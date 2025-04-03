CIBC Announces Election of Directors at 2025 Annual and Special Meeting

News provided by

CIBC - Investor Relations

Apr 03, 2025, 15:59 ET

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 12, 2025 were elected as Directors of CIBC.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:

Nominees

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Ammar Aljoundi

416,030,369

98.89 %

4,679,484

1.11 %

Nanci E. Caldwell

413,787,651

98.35 %

6,922,202

1.65 %

Michelle L. Collins

416,469,778

98.99 %

4,240,075

1.01 %

Victor G. Dodig

416,023,402

98.89 %

4,686,451

1.11 %

Kevin J. Kelly

399,969,924

95.07 %

20,739,929

4.93 %

Christine E. Larsen

416,725,148

99.05 %

3,984,705

0.95 %

Mary Lou Maher

411,646,901

97.85 %

9,062,952

2.15 %

William F. Morneau

415,269,949

98.71 %

5,439,904

1.29 %

Mark W. Podlasly

416,443,179

98.99 %

4,266,674

1.01 %

François L. Poirier

417,210,992

99.17 %

3,498,861

0.83 %

Katharine B. Stevenson

397,705,368

94.53 %

23,004,485

5.47 %

Martine Turcotte

414,744,021

98.58 %

5,965,832

1.42 %

Barry L. Zubrow

414,745,795

98.58 %

5,964,058

1.42 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html  and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

SOURCE CIBC - Investor Relations

For further information: Investor Relations: Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]

Organization Profile

CIBC - Investor Relations

Related Organization(s)

CIBC

About CIBC CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers...

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce