CI Investments launches ESG-focused mutual fund and ETF

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Investments ("CI") is pleased to announce the launch of two products focused on investing in companies committed to positive environmental and societal outcomes: CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF ("the ETF") (NEO: CESG) and CI MSCI World ESG Impact Fund ("the Fund"; together, "the Funds").

"The Funds represent an important addition to our product shelf as they provide a meaningful way for investors to diversify their portfolios while allocating capital towards some of today's most pressing global issues," said Rohit Mehta, President of CI First Asset ETFs and Executive Vice-President of CI Financial, the parent company of CI.

The ETF has been designed to track the MSCI World ESG Select Impact ex Fossil Fuels Index, which targets large and mid-cap companies in 23 developed countries with a positive impact on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors. In turn, the Fund will invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in unhedged common units of the ETF.

The combination of ESG prerequisites for investment consideration includes:

Thematic investing: The Funds invest in companies whose products and services comply with key sustainability areas such as green buildings, energy efficiency, pollution prevention and major disease treatment.

The Funds invest in companies whose products and services comply with key sustainability areas such as green buildings, energy efficiency, pollution prevention and major disease treatment. Impact investing: The companies within the Funds are aligned with one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, a framework for achieving a better and more sustainable future for all.

The companies within the Funds are aligned with one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, a framework for achieving a better and more sustainable future for all. Exclusionary screening – fossil fuels: The Funds will not invest in companies that own fossil fuel reserves used for energy purposes.

"ESG issues are some of the most important drivers of change in the world today," said Roy Ratnavel, Head of Sales for CI Investments and Executive Vice-President of CI Financial. "Companies are increasingly rethinking the ways in which they conduct business, while investors are re-evaluating traditional investment approaches."

The Funds helps to align investors' personal values with their investment goals. For more information please visit ci.com.

About CI Investments – Trusted Partner in Wealth™

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm with $176.1 billion in assets as of August 31, 2019.

About CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds

CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds, a division of CI Investments Inc., is a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Canada offering a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the diverse and specialized lineup of CI First Asset ETFs strive to deliver better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market, while helping investors achieve their personal financial goals.

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds, including ETFs, are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the NEO. If the units are purchased or sold on the NEO, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

CI Investments and the CI Investments design are registered trademarks of CI Investments Inc. CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds and its logo are trademarks of CI Investments Inc. ©CI Investments Inc. 2019. All rights reserved.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI Inc. The MSCI Indexes have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Investments Inc. The Fund and ETF are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively, "MSCI"), and MSCI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund or the ETF.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, CI Investments Inc., (416) 681-3254, moxby@ci.com

Related Links

http://www.ci.com/

