CIBC Announces Election of Directors at 2025 Annual and Special Meeting

Apr 03, 2025, 15:59 ET
TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 12, 2025 were elected as Directors of CIBC.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are below.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:
|
Nominees
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Ammar Aljoundi
|
416,030,369
|
98.89 %
|
4,679,484
|
1.11 %
|
Nanci E. Caldwell
|
413,787,651
|
98.35 %
|
6,922,202
|
1.65 %
|
Michelle L. Collins
|
416,469,778
|
98.99 %
|
4,240,075
|
1.01 %
|
Victor G. Dodig
|
416,023,402
|
98.89 %
|
4,686,451
|
1.11 %
|
Kevin J. Kelly
|
399,969,924
|
95.07 %
|
20,739,929
|
4.93 %
|
Christine E. Larsen
|
416,725,148
|
99.05 %
|
3,984,705
|
0.95 %
|
Mary Lou Maher
|
411,646,901
|
97.85 %
|
9,062,952
|
2.15 %
|
William F. Morneau
|
415,269,949
|
98.71 %
|
5,439,904
|
1.29 %
|
Mark W. Podlasly
|
416,443,179
|
98.99 %
|
4,266,674
|
1.01 %
|
François L. Poirier
|
417,210,992
|
99.17 %
|
3,498,861
|
0.83 %
|
Katharine B. Stevenson
|
397,705,368
|
94.53 %
|
23,004,485
|
5.47 %
|
Martine Turcotte
|
414,744,021
|
98.58 %
|
5,965,832
|
1.42 %
|
Barry L. Zubrow
|
414,745,795
|
98.58 %
|
5,964,058
|
1.42 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.
For further information: Investor Relations: Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]
