More than half of the logistics park is leased for a logistics and warehousing complex which significantly expands and strengthens import transloading and related capabilities at the Port of Prince Rupert. The remaining 23 acres are available for lease.

Most of the site preparation work is expected to be completed within two years and relates to heavy civil construction, land removal and levelling bedrock.

A subsequent phase will see private sector investment build transloading and warehousing infrastructure. This will create approximately 100,000 twenty-foot-equivalent units of capacity to transload marine containers into domestic 53-foot containers, providing much needed capacity, flexibility and resiliency for Canadian supply chains.

This project is part of Metlakatla's long-term vision for enabling regional growth and benefiting the next generation of its members.

It also provides the ancillary benefits of creating and sustaining direct and indirect jobs and training opportunities for Metlakatla members and other Indigenous people in the Prince Rupert region – many of whom are already employed within this trade corridor.

The investment is the CIB's second in a port. In May, CIB announced a $150-million loan to help build the CANXPORT export logistics hub at another site at the Port of Prince Rupert.

Funded through ICII, the project is within CIB's Trade & Transportation priority sector, which is dedicated to addressing financing gaps in new projects such as ports, freight highways, roads, bridges, tunnels and passenger rail.

The Port of Prince Rupert is a critical Canadian trade gateway that ships a diversified portfolio of cargoes through several intermodal, dry bulk and liquid bulk terminals. The Port is the closest North American west coast port to Asia-Pacific markets. The Port is also the deepest natural harbour in North America, is ice-free year-round, and is able to accommodate the largest vessels in the shipping trade.

Endorsements

Our second investment at the Port of Prince Rupert will help enable British Columbia's first Indigenous-led logistics facility. We proudly support the opportunity for the Metlakatla Development Corporation to own a majority stake in the project, which will provide a stable stream of revenues and create jobs for Metlakatla First Nation members and other Indigenous communities in the region.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

The CIB's investment in the South Kaien Import Logistics Park will support the ongoing transformation and growth of the Fairview Container Terminal, enhance the port's export capabilities, and provide the flexibility needed to become a full-service gateway in Prince Rupert. Under the leadership of the Metlakatla Development Corporation (MDC), this project will create more jobs for the Metlakatla First Nation and local Indigenous communities, and energize the regional economy.

Hon. Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

As one of Canada's most vital gateways, the Port of Prince Rupert plays a key role in keeping our supply chains strong and resilient. With this investment, our Government is delivering on our commitment to strengthen trade corridors, grow our economy, create jobs, and support communities across the country.

Hon. Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

MDC acquired the South Kaien lands in fee simple in 2019. We envision these lands as an integral part of the Prince Rupert Gateway and other commercial uses. However, SKILP is step one: MDC plans to develop the remaining 280 acres in subsequent phases to support regional growth and provide economic opportunities for the region and next generation of Metlakatla members.

Harold Leighton, CEO, Metlakatla Development Corporation

This investment is vital to anchoring the Port of Prince Rupert as a full-service trade gateway. The support from CIB enables us to significantly expand logistics capabilities and capacity to increase our competitiveness, while developing long-term economic benefits for First Nations-owned businesses such as Metlakatla Development Corporation at the Port of Prince Rupert.

Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO, Prince Rupert Port Authority

SOURCE Canada Infrastructure Bank

Media contacts: Canada Infrastructure Bank, [email protected]; Prince Rupert Port Authority, [email protected]; Metlakatla Development Corporation, Taylor Zeeg, Owner's Representative, [email protected]