CIBC Announces Dividend Rates for NVCC Preferred Shares Series 39 and NVCC Preferred Shares Series 40

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced the dividend rates applicable to its Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares Series 39 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 39 Shares") and Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class A Preferred Shares Series 40 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 40 Shares").

The fixed dividend rate applicable to the Series 39 Shares, should any remain outstanding after July 31, 2019, for the five-year period from and including July 31, 2019 to but excluding July 31, 2024 is 3.713%, payable quarterly as and when declared by the Board of Directors of CIBC.

The floating dividend rate applicable to the Series 40 Shares, should any be issued, for the three-month period from and including July 31, 2019 to but excluding October 31, 2019 is 3.981%, payable quarterly as and when declared by the Board of Directors of CIBC. CIBC has designated the Series 40 Shares as eligible to participate in the CIBC Shareholder Investment Plan.

Beneficial owners of Series 39 Shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should instruct their broker or other nominee to exercise such right during the conversion period, which runs from July 1, 2019 until 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on July 16, 2019. Any notices received after this deadline will not be valid.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American global financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Investor Relations: Alice Dunning, 416-861-8870, alice.dunning@cibc.com; Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, jason.patchett@cibc.com; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, erica.belling@cibc.com