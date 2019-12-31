CIBC Announces Dividend Rates for NVCC Preferred Shares Series 41 and NVCC Preferred Shares Series 42

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced the dividend rates applicable to its Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares Series 41 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 41 Shares") and Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class A Preferred Shares Series 42 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 42 Shares").

The fixed dividend rate applicable to the Series 41 Shares, should any remain outstanding after January 31, 2020, for the five-year period from and including January 31, 2020 to but excluding January 31, 2025 is 3.909%, payable quarterly as and when declared by the Board of Directors of CIBC.

The floating dividend rate applicable to the Series 42 Shares, should any be issued, for the three-month period from and including January 31, 2020 to but excluding April 30, 2020 is 3.911%, payable for the period as defined as and when declared by the Board of Directors of CIBC. CIBC has designated the Series 42 Shares as eligible to participate in the CIBC Shareholder Investment Plan.

Beneficial owners of Series 41 Shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should instruct their broker or other nominee to exercise such right during the conversion period, which runs from January 1, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on January 16, 2020. Any notices received after this deadline will not be valid.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American global financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Investor Relations: Alice Dunning, 416-861-8870, [email protected]; Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications, Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cibc.com

