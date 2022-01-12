OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - It's official, the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is a Great Place to Work®.

CIAC is proud to announce it has been recognized as Great Place to Work Canada® Certified™ by the Great Place to Work® Institute for 2022. This is the first time that CIAC has received this honour.

"At CIAC, we believe the key to a successful and productive workforce is taking a proactive approach to ensure our employees valued as whole people. Our industry's Responsible Care® ethic of doing the right thing and to be seen to do the right thing, encompasses doing the right thing to support our employees and that became especially important during the pandemic," said Bob Masterson, President and CEO of CIAC.

"We aim to ensure everyone leaves their workday feeling at least as good, if not better than when they started their day and that includes feeling safe, respected and heard in their work lives."

This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience. Great Place to Work Certification uses 30 years of research to quantify the current state of an organization's workplace culture and show how it compares to the best organizations.

About CIAC

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada is the association for leaders in Canada's chemistry and plastic sectors—adding $54 billion and $28 billion respectively to the Canadian economy. The Association represents nearly 200 members and partners across the country. We provide coordination and leadership on key issues including innovation, investment, plastics, taxation, health and safety, environment, and regulatory initiatives.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

SOURCE Chemistry Industry Association of Canada