CIBC Announces Election of Directors at 2025 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 12, 2025 were elected as Directors of CIBC.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:

Nominees VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Ammar Aljoundi 416,030,369 98.89 % 4,679,484 1.11 % Nanci E. Caldwell 413,787,651 98.35 % 6,922,202 1.65 % Michelle L. Collins 416,469,778 98.99 % 4,240,075 1.01 % Victor G. Dodig 416,023,402 98.89 % 4,686,451 1.11 % Kevin J. Kelly 399,969,924 95.07 % 20,739,929 4.93 % Christine E. Larsen 416,725,148 99.05 % 3,984,705 0.95 % Mary Lou Maher 411,646,901 97.85 % 9,062,952 2.15 % William F. Morneau 415,269,949 98.71 % 5,439,904 1.29 % Mark W. Podlasly 416,443,179 98.99 % 4,266,674 1.01 % François L. Poirier 417,210,992 99.17 % 3,498,861 0.83 % Katharine B. Stevenson 397,705,368 94.53 % 23,004,485 5.47 % Martine Turcotte 414,744,021 98.58 % 5,965,832 1.42 % Barry L. Zubrow 414,745,795 98.58 % 5,964,058 1.42 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

For further information: Investor Relations: Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]