TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 14, 2024 were elected as Directors of CIBC.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual Meeting of Shareholders are below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:

NOMINEES VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Ammar Aljoundi 371,067,327 99.47 % 1,986,773 0.53 % Charles J.G. Brindamour 371,343,634 99.54 % 1,710,466 0.46 % Nanci E. Caldwell 370,041,395 99.19 % 3,012,705 0.81 % Michelle L. Collins 370,398,377 99.29 % 2,655,723 0.71 % Victor G. Dodig 371,931,336 99.70 % 1,122,764 0.30 % Kevin J. Kelly 359,574,277 96.39 % 13,479,823 3.61 % Christine E. Larsen 371,633,380 99.62 % 1,420,720 0.38 % Mary Lou Maher 368,674,808 98.83 % 4,379,292 1.17 % William F. Morneau 371,256,557 99.52 % 1,797,543 0.48 % Mark W. Podlasly 371,549,030 99.60 % 1,505,070 0.40 % Katharine B. Stevenson 362,932,551 97.29 % 10,121,549 2.71 % Martine Turcotte 368,691,006 98.83 % 4,363,094 1.17 % Barry L. Zubrow 370,827,108 99.40 % 2,226,992 0.60 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

