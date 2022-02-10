CIAC welcomes Bill S-5 CEPA modernization legislation

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) welcomes the tabling of legislation to modernize the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA). Bill S-5 follows, and is very similar to, last April's Bill C-28 , which died on the order paper when the federal election was called. Among the more important proposals is a legislative recognition of the Right to A Healthy Environment in the preamble of the Act, in keeping with our U.N.–recognized Responsible Care® initiative.

Like C-28, Bill S-5 represents a comprehensive and appropriate update to CEPA. This Bill follows years of comprehensive study by Parliamentary Committees as well as considered advice from departmental experts in Health Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada and other stakeholders.

While looking forward to engaging in the legislative process and ensuring the timely passage of this Bill, CIAC President and CEO Bob Masterson cautioned that "any additional amendments must ensure that CEPA retains a risk-based approach to assessing and managing chemical substances and that the ability to introduce innovative products and solutions into the Canadian economy is not unduly hindered. We also seek to maintain the Canadian approach of pragmatism and flexibility over rigid and prescriptive legislation."

Related Links

www.canadianchemistry.ca/

About CIAC

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada is the association for leaders in Canada's chemistry and plastic sectors—adding $54 billion and $28 billion respectively to the Canadian economy. The Association represents nearly 200 members and partners across the country. We provide coordination and leadership on key issues including innovation, investment, plastics, taxation, health and safety, environment, and regulatory initiatives.

SOURCE Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

For further information: Julie Fortier, Director, Communications, [email protected], Tel: 613-324-4209