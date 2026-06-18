CIBC announces ETF series terminations and a mutual fund risk rating change

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC today announced it will terminate the ETF Series of the CIBC Sustainable Investment Strategies (the "Funds"), on or about November 27, 2026 (the "Termination Date"). CIBC also announced a change to the risk rating of the CIBC Dividend Income Fund effective on or about June 18, 2026.

ETF Series termination

Cboe ETF Series ticker Fund name CSCP CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series CSCE CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund – ETF Series CSGE CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund – ETF Series CSCB CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution – ETF Series CSBA CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution – ETF Series CSBG CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution – ETF Series

The ETF Series of the Funds are expected to be de-listed from the Cboe, at CIBC's request, at the close of business on or about November 25, 2026, (the "Delisting date"). All ETF Series units still held by investors will be subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

Prior to the Termination Date, CIBC will, to the extent reasonably possible, convert the assets of the ETF Series of each Fund to cash. CIBC will pay or make adequate provision for all of the ETF Series liabilities. As soon as possible following the Termination Date, CIBC will distribute the net assets of the ETF series of each Fund pro rata among unitholders of record on the Termination Date based on the ETF series net asset value per unit.

Further details of the terminations will be mailed to unitholders of the ETF series of the Funds at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date. CIBC will also issue an additional press release on or about the termination date confirming the final details of each termination.

CIBC encourages all unitholders to consult with their advisors to discuss the financial and tax implications of the terminations and to determine the solution that best suits their investment needs and personal situation.

Risk rating change

CIBC is changing the risk rating for the CIBC Dividend Income Fund from "Low to Medium" to "Medium." The change will be effective on or about June 18, 2026.

The new risk rating was determined in accordance with the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. No changes have been made to the investment objectives, investment strategies, or management of the fund. CIBC reviews the risk rating for each fund at least annually and adjusts whenever the existing investment risk level is no longer appropriate.

Name Previous risk rating New risk rating CIBC Dividend Income Fund Low to Medium Medium

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

The CIBC Mutual Funds and ETF Series are managed by CIBC. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus, Fund Facts document or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-FUND (3863). Alternatively, you may obtain a copy from your advisor. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CIBC Mutual Funds are distributed by CIBC Securities Inc. and CIBC Investor Services Inc., each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC.

® The CIBC logo is a registered trademark of CIBC.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]