance in fiscal 2020 against the backdrop of a global pandemic and an evolving geopolitical environment. Throughout this period, our team was guided by our purpose as we responded, ensuring that we supported our clients, team members and communities through a uniquely challenging time," said Victor G. Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, we took steps to position our bank for the future, including making strategic investments in our people, processes and platforms, and taking steps to enhance our efficiency. As we enter fiscal 2021, our strong financial position will enable us to continue executing our client-focused strategy to deliver growth and generate value for all our stakeholders."

Fourth quarter highlights



Q4/20 Q4/19 Q3/20 YoY

Variance QoQ

Variance Reported Net Income $1,016 million $1,193 million $1,172 million -15% -13% Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,280 million $1,309 million $1,243 million -2% +3% Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $2.20 $2.58 $2.55 -15% -14% Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $2.79 $2.84 $2.71 -2% +3% Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) 10.7% 12.9% 12.1%

Adjusted ROE (1) 13.5% 14.2% 12.9% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio 12.1% 11.6% 11.8%

(1) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2020 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.59 per share:

$220 million ( $220 million after-tax) goodwill impairment charge related to our controlling interest in CIBC FirstCaribbean;

( after-tax) goodwill impairment charge related to our controlling interest in CIBC FirstCaribbean; $114 million ( $84 million after-tax) charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio;

( after-tax) charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio; $79 million ( $58 million after-tax) gain as a result of plan amendments related to pension and other post-employment plans; and

( after-tax) gain as a result of plan amendments related to pension and other post-employment plans; and $23 million ( $18 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

For the year ended October 31, 2020, CIBC reported net income of $3.8 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $4.4 billion, compared with reported net income of $5.1 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $5.4 billion for 2019.

The following table summarizes our performance in 2020 against our key financial measures and targets:

Financial Measure Target 2020 Reported Results 2020 Adjusted Results (1) Diluted EPS growth (2) 5% to 10% annually $8.22, down 27% from 2019 $9.69, down 19% from 2019 ROE (2) 15% + 10.0% 11.7% Efficiency ratio 52% run rate in 2022 60.6%, an increase of 230 basis points from 2019 55.8%, a decline of 30 basis points from 2019 CET1 ratio Strong buffer to regulatory minimum 12.1% Dividend payout ratio (2) 40% to 50% 70.7% 60.0% Total shareholder return Outperform the S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index over a rolling five-year period CIBC – 27.7% S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index – 35.3%

(1) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (2) Through the cycle.

Core business performance(1)

F2020 Financial Highlights

(C$ million) F2020 F2019 YoY Variance Canadian Personal and Business Banking





Reported Net Income $1,962 $2,289 down 14% Adjusted Net Income (2) $1,968 $2,463 down 20%







Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management





Reported Net Income $1,202 $1,287 down 7% Adjusted Net Income (2) $1,203 $1,288 down 7%







U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management





Reported Net Income $380 $682 down 44% Adjusted Net Income (2) $441 $722 down 39%







Capital Markets





Reported Net Income $1,131 $954 up 19% Adjusted Net Income (2) $1,131 $954 up 19%

(1) Certain prior period information has been revised due to enhancements made to our transfer pricing methodology. See the "External reporting changes" section of our 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders for additional details. (2) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Strong fundamentals

While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2020, CIBC maintained its capital strength and sound risk management practices:

Capital ratios were strong, with a Basel III CET1 ratio of 12.1% as noted above, and Tier 1 and Total capital ratios of 13.6% and 16.1%, respectively, at October 31, 2020 ;

; Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $8.5 million in 2020 compared with $5.7 million in 2019;

in 2020 compared with in 2019; We continued to have solid credit performance, with a loan loss ratio of 26 basis points compared with 29 basis points in 2019;

Average Liquidity Coverage Ratio was 145% for the three months ended October 31, 2020 ; and

; and Leverage Ratio was 4.7% at October 31, 2020 .

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $291 million for the fourth quarter, down $111 million or 28% from the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was up $41 million, primarily due to an unfavourable impact of model parameter updates in Canadian Personal and Business Banking and negative credit migration in U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was down $152 million, due to lower insolvencies and write-offs in credit cards and personal lending, reflecting the impact of the client relief programs and government support.

Making a difference in our Communities

Part of being a genuinely caring bank means supporting the organizations and charities that keep our communities strong. In aggregate, we invested $75 million in community organizations across Canada and the U.S. during 2020.

In the fourth quarter:

Team CIBC rallied around a reimagined Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, raising $2 million to help change the future of breast cancer, bringing our total funds raised in support of this cause to a total of $56 million over the past 24 years.

to help change the future of breast cancer, bringing our total funds raised in support of this cause to a total of over the past 24 years. We announced several key donations to community organizations, including a commitment of $750,000 to Ronald McDonald House Canada over the next three years as part of its National Mission Partnership and $500,000 over three years to support educational and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities at Holland Bloorview.

to over the next three years as part of its National Mission Partnership and over three years to support educational and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities at Holland Bloorview. Towards an inclusive future, we committed an additional $275,000 for youth-focused organizations in Canada and the U.S. that support the Black community; sponsored the second annual Startup & Slay digital series, hosted by How She Hustles, a network for diverse women entrepreneurs and leaders; and supported Actua, an organization that engages young Indigenous peoples for the future of work through transformational STEM programming as we recognized Orange Shirt Day honouring the First Nations, Inuit and Métis children who were forcibly removed from their communities and sent to Residential Schools.

Fourth quarter financial highlights









































As at or for the





As at or for the











three months ended





twelve months ended



2020

2020

2019



2020

2019

Unaudited Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Financial results ($ millions)































Net interest income $ 2,792

$ 2,729

$ 2,801



$ 11,044

$ 10,551

Non-interest income

1,808



1,979



1,971





7,697



8,060

Total revenue

4,600



4,708



4,772





18,741



18,611

Provision for credit losses

291



525



402





2,489



1,286

Non-interest expenses

2,891



2,702



2,838





11,362



10,856

Income before income taxes

1,418



1,481



1,532





4,890



6,469

Income taxes

402



309



339





1,098



1,348

Net income $ 1,016

$ 1,172

$ 1,193



$ 3,792

$ 5,121

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

1



2



8





2



25

Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

30



31



32





122



111

Common shareholders

985



1,139



1,153





3,668



4,985

Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,015

$ 1,170

$ 1,185



$ 3,790

$ 5,096

Financial measures































Reported efficiency ratio

62.9 %

57.4 %

59.5 %



60.6 %

58.3 % Loan loss ratio (1)

0.17 %

0.29 %

0.33 %



0.26 %

0.29 % Reported return on common shareholders' equity (2)

10.7 %

12.1 %

12.9 %



10.0 %

14.5 % Net interest margin

1.43 %

1.43 %

1.69 %



1.50 %

1.65 % Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)

1.60 %

1.61 %

1.90 %



1.69 %

1.84 % Return on average assets (4)

0.52 %

0.62 %

0.72 %



0.52 %

0.80 % Return on average interest-earning assets (3)(4)

0.58 %

0.69 %

0.81 %



0.58 %

0.89 % Reported effective tax rate

28.3 %

20.9 %

22.1 %



22.5 %

20.8 % Common share information































Per share ($) - basic earnings $ 2.21

$ 2.56

$ 2.59



$ 8.23

$ 11.22



- reported diluted earnings

2.20



2.55



2.58





8.22



11.19



- dividends

1.46



1.46



1.44





5.82



5.60



- book value

84.05



83.17



79.87





84.05



79.87

Closing share price ($)

99.38



92.73



112.31





99.38



112.31

Shares outstanding (thousands) - weighted-average basic

446,321



445,416



445,357





445,435



444,324



- weighted-average diluted

446,877



445,894



446,392





446,021



445,457



- end of period

447,085



446,009



445,342





447,085



445,342

Market capitalization ($ millions) $ 44,431

$ 41,358

$ 50,016



$ 44,431

$ 50,016

Value measures































Total shareholder return

8.74 %

14.24 %

9.60 %



(5.90) %

4.19 % Dividend yield (based on closing share price)

5.8 %

6.3 %

5.1 %



5.9 %

5.0 % Reported dividend payout ratio

66.2 %

57.1 %

55.6 %



70.7 %

49.9 % Market value to book value ratio

1.18



1.11



1.41





1.18



1.41

Selected financial measures - adjusted (5)































Adjusted efficiency ratio (6)

56.4 %

54.8 %

56.0 %



55.8 %

55.5 % Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (2)

13.5 %

12.9 %

14.2 %



11.7 %

15.4 % Adjusted effective tax rate

24.5 %

21.2 %

20.2 %



21.8 %

20.6 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.79

$ 2.71

$ 2.84



$ 9.69

$ 11.92

Adjusted dividend payout ratio

52.2 %

53.7 %

50.5 %



60.0 %

46.9 % On- and off-balance sheet information ($ millions)































Cash, deposits with banks and securities $ 211,564

$ 212,766

$ 138,669



$ 211,564

$ 138,669

Loans and acceptances, net of allowance

416,388



414,457



398,108





416,388



398,108

Total assets

769,551



768,545



651,604





769,551



651,604

Deposits

570,740



566,135



485,712





570,740



485,712

Common shareholders' equity

37,579



37,095



35,569





37,579



35,569

Average assets

778,933



757,589



655,971





735,492



639,716

Average interest-earning assets (3)

692,465



673,527



585,816





654,142



572,677

Average common shareholders' equity

36,762



37,360



35,553





36,792



34,467

Assets under administration (AUA) (7)(8)

2,368,904



2,413,768



2,425,651





2,368,904



2,425,651

Assets under management (AUM) (8)

265,936



265,639



252,007





265,936



252,007

Balance sheet quality and liquidity measures































Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions) $ 254,871

$ 256,683

$ 239,863



$ 254,871

$ 239,863

CET1 ratio (9)

12.1 %

11.8 %

11.6 %



12.1 %

11.6 % Tier 1 capital ratio (9)

13.6 %

13.0 %

12.9 %



13.6 %

12.9 % Total capital ratio (9)

16.1 %

15.4 %

15.0 %



16.1 %

15.0 % Leverage ratio

4.7 %

4.6 %

4.3 %



4.7 %

4.3 % Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)

145 %

150 %

125 %



n/a



n/a

Other information































Full-time equivalent employees

43,853



43,952



45,157





43,853



45,157



(1) The ratio is calculated as the provision for credit losses on impaired loans to average loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Annualized. (3) Average interest-earning assets include interest-bearing deposits with banks, interest-bearing demand deposits with Bank of Canada, securities, cash collateral on securities borrowed, securities purchased under resale agreements, loans net of allowances, and certain sublease-related assets. (4) Net income expressed as a percentage of average assets or average interest-earning assets. (5) Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (6) Calculated on a tax equivalent basis (TEB). (7) Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $1,861.5 billion (July 31, 2020: $1,903.7 billion; October 31, 2019: $1,923.2 billion). (8) AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA. (9) Effective beginning in the second quarter of 2020, ratios reflect the expected credit loss transitional arrangement announced by OSFI on March 27, 2020. n/a Not applicable.

Review of Canadian Personal and Business Banking fourth quarter results























2020 Oct. 31



2020 Jul. 31



2019 Oct. 31(1)

$ millions, for the three months ended











Revenue $ 2,139

$ 2,056

$ 2,225

Provision for credit losses



















Impaired

89



151



218



Performing

41



69



37

Total provision for credit losses

130



220



255

Non-interest expenses

1,149



1,146



1,156

Income before income taxes

860



690



814

Income taxes

226



182



213

Net income $ 634

$ 508

$ 601

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 634

$ 508

$ 601

Efficiency ratio

53.8 %

55.7 %

52.0 % Return on equity (2)

37.5 %

29.7 %

36.8 % Average allocated common equity (2) $ 6,728

$ 6,790

$ 6,472

Full-time equivalent employees

12,879



12,739



13,431



(1) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders for additional details. (2) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Net income for the quarter was $634 million, up $33 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income(2) for the quarter was $635 million, up $32 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue of $2,139 million was down $86 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to narrower margins and lower fees largely driven by reduced client transaction activity as a result of the pandemic, partially offset by volume growth.

Provision for credit losses of $130 million was down $125 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, due to a lower provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a result of lower insolvencies and write-offs in credit cards and personal lending, reflecting the impact of the client relief programs and government support.

Non-interest expenses of $1,149 million were down $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results























2020 Oct. 31



2020 Jul. 31



2019 Oct. 31(1)

$ millions, for the three months ended











Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 409

$ 417

$ 414



Wealth management

619



596



612

Total revenue

1,028



1,013



1,026

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

21



45



71



Performing

4



12



9

Total provision for credit losses

25



57



80

Non-interest expenses

540



519



530

Income before income taxes

463



437



416

Income taxes

123



117



111

Net income $ 340

$ 320

$ 305

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 340

$ 320

$ 305

Efficiency ratio

52.5 %

51.2 %

51.7 % Return on equity (2)

20.7 %

19.4 %

19.7 % Average allocated common equity (2) $ 6,551

$ 6,591

$ 6,126

Full-time equivalent employees

4,984



4,981



5,048



(1) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders for additional details. (2) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Net income for the quarter was $340 million, up $35 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income(2) for the quarter was $341 million, up $35 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue of $1,028 million was up $2 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven mainly by volume growth and market appreciation in wealth management. Revenue declined in commercial banking due to changes in the interest rate environment and muted client lending activity, which more than offset volume growth in deposits.

Provision for credit losses of $25 million was down $55 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, due to lower provision for credit losses on impaired loans in the retail and wholesale sectors.

Non-interest expenses of $540 million were up $10 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher employee-related compensation, partially offset by lower travel and business development activity.

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results























2020



2020



2019

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31(1)

Revenue



















Commercial banking (2) $ 358

$ 364

$ 343



Wealth management

157



150



159

Total revenue (3)(4)

515



514



502

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

55



42



13



Performing

27



118



4

Total provision for credit losses

82



160



17

Non-interest expenses

270



271



286

Income before income taxes

163



83



199

Income taxes (3)

32



21



20

Net income $ 131

$ 62

$ 179

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 131

$ 62

$ 179

Efficiency ratio

52.4 %

52.7 %

57.0 % Return on equity (5)

5.7 %

2.6 %

8.0 % Average allocated common equity (5) $ 9,191

$ 9,559

$ 8,842

Full-time equivalent employees

2,101



2,105



2,113



(1) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders for additional details. (2) Certain information has been reclassified to conform to the presentation adopted in the first quarter of 2020. Commercial banking now includes the Other line of business, which includes the treasury activities relating to CIBC Bank USA, as these activities primarily support the commercial banking line of business. (3) Revenue and income taxes are reported on a TEB. Accordingly, revenue and income taxes include a TEB adjustment of nil for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 (July 31, 2020: nil; October 31, 2019: nil). The equivalent amounts are offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other. (4) Included $5 million of accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired loans of The PrivateBank, shown as an item of note, for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 (July 31, 2020: $5 million; October 31, 2019: $8 million). (5) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Net income for the quarter was $131 million, down $48 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income(5) for the quarter was $144 million, down $46 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue of $515 million was up $13 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher loan and deposit volumes and strong growth in asset management fees, partially offset by margin compression due to decline in interest rates and lower transactional loan-related fees.

Provision for credit losses of $82 million was up $65 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. The current quarter included a higher provision for credit losses on performing loans due to unfavourable credit migration. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up mainly due to impairments as a result of certain borrower-specific performance issues.

Non-interest expenses of $270 million were down $16 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower business development and employee-related compensation.

Review of Capital Markets fourth quarter results























2020 Oct. 31



2020 Jul. 31



2019 Oct. 31(1)

$ millions, for the three months ended











Revenue



















Global markets $ 470

$ 637

$ 432



Corporate and investment banking

322



363



308

Total revenue (2)

792



1,000



740

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

19



56



24



Performing

(11)



5



21

Total provision for credit losses

8



61



45

Non-interest expenses

384



413



386

Income before income taxes

400



526



309

Income taxes (2)

133



134



79

Net income $ 267

$ 392

$ 230

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 267

$ 392

$ 230

Efficiency ratio

48.5 %

41.3 %

52.0 % Return on equity (3)

15.8 %

22.7 %

14.4 % Average allocated common equity (3) $ 6,707

$ 6,895

$ 6,335

Full-time equivalent employees

1,470



1,476



1,449







(1) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders for additional details. (2) Revenue and income taxes are reported on a TEB. Accordingly, revenue and income taxes include a TEB adjustment of $37 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 (July 31, 2020: $51 million; October 31, 2019: $48 million). The equivalent amounts are offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other. (3) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Reported and adjusted(3) net income for the quarter was $267 million, compared with reported and adjusted(3) net income of $230 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue of $792 million was up $52 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. In global markets, revenue increased driven by interest rate and commodities trading and global markets financing activities, partially offset by lower foreign exchange trading revenue. In corporate and investment banking, revenue increased driven by higher corporate banking and debt underwriting activity, partially offset by lower advisory and equity underwriting revenue.

Provision for credit losses of $8 million was down $37 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to a decline in provision for credit losses on performing loans from accounts migrating to impaired, while the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected the impact of a worsening of our economic outlook.

Non-interest expenses of $384 million were down $2 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower performance-related compensation, partially offset by higher spending on strategic initiatives.

Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results















2020 2020

2019

$ millions, for the three months ended Oct. 31 Jul. 31

Oct. 31(1)

Revenue

















International banking $ 178 $ 180

$ 201



Other

(52)

(55)



78

Total revenue (2)

126

125



279

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

















Impaired

(6)

6



4



Performing

52

21



1

Total provision for credit losses

46

27



5

Non-interest expenses

548

353



480

Loss before income taxes

(468)

(255)



(206)

Income taxes (2)

(112)

(145)



(84)

Net loss $ (356) $ (110)

$ (122)

Net income (loss) attributable to:

















Non-controlling interests $ 1 $ 2

$ 8



Equity shareholders

(357)

(112)



(130)

Full-time equivalent employees

22,419

22,651



23,116



(1) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders for additional details. (2) Revenue and income taxes of Capital Markets and U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management are reported on a TEB. The equivalent amounts are offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other. Accordingly, revenue and income taxes include a TEB adjustment of $37 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 (July 31, 2020: $51 million; October 31, 2019: $48 million). (3) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Net loss for the quarter was $356 million, compared with a net loss of $122 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss(3) for the quarter was $107 million, compared with an adjusted net loss(3) of $20 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue of $126 million was down $153 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. International banking revenue was down primarily due to lower revenue in CIBC FirstCaribbean due to a decrease in margins and fee income, partially offset by higher loan volumes. Other revenue was down primarily due to lower Treasury revenue largely as a result of excess liquidity costs, interest income in the prior year related to the expected settlement of certain income tax matters, shown as an item of note, and the impact of changes relating to our adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases" in the current year that were largely offset in non-interest expenses.

Provision for credit losses was $46 million, up $41 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, due to a higher provision for credit losses on performing loans related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Caribbean region, partially offset by a lower provision on impaired loans in CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Non-interest expenses of $548 million were up $68 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio and a higher goodwill impairment charge related to our controlling interest in CIBC FirstCaribbean, partially offset by a gain in the current quarter as a result of plan amendments related to pension and other post-employment plans, and lower legal provisions, all shown as items of note. The current quarter was also impacted by changes relating to our adoption of IFRS 16, as noted above.

Income tax benefit was up $28 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher losses. The goodwill impairment charge related to our controlling interest in CIBC FirstCaribbean, shown as an item of note, is not deductible for tax purposes.

Consolidated balance sheet

















$ millions, as at October 31

2020

2019 ASSETS







Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 43,531 $ 3,840 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

18,987

13,519 Securities

149,046

121,310 Cash collateral on securities borrowed

8,547

3,664 Securities purchased under resale agreements

65,595

56,111 Loans







Residential mortgages

221,165

208,652 Personal

42,222

43,651 Credit card

11,389

12,755 Business and government

135,546

125,798 Allowance for credit losses

(3,540)

(1,915)



406,782

388,941 Other







Derivative instruments

32,730

23,895 Customers' liability under acceptances

9,606

9,167 Property and equipment

2,997

1,813 Goodwill

5,253

5,449 Software and other intangible assets

1,961

1,969 Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

658

586 Deferred tax assets

650

517 Other assets

23,208

20,823



77,063

64,219

$ 769,551 $ 651,604 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Deposits







Personal $ 202,152 $ 178,091 Business and government

311,426

257,502 Bank

17,011

11,224 Secured borrowings

40,151

38,895



570,740

485,712 Obligations related to securities sold short

15,963

15,635 Cash collateral on securities lent

1,824

1,822 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

71,653

51,801 Other







Derivative instruments

30,508

25,113 Acceptances

9,649

9,188 Deferred tax liabilities

33

38 Other liabilities

22,134

19,031



62,324

53,370 Subordinated indebtedness

5,712

4,684 Equity







Preferred shares and other equity instruments

3,575

2,825 Common shares

13,908

13,591 Contributed surplus

117

125 Retained earnings

22,119

20,972 Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)

1,435

881 Total shareholders' equity

41,154

38,394 Non-controlling interests

181

186 Total equity

41,335

38,580

$ 769,551 $ 651,604

Consolidated statement of income















For the three

For the twelve

months ended

months ended

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 $ millions, except as noted Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Interest income (1)



























Loans $ 3,099

$ 3,120

$ 4,091

$ 13,863

$ 16,048 Securities

572



568



707



2,568



2,779 Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements

87



113



375



842



1,474 Deposits with banks

42



37



104



249



396



3,800



3,838



5,277



17,522



20,697 Interest expense



























Deposits

822



913



2,040



5,326



8,422 Securities sold short

59



57



64



254



291 Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

71



83



307



656



1,198 Subordinated indebtedness

36



33



56



159



198 Other

20



23



9



83



37



1,008



1,109



2,476



6,478



10,146 Net interest income

2,792



2,729



2,801



11,044



10,551 Non-interest income



























Underwriting and advisory fees

103



123



105



468



475 Deposit and payment fees

186



176



228



781



908 Credit fees

265



261



248



1,020



958 Card fees

105



98



110



410



458 Investment management and custodial fees

357



336



341



1,382



1,305 Mutual fund fees

402



391



403



1,586



1,595 Insurance fees, net of claims

95



94



107



386



430 Commissions on securities transactions

83



88



77



362



313 Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at





























fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net

86



270



168



694



761 Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through





























other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net

4



10



6



9



34 Foreign exchange other than trading

45



63



59



234



304 Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

12



25



22



79



92 Other

65



44



97



286



427



1,808



1,979



1,971



7,697



8,060 Total revenue

4,600



4,708



4,772



18,741



18,611 Provision for credit losses

291



525



402



2,489



1,286 Non-interest expenses



























Employee compensation and benefits

1,371



1,512



1,436



6,259



5,726 Occupancy costs

321



202



230



944



892 Computer, software and office equipment

516



474



493



1,939



1,874 Communications

72



79



71



308



303 Advertising and business development

71



51



95



271



359 Professional fees

53



51



67



203



226 Business and capital taxes

30



22



25



117



110 Other

457



311



421



1,321



1,366



2,891



2,702



2,838



11,362



10,856 Income before income taxes

1,418



1,481



1,532



4,890



6,469 Income taxes

402



309



339



1,098



1,348 Net income $ 1,016

$ 1,172

$ 1,193

$ 3,792

$ 5,121 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 1

$ 2

$ 8

$ 2

$ 25

Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 30

$ 31

$ 32

$ 122

$ 111

Common shareholders

985



1,139



1,153



3,668



4,985 Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,015

$ 1,170

$ 1,185

$ 3,790

$ 5,096 Earnings per share (in dollars)





























Basic $ 2.21

$ 2.56

$ 2.59

$ 8.23

$ 11.22

Diluted

2.20



2.55



2.58



8.22



11.19 Dividends per common share (in dollars)

1.46



1.46



1.44



5.82



5.60

(1) Interest income included $3.3 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 (July 31, 2020: $3.5 billion; October 31, 2019: $4.8 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

































For the three

For the twelve





months ended

months ended





2020

2020

2019



2020

2019 $ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Oct. 31 Net income $ 1,016 $ 1,172 $ 1,193

$ 3,792 $ 5,121 Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent























reclassification to net income























Net foreign currency translation adjustments























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

(187)

(1,388)

(79)



382

(21)

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

103

770

35



(202)

(10)







(84)

(618)

(44)



180

(31)

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

5

158

53



254

244

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(5)

(7)

(4)



(22)

(28)







-

151

49



232

216

Net change in cash flow hedges























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

32

78

91



142

137

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(62)

(83)

(50)



19

(6)



(30)

(5)

41



161

131 OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

147

(210)

11



80

(220)

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities

























attributable to changes in credit risk

(8)

(63)

13



(56)

28

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

25

27

1



50

(2)







164

(246)

25



74

(194)



























Total OCI (1)

50

(718)

71



647

122 Comprehensive income $ 1,066 $ 454 $ 1,264

$ 4,439 $ 5,243 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 1 $ 2 $ 8

$ 2 $ 25

Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 30 $ 31 $ 32

$ 122 $ 111

Common shareholders

1,035

421

1,224



4,315

5,107 Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,065 $ 452 $ 1,256

$ 4,437 $ 5,218



























(1) Includes $1 million of losses for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 (July 31, 2020: $21 million of gains; October 31, 2019: $2 million of gains), relating to our investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures.

































For the three

For the twelve





months ended

months ended







2020

2020

2019



2020

2019 $ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Oct. 31 Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI





















Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net foreign currency translation adjustments























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations $ 1 $ 56 $ -

$ 42 $ -

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

(3)

(65)

(8)



(46)

(16)







(2)

(9)

(8)



(4)

(16)

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

(7)

(41)

(13)



(59)

(36)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

1

2

2



7

10







(6)

(39)

(11)



(52)

(26)

Net change in cash flow hedges























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(12)

(28)

(32)



(51)

(49)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

22

30

17



(7)

2





10

2

(15)



(58)

(47) Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

(42)

75

1



(19)

77

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable

























to changes in credit risk

4

22

(4)



20

(10)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(9)

(8)

(1)



(17)

-







(47)

89

(4)



(16)

67

































$ (45) $ 43 $ (38)

$ (130) $ (22)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity



For the three

For the twelve



months ended

months ended





2020

2020

2019



2020

2019 $ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Preferred shares and other equity instruments





















Balance at beginning of period $ 2,825 $ 2,825 $ 2,825

$ 2,825 $ 2,250 Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes

750

-

-



750

575 Balance at end of period $ 3,575 $ 2,825 $ 2,825

$ 3,575 $ 2,825 Common shares





















Balance at beginning of period $ 13,800 $ 13,722 $ 13,525

$ 13,591 $ 13,243 Issue of common shares

89

81

97



371

377 Purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

(30)



(68)

(30) Treasury shares

19

(3)

(1)



14

1 Balance at end of period $ 13,908 $ 13,800 $ 13,591

$ 13,908 $ 13,591 Contributed surplus





















Balance at beginning of period $ 122 $ 119 $ 128

$ 125 $ 136 Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards

3

4

2



14

16 Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards

(8)

(1)

(4)



(20)

(27) Other

-

-

(1)



(2)

- Balance at end of period $ 117 $ 122 $ 125

$ 117 $ 125 Retained earnings





















Balance at beginning of period before accounting policy changes

n/a

n/a

n/a

$ 20,972 $ 18,537 Impact of adopting IFRS 15 at November 1, 2018

n/a

n/a

n/a



n/a

6 Impact of adopting IFRS 16 at November 1, 2019

n/a

n/a

n/a



148

n/a Balance at beginning of period after accounting policy changes $ 21,726 $ 21,238 $ 20,535



21,120

18,543 Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,015

1,170

1,185



3,790

5,096 Dividends and distributions























Preferred and other equity instruments

(30)

(31)

(32)



(122)

(111)

Common

(652)

(650)

(641)



(2,592)

(2,488) Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

(79)



(166)

(79) Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI

62

-

5



93

18 Other

(2)

(1)

(1)



(4)

(7) Balance at end of period $ 22,119 $ 21,726 $ 20,972

$ 22,119 $ 20,972 AOCI, net of income tax





















AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net foreign currency translation adjustments























Balance at beginning of period $ 1,257 $ 1,875 $ 1,037

$ 993 $ 1,024

Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

(84)

(618)

(44)



180

(31)

Balance at end of period $ 1,173 $ 1,257 $ 993

$ 1,173 $ 993

Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI























Balance at beginning of period $ 309 $ 158 $ 28

$ 77 $ (139)

Net change in securities measured at FVOCI

-

151

49



232

216

Balance at end of period $ 309 $ 309 $ 77

$ 309 $ 77

Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges























Balance at beginning of period $ 304 $ 309 $ 72

$ 113 $ (18)

Net change in cash flow hedges

(30)

(5)

41



161

131

Balance at end of period $ 274 $ 304 $ 113

$ 274 $ 113 AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans





















Balance at beginning of period $ (430) $ (220) $ (374)

$ (363) $ (143)

Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans

147

(210)

11



80

(220)

Balance at end of period $ (283) $ (430) $ (363)

$ (283) $ (363)

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes in credit risk



















Balance at beginning of period $ (32) $ 31 $ 3

$ 16 $ (12)

Net change attributable to changes in credit risk

(8)

(63)

13



(56)

28

Balance at end of period $ (40) $ (32) $ 16

$ (40) $ 16

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI























Balance at beginning of period $ 39 $ 12 $ 49

$ 45 $ 65

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

25

27

1



50

(2)

Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained earnings

(62)

-

(5)



(93)

(18)

Balance at end of period $ 2 $ 39 $ 45

$ 2 $ 45 Total AOCI, net of income tax $ 1,435 $ 1,447 $ 881

$ 1,435 $ 881 Non-controlling interests





















Balance at beginning of period $ 179 $ 184 $ 182

$ 186 $ 173 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

1

2

8



2

25 Dividends

(2)

(2)

(2)



(15)

(11) Other

3

(5)

(2)



8

(1) Balance at end of period $ 181 $ 179 $ 186

$ 181 $ 186 Equity at end of period $ 41,335 $ 40,099 $ 38,580

$ 41,335 $ 38,580 n/a Not applicable.

Consolidated statement of cash flows

















For the three

For the twelve





months ended

months ended







2020

2020

2019



2020

2019 $ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities





















Net income $ 1,016 $ 1,172 $ 1,193

$ 3,792 $ 5,121 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:























Provision for credit losses

291

525

402



2,489

1,286

Amortization and impairment (1)

536

249

312



1,311

838

Stock options and restricted shares expense

3

4

2



14

16

Deferred income taxes

(16)

(52)

18



(228)

108

Losses (gains) from debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

(4)

(10)

(6)



(9)

(34)

Net losses (gains) on disposal of land, buildings and equipment

-

-

-



4

(7)

Other non-cash items, net

14

(89)

(39)



(767)

(229)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

























Interest-bearing deposits with banks

64

(1,348)

(761)



(5,468)

(208)



Loans, net of repayments

(2,256)

6,334

(3,550)



(18,891)

(17,653)



Deposits, net of withdrawals

3,775

22,072

3,187



82,120

19,838



Obligations related to securities sold short

(263)

1,287

2,092



328

1,853



Accrued interest receivable

(179)

223

(93)



97

(122)



Accrued interest payable

109

(238)

120



(238)

138



Derivative assets

10,715

(3,107)

667



(8,832)

(2,484)



Derivative liabilities

(12,386)

1,643

(884)



5,184

4,037



Securities measured at FVTPL

(1,868)

(3,278)

2,704



(8,296)

(1,826)



Other assets and liabilities measured/designated at FVTPL

975

759

(417)



1,563

1,222



Current income taxes

(221)

292

13



1,287

(309)



Cash collateral on securities lent

260

(8)

(95)



2

(909)



Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

6,678

(14,802)

1,704



19,852

20,961



Cash collateral on securities borrowed

(1,335)

(1,480)

1,235



(4,883)

1,824



Securities purchased under resale agreements

(10,747)

10,574

(3,597)



(9,394)

(10,785)



Other, net

1,845

(2,147)

1,765



(742)

(4,041)







(2,994)

18,575

5,972



60,295

18,635 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities





















Issue of subordinated indebtedness

-

1,000

-



1,000

1,500 Redemption/repurchase/maturity of subordinated indebtedness

(33)

-

(1,000)



(33)

(1,001) Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes, net of issuance cost

747

-

-



747

568 Issue of common shares for cash

4

41

43



163

157 Purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

(109)



(234)

(109) Net sale (purchase) of treasury shares

19

(3)

(1)



14

1 Dividends and distributions paid

(650)

(642)

(623)



(2,571)

(2,406) Repayment of lease liabilities

(78)

(77)

-



(307)

-







9

319

(1,690)



(1,221)

(1,290) Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities





















Purchase of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

(10,056)

(16,201)

(12,619)



(54,075)

(42,304) Proceeds from sale of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

2,346

4,159

2,640



11,883

13,764 Proceeds from maturity of debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

4,968

4,952

5,730



23,093

10,948 Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

-

(25)



-

(25) Net sale (purchase) of property and equipment

(100)

(98)

(106)



(309)

(272)







(2,842)

(7,188)

(4,380)



(19,408)

(17,889) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks

(13)

(103)

(3)



25

4 Net increase (decrease) in cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks























during the period

(5,840)

11,603

(101)



39,691

(540) Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at beginning of period

49,371

37,768

3,941



3,840

4,380 Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at end of period (2) $ 43,531 $ 49,371 $ 3,840

$ 43,531 $ 3,840 Cash interest paid $ 899 $ 1,347 $ 2,356

$ 6,716 $ 10,008 Cash interest received

3,401

3,850

4,978



16,774

19,840 Cash dividends received

220

211

206



845

735 Cash income taxes paid

639

69

308



39

1,549

(1) Comprises amortization and impairment of buildings, right-of-use assets, furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements, software and other intangible assets, and goodwill. (2) Includes restricted cash of $463 million (July 31, 2020: $468 million; October 31, 2019: $479 million) and interest-bearing demand deposits with Bank of Canada.

Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines. Some measures are calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS or GAAP), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted results remove items of note from reported results and are used to calculate our adjusted measures. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures.

For a more detailed discussion on our non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section of CIBC's 2020 Annual Report. To reflect the changes that we made in the first quarter of 2020 (see the "External reporting changes" section of CIBC's 2020 Annual Report for additional details regarding these changes).

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results.













For the three



For the twelve











months ended



months ended





2020



2020



2019



2020



2019 $ millions

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31



Oct. 31



Oct. 31 Operating results – reported



























Total revenue $ 4,600

$ 4,708

$ 4,772

$ 18,741

$ 18,611 Provision for credit losses

291



525



402



2,489



1,286 Non-interest expenses

2,891



2,702



2,838



11,362



10,856 Income before income taxes

1,418



1,481



1,532



4,890



6,469 Income taxes

402



309



339



1,098



1,348 Net income

1,016



1,172



1,193



3,792



5,121

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

1



2



8



2



25

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,015



1,170



1,185



3,790



5,096 Diluted EPS ($) $ 2.20

$ 2.55

$ 2.58

$ 8.22

$ 11.19 Impact of items of note (1)(2)



























Revenue





























Settlement of certain income tax matters (3) $ -

$ -

$ (67)

$ -

$ (67)

Purchase accounting adjustments (4)

-



-



(7)



-



(34) Impact of items of note on revenue

-



-



(74)



-



(101) Expenses





























Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (5)

(23)



(26)



(28)



(105)



(109)

Transaction and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments (6)

-



-



9



-



11

Charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio

(114)



-



-



(114)



-

Gain as a result of plan amendments related to pension and other post-employment plans

79



-



-



79



-

Restructuring charge (7)

-



-



-



(339)



-

Goodwill impairment (8)

(220)



-



(135)



(248)



(135)

Increase in legal provisions (3)

-



(70)



(28)



(70)



(28)

Charge for payment made to Air Canada (9)

-



-



-



-



(227) Impact of items of note on expenses

(278)



(96)



(182)



(797)



(488) Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

278



96



108



797



387

Settlement of certain income tax matters (3)

-



-



(18)



-



(18)

Transaction and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments (4)(6)

-



-



(5)



-



(12)

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (5)

5



6



8



25



27

Charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio

30



-



-



30



-

Gain as a result of plan amendments related to pension and other post-employment plans

(21)



-



-



(21)



-

Restructuring charge (7)

-



-



-



89



-

Increase in legal provisions (3)

-



19



7



19



7

Charge for payment made to Air Canada (9)

-



-



-



-



60 Impact of items of note on income taxes

14



25



(8)



142



64 Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income

264



71



116



655



323 Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) $ 0.59

$ 0.16

$ 0.26

$ 1.47

$ 0.73 Operating results – adjusted (10)



























Total revenue (11) $ 4,600

$ 4,708

$ 4,698

$ 18,741

$ 18,510 Provision for credit losses

291



525



402



2,489



1,286 Non-interest expenses

2,613



2,606



2,656



10,565



10,368 Income before income taxes

1,696



1,577



1,640



5,687



6,856 Income taxes

416



334



331



1,240



1,412 Net income

1,280



1,243



1,309



4,447



5,444

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

1



2



8



2



25

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,279



1,241



1,301



4,445



5,419 Adjusted diluted EPS ($) $ 2.79

$ 2.71

$ 2.84

$ 9.69

$ 11.92













(1) Certain information has been reclassified to conform to the presentation adopted in the current quarter. (2) Reflects the impact of items of note on our adjusted results as compared with our reported results. (3) Recognized in Corporate and Other. (4) Includes the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired loans of The PrivateBank, shown as an item of note from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2019, recognized in U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. (5) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is recognized in the SBU of the acquired business or Corporate and Other. A summary is provided in the table below.

































Canadian Personal and Business Banking (pre-tax) $ (2)

$ (2)

$ (3)

$ (8)

$ (9)

Canadian Personal and Business Banking (after-tax)

(1)



(2)



(2)



(6)



(7)

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (pre-tax)

(1)



-



(1)



(1)



(1)

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (after-tax)

(1)



-



(1)



(1)



(1)

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (pre-tax)

(17)



(21)



(22)



(83)



(88)

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (after-tax)

(13)



(15)



(16)



(61)



(65)

Corporate and Other (pre-tax)

(3)



(3)



(2)



(13)



(11)

Corporate and Other (after-tax)

(3)



(3)



(1)



(12)



(9)































(6) Transaction costs include legal and other advisory fees and interest adjustments relating to the obligation payable to dissenting shareholders. Integration costs are comprised of direct and incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the businesses of The PrivateBank (subsequently rebranded as CIBC Bank USA) and Geneva Advisors with CIBC, including enabling cross-sell opportunities and expansion of services in the U.S. market, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project management, integration-related travel, severance, consulting fees and marketing costs related to rebranding activities. Purchase accounting adjustments, shown as an item of note from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2019, include changes in the fair value of contingent consideration relating to the Geneva Advisors and Wellington Financial acquisitions. These items are recognized in Corporate and Other. (7) Restructuring charge associated with ongoing efforts to transform our cost structure and simplify our bank. This charge consists primarily of employee severance and related costs and was recognized in Corporate and Other. (8) Goodwill impairment charge related to our controlling interest in CIBC FirstCaribbean recognized in Corporate and Other. (9) Charge for a payment made to Air Canada, including related sales tax and transaction costs, to secure our participation in its new loyalty program recognized in Canadian Personal and Business Banking. (10) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. (11) Excludes TEB adjustments of $37 million (July 31, 2020: $51 million; October 31, 2019: $48 million). Our adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated on a TEB.













































Canadian U.S.





















Canadian Commercial Commercial





















Personal Banking and Banking and



















and Business Wealth Wealth

Capital Corporate CIBC $ millions, for the three months ended Banking Management Management

Markets and Other Total 2020 Reported net income (loss) $ 634 $ 340 $ 131

$ 267 $ (356) $ 1,016 Oct. 31 After-tax impact of items of note (1)

1

1

13



-

249

264



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 635 $ 341 $ 144

$ 267 $ (107) $ 1,280 2020 Reported net income (loss) $ 508 $ 320 $ 62

$ 392 $ (110) $ 1,172 Jul. 31 After-tax impact of items of note (1)

2

-

15



-

54

71



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 510 $ 320 $ 77

$ 392 $ (56) $ 1,243 2019 Reported net income (loss) $ 601 $ 305 $ 179

$ 230 $ (122) $ 1,193 Oct. 31 (3) After-tax impact of items of note (1)

2

1

11



-

102

116



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 603 $ 306 $ 190

$ 230 $ (20) $ 1,309

































$ millions, for the twelve months ended













2020 Reported net income (loss) $ 1,962 $ 1,202 $ 380

$ 1,131 $ (883) $ 3,792 Oct. 31 After-tax impact of items of note (1)

6

1

61



-

587

655



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 1,968 $ 1,203 $ 441

$ 1,131 $ (296) $ 4,447 2019 Reported net income (loss) $ 2,289 $ 1,287 $ 682

$ 954 $ (91) $ 5,121 Oct. 31 (3) After-tax impact of items of note (1)

174

1

40



-

108

323



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 2,463 $ 1,288 $ 722

$ 954 $ 17 $ 5,444

(1) Reflects impact of items of note under the "2020 Financial results review" section of the 2020 Annual Report. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders for additional details.

Basis of presentation

The interim consolidated financial information in this news release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited whereas the annual consolidated financial information is derived from audited financial statements. These interim consolidated financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as CIBC's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended October 31, 2020.

Conference Call/Webcast

The conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. (ET) and is available in English (416-340-2217, or toll-free 1-800-806-5484, passcode 1028175#) and French (514-392-1587, or toll-free 1-800-898-3989, passcode 7008374#). Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the call. Immediately following the formal presentations, CIBC executives will be available to answer questions.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in English and French at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html.

Details of CIBC's 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, as well as a presentation to investors, will be available in English and French at www.cibc.com, Investor Relations section, prior to the conference call/webcast. We are not incorporating information contained on the website in this news release.

A telephone replay will be available in English (905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 2796615#) and French (514-861-2272 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 7602633#) until 11:59 p.m. (ET) January 3, 2021. The audio webcast will be archived at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

The information below forms a part of this news release.

Nothing in CIBC's corporate website (www.cibc.com) should be considered incorporated herein by reference.

The Board of Directors of CIBC reviewed this news release prior to it being issued.

A NOTE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

From time to time, we make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including in this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in other communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements made in the "Core business performance", "Strong fundamentals", and "Making a difference in our Communities" sections of this news release, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our 2020 Annual Report under the heading "Economic and market environment – Outlook for calendar year 2021" and other statements about our operations, business lines, financial condition, risk management, priorities, targets, ongoing objectives, strategies, the regulatory environment in which we operate and outlook for calendar year 2021 and subsequent periods. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "target", "objective" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would" and "could". By their nature, these statements require us to make assumptions, including the economic assumptions set out in the "Economic and market environment – Outlook for calendar year 2021" section of our 2020 Annual Report, as updated by quarterly reports, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Given the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the global economy, financial markets, and our business, results of operations, reputation and financial condition and the expectation that oil prices will remain well below year-ago levels, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with our assumptions as compared to prior periods. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, affect our operations, performance and results, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. These factors include: the occurrence, continuance or intensification of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and any related government policies and actions; credit, market, liquidity, strategic, insurance, operational, reputation, legal, conduct, regulatory and environmental and related social risk; currency value and interest rate fluctuations, including as a result of market and oil price volatility; the effectiveness and adequacy of our risk management and valuation models and processes; legislative or regulatory developments in the jurisdictions where we operate, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Common Reporting Standard, and regulatory reforms in the United Kingdom and Europe, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's global standards for capital and liquidity reform, and those relating to bank recapitalization legislation and the payments system in Canada; amendments to, and interpretations of, risk-based capital guidelines and reporting instructions, and interest rate and liquidity regulatory guidance; the resolution of legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters; the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations; changes in our estimates of reserves and allowances; changes in tax laws; changes to our credit ratings; political conditions and developments, including changes relating to economic or trade matters; the possible effect on our business of international conflicts and terrorism; natural disasters, disruptions to public infrastructure and other catastrophic events; reliance on third parties to provide components of our business infrastructure; potential disruptions to our information technology systems and services; increasing cyber security risks which may include theft or disclosure of assets, unauthorized access to sensitive information, or operational disruption; social media risk; losses incurred as a result of internal or external fraud; anti-money laundering; the accuracy and completeness of information provided to us concerning clients and counterparties; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us and our affiliates or associates; intensifying competition from established competitors and new entrants in the financial services industry including through internet and mobile banking; technological change; global capital market activity; changes in monetary and economic policy; general business and economic conditions worldwide, as well as in Canada, the U.S. and other countries where we have operations, including increasing Canadian household debt levels and global credit risks; our success in developing and introducing new products and services, expanding existing distribution channels, developing new distribution channels and realizing increased revenue from these channels; changes in client spending and saving habits; our ability to attract and retain key employees and executives; our ability to successfully execute our strategies and complete and integrate acquisitions and joint ventures; the risk that expected benefits of an acquisition, merger or divestiture will not be realized within the expected time frame or at all; and our ability to anticipate and manage the risks associated with these factors. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of our forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting our shareholders and financial analysts in understanding our financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained in this news release or in other communications except as required by law.

