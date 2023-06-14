TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced the two artists selected as winners in the C2 Create and Curate Art program (C2 Art), an initiative designed to help emerging artists make their ambitions a reality with a unique paid opportunity to create and curate their art.

Maya Skarzenski, an interdisciplinary artist, curator and designer based in Toronto, ON and Mike Pszczonak, an artist and educator based in London, ON, were chosen by a selection committee, which includes members of the art community and CIBC.

"I am very grateful to have been selected as a recipient of this year's C2 Art program," said Maya Skarzenski. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to create art in the hopes that it will inspire others to pursue their ambitions."

The two selected artists will now begin to create a series of works which will be exhibited in a solo exhibition for each artist.

"Receiving this recognition is a huge honour," said Mike Pszczonak. "Having the support of CIBC and the C2 Art program means artists like myself can increasingly focus time and energy on their studio practice and continue to create and explore new perspectives and possibilities in art-making."

The exhibitions will be on display for three months, in a space that is open to clients, visitors and employees at CIBC SQUARE in Toronto, ON.

"We are thrilled to announce our support of these two very talented artists," said Dr. Claudette Knight, Vice-President, Workplace Design and Experience, CIBC. "By investing in artists we enrich our cultural landscape, foster dialogue and encourage new ways of thinking."

To learn more about the C2 Create and Curate Art Program, please visit:

https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/create-and-curate.html

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]