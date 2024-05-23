TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced the two artists selected as winners in the C2 Art Program (C2 Art), an initiative designed to help emerging artists make their ambitions a reality with a unique paid opportunity to create and curate their art.

Laura Hudspith, an interdisciplinary artist and Roda Medhat, a multidisciplinary artist, were chosen by a judging committee, which includes members of the arts community and CIBC.

CIBC C2 Art Program 2024 winner Roda Medhat. Image credit: Cheryl Rondeau (CNW Group/CIBC) CIBC C2 Art Program 2024 winner Laura Hudspith. Image credit: Georgia Saxelby (CNW Group/CIBC)

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to produce a new body of stained glass and copper sculptures and have begun developing an approach for rendering three dimensional forms entirely in this media," said Laura Hudspith. "With the support of CIBC, I look forward to expanding and tuning this process over the coming months."

The two selected artists will now begin to create a series of works which will be exhibited in a solo exhibition for each artist.

"It is both validating and reassuring as an emerging artist to be given the space and time to pursue my career in the arts with an institution like CIBC," said Roda Medhat. "This opportunity provides me with the resources to continue to create and present my work in a professional context."

The exhibitions will be on display for three months, in a space that is open to clients, visitors and employees at CIBC SQUARE in Toronto, ON.

"We are excited to announce this year's C2 Art Program winners. Supporting the ambitions of the next generation of artists is core to our values and we are proud to help foster emerging talents in this way," said Dr. Claudette Knight, Vice-President, Workplace Design and Experience.

Last year's winners were interdisciplinary artist, curator and designer, Maya Skarzenski and artist and educator, Mike Pszczonak.

To learn more about the C2 Art Program, please visit: https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/create-and-curate.html

