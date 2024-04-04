CIBC Announces Election of Directors at 2024 Annual Meeting Français

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 14, 2024 were elected as Directors of CIBC.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual Meeting of Shareholders are below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:

NOMINEES

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Ammar Aljoundi 

371,067,327

99.47 %

1,986,773

0.53 %

Charles J.G. Brindamour

371,343,634

99.54 %

1,710,466

0.46 %

Nanci E. Caldwell

370,041,395

99.19 %

3,012,705

0.81 %

Michelle L. Collins

370,398,377

99.29 %

2,655,723

0.71 %

Victor G. Dodig

371,931,336

99.70 %

1,122,764

0.30 %

Kevin J. Kelly

359,574,277

96.39 %

13,479,823

3.61 %

Christine E. Larsen

371,633,380

99.62 %

1,420,720

0.38 %

Mary Lou Maher

368,674,808

98.83 %

4,379,292

1.17 %

William F. Morneau

371,256,557

99.52 %

1,797,543

0.48 %

Mark W. Podlasly

371,549,030

99.60 %

1,505,070

0.40 %

Katharine B. Stevenson

362,932,551

97.29 %

10,121,549

2.71 %

Martine Turcotte

368,691,006

98.83 %

4,363,094

1.17 %

Barry L. Zubrow

370,827,108

99.40 %

2,226,992

0.60 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html  and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets and Direct Financial Serivces businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

For further information: Investor Relations: Callen Glass, 416-594-8188, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications, Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]

