Sustainable partnership will boost water quality for thousands of southern Manitobans

Bundling of several smaller projects including rehabilitation of a water treatment plant, construction of a wastewater treatment plant, delivery and collection infrastructure, and future upgrades.

Provides the enabling infrastructure required to support approximately 15,000 new housing units.

Represents the first commitment under the CIB's Infrastructure for Housing Initiative.

NIVERVILLE, MB, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) is loaning a combined up to $140 million to support five communities with water and wastewater infrastructure projects in Manitoba. This green infrastructure partnership will enable construction of new facilities which will deliver cleaner water and better wastewater treatment for approximately 78,000 housing units, while supporting the communities' sustainable growth.

Investment commitments have been made with the City of Brandon and to the Red-Seine-Rat (RSR) Wastewater Cooperative, comprised of the Rural Municipality of Taché, Rural Municipality of Hanover, Rural Municipality of Ritchot, Town of Niverville, and City of Brandon.

The municipalities are further supported with funding from the Province of Manitoba and Infrastructure Canada through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Province of Manitoba acted as an aggregator, supporting and coordinating with the municipal partners.

All water and wastewater infrastructure will continue to remain publicly owned and operated by the municipalities, who remain responsible for the delivery of these essential projects.

Modern water treatment infrastructure is a critical public service for residents who depend on potable water for drinking, cooking, and washing, alongside meeting requirements for public, commercial, and industrial activities. Improved wastewater treatment systems provide opportunities for sustainable growth while protecting Canada's freshwater resources for the benefit of people and wildlife.

Enabled by the partnership with the CIB, the communities can deliver on their growth planning for residential, industrial, and commercial developments, while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Together, the projects will provide the necessary enabling infrastructure capacity for the addition of approximately 2,300 new housing units in Brandon and 12,600 new housing units in RSR.

The new water and wastewater infrastructure will supply communities, businesses, and industries with potable water, as well as collect, treat, and discharge wastewater to manage storm water runoff. Specific details of the Brandon and RSR projects include the following.

City of Brandon : The Water Treatment Facility Upgrade and Expansion project will enable Manitoba's second-largest city to provide potable water that meets and exceeds the standards set by the Manitoba Office of Drinking Water. The Southwest Brandon Wastewater Servicing project will help expand coverage of existing wastewater processing facility to accommodate residential and commercial demand in this growing region of the City.

: RSR (Municipalities of Taché, Hanover , Ritchot , and the Town of Niverville ): The project will provide the communities with a new centralized wastewater treatment plant, moving away from traditional wastewater lagoons to mechanized wastewater treatment. The project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55,300 tonnes over its life, and add the significant additional capacity required to support some of the fastest growing communities in Manitoba . The RSR project will also include installation of a wastewater conveyance system with approximately 90 kilometres of effluent pipeline, as well as new lift and pump stations.

Endorsements

Water and wastewater infrastructure plays a critical role in enabling clean waterways, protecting the local environment and safeguarding public health. Our partnership strengthens water systems and resources in Southern Manitoba to meet current and future water needs. By investing in new water and wastewater infrastructure, the CIB provides communities with the certainty they need to plan for municipal growth and future housing development opportunities.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

Unlocking more infrastructure is critical to helping communities get more housing built. The CIB's investment of $140 million toward new water and wastewater infrastructure for southern Manitobans will modernize wastewater infrastructure while creating the conditions needed to enable the growth of the Municipality of Brandon and the communities in the RSR. These are the first projects being financed through the CIB's Infrastructure for Housing Initiative, a financing tool that will be available to communities across the country.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, infrastructure and Communities

Wastewater and water treatment are critical infrastructure assets for municipalities, particularly growing ones. Our government believes that everyone benefits when governments work together to meet community needs. Manitoba is an eager partner on infrastructure projects to ensure all Manitobans have safe, clean drinking water.

Honourable Lisa Naylor, Manitoba Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Consumer Protection and Government Services

We are excited to partner with the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Infrastructure Canada, the Province of Manitoba, as well as our fellow municipal Red-Seine-Rat (RSR) partners on these critical water and wastewater infrastructure projects. This investment of $140 million will not only modernize our water treatment facilities and wastewater systems, but also pave the way for sustainable growth in our communities for generations to come.

Jeff Fawcett, Mayor of the City of Brandon

RSR is very pleased to be able to partner with the Canada Infrastructure Bank. This investment from the CIB will ensure that our region continues to be an attractive place for families to call home. The CIB's involvement and expertise has enabled our four municipalities to sustainably pursue residential and commercial growth over the next 50 years. This is an exciting opportunity, and we are glad to be working alongside the City of Brandon and the Province of Manitoba to achieve it.

Jim Funk, Red-Seine-Rat Wastewater Co-operative Board Chair

