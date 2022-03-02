CIAC Supports UNEA-5 Actions to Address Plastic Pollution and Strengthen Chemicals Management

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is pleased to support the work done at the Fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) in Nairobi, Kenya, which saw the adoption End Plastic Pollution: Towards an International Legally Binding Instrument. CIAC also commends Canada for helping to lead the process in its role as co-facilitator, along with Ghana, by brining countries together to secure the mandate needed to develop this ambitious agreement.

"CIAC recognizes the need for global action to prevent leakage of plastic into the environment and achieve universal access to waste collection," said Bob Masterson, President and CEO of CIAC. "Plastic products should be valued for their contribution to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals and sustainably produced, used, and recovered in a circular economy. We commend government officials from all over the globe for working tirelessly to develop and adopt this important resolution."

During negotiations, governments highlighted the crucial role plastics play in society and many of the tenets in the adopted resolution align with International Council of Chemical Associations' (ICCA) 5 key elements for a global framework. Recognizing that there is no single approach to solving the issue of plastic pollution, the broad mandate the resolution provides gives governments the flexibility needed to identify binding and voluntary measures across the full lifecycle of plastics.

CIAC also supports the work done by delegates at UNEA-5 that saw the adoption of important resolutions that ensure the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) continues to provide critical Secretariat support to the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management (SAICM) and an ambitious Beyond 2020 Framework. Additionally, delegates supported the creation of a Science Policy Panel (SPP) to contribute further to the sound management of chemicals and waste, and to prevent pollution.

