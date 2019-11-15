CI Investments funds and ETFs win 2019 Canada Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") announced today that it has been honoured with seven 2019 Canada Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv. The awards recognize funds that have provided consistently strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to peers.

"On behalf of the CI Financial organization, I would like to offer a well-deserved congratulations to our portfolio management teams on earning this impressive recognition," said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial, parent company to CI. "Last month, I announced three strategic priorities for our company: modernizing our asset management business, expanding our wealth management platform and globalizing our company's footprint. These awards speak to the quality and consistency of our product lineup and reflect the strong foundation we are building on as we move towards our goals."

The 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv for Canada were announced last night in Toronto. The winning CI funds and ETFs are:

Cambridge Canadian Dividend Fund was recognized in the Canadian Dividend and Income Equity category over five years. The fund is managed by Stephen Groff of Cambridge Global Asset Management.

was recognized in the Canadian Dividend and Income Equity category over five years. The fund is managed by of Cambridge Global Asset Management. Cambridge Global High Income Fund was a winner in the Tactical Balanced category over 10 years and is co-managed by Cambridge Global Asset Management's Robert Swanson and Paul Marcogliese .

was a winner in the Tactical Balanced category over 10 years and is co-managed by Cambridge Global Asset Management's and . Sentry Global Infrastructure Fund won in the Global Infrastructure Equity category for its three-year returns. The fund is co-managed by Kevin McSweeney and Massimo Bonansinga of Signature Global Asset Management.

won in the Global Infrastructure Equity category for its three-year returns. The fund is co-managed by and of Signature Global Asset Management. Signature Global Technology Corporate Class was an award recipient in the Sector Equity category for three years and is managed by Signature Global Asset Management's Malcolm White and Jeremy Yeung .

was an award recipient in the Sector Equity category for three years and is managed by Signature Global Asset Management's and . First Asset REIT Income Fund won in the Real Estate Equity category for both three-year and five-year returns and is co-managed by Lee Goldman , Kate MacDonald and Joshua Varghese of the Signature Global Asset Management team.

won in the Real Estate Equity category for both three-year and five-year returns and is co-managed by , and of the Signature Global Asset Management team. CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF (TMX: FQC) won in the Canadian equity ETF category for its three-year performance.

About CI Investments Inc. – Trusted Partner in Wealth™

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm with $178 billion in fee-earning assets as of October 31, 2019.

The Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlights funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper.

The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a score of 5, the next 20% receive a score of 4, the middle 20% are scored 3, the next 20% are scored 2 and the lowest 20% are scored 1. For more information, see www.lipperweb.com. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper.

Cambridge Canadian Dividend Fund (Class D) was named Best Canadian Dividend and Income Equity Fund for five years ending July 31, 2019 out of a classification total of 59 funds (5 years), The corresponding Lipper Leader Consistent Return ratings of the fund as of 07/31/2019 were: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and 5 (10 years).

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019 was 5.6% (1 year), 5.7% (3 years), 7.2% (5 years) and 9.4% (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings for Consistent Return of the fund for the same period were: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and 5 (10 years).

Cambridge Global High Income Fund (Class A) was named Best Tactical Balanced Fund for 10 years ending July 31, 2019, out of a classification total of 11 funds (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader Consistent Return ratings of the fund as of 07/31/2019 were: 2 (3 years), 3 (5 years) and 4 (10 years).

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019 was 6.9% (year 1), 3.5% (3 years), 3.4% (5 years) and 7.6% (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the same period were: 2 (3 years), 2 (5 years), and 4 (10 years).

Sentry Global Infrastructure Fund (Series A) was named best in the Global Infrastructure Equity category for three years ending July 31, 2019 out of a classification total of 14 funds (3 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader Consistent Return ratings of the fund as of 07/31/2019 were: 5 (3 years), 2 (5 years) and 3 (10 years).

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019 was 23.0% (1 year), 8.7% (3 years), 6.2% (5 years) and 10.6% (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period were: 2 (3 years), 3 (5 years) and 5 (10 years).

Signature Global Technology Corporate Class (Series A) was named Best Sector Equity fund for three years ending July 31, 2019 out of a classification total of 19 funds (3 years), The corresponding Lipper Leader Consistent Return ratings of the fund as of 07/31/2019 were: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and 5 (10 years).

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019 was 14.5% (1 year), 18.4% (3 years), 17.2% (5 years) and 17.7% (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period were: 2 (3 years), 3 (5 years), and 5 (10 years).

First Asset REIT Income Fund (Class A) was named Best in the Real Estate Equity category for both three-years and five-years returns ending July 31, 2019 out of a category total of 16 funds (3 years), 13 funds (5 years), corresponding Lipper Leader Consistent Return ratings of the fund as of 07/31/2019 were: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and N/A (10 years).

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019 was 17.65% (1 year), 11.60% (3 years), 10.76% (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period were: 4 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and N/A (10 years).

CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF was named Best Canadian Equity ETF for three-years ending July 31, 2019 out of a category total of 26 funds (3 years), The corresponding Lipper Leader Consistent Return ratings of the fund as of 07/31/2019 were: 5 (3 years), N/A (5 years) and N/A (10 years).

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019 was 18.61% (1 year), 10.00% (3 years), N/A (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period were: 5 (3 years), N/A (5 years), and N/A (10 years).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in its respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compound total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or operational charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Performance is calculated net of all fees. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. The performance information shown is for a particular class of units and may not be indicative of the performance of other class or series of the same fund. Variations in performance data among various classes or series of the same fund are due to differences in management fees attributed to each class or series.

Cambridge Global Asset Management, CI First Asset ETF, Sentry Investment Management, and Signature Global Asset Investment Management are each a division of CI Investments Inc.

Certain funds associated with Cambridge Global Asset Management and Signature Global Asset Management are sub-advised by CI Global Investments Inc., a firm registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and an affiliate of CI Investments Inc. Robert Swanson is associated with CI Global Investments Inc.

CI Investments® and the CI Investments design are registered trademarks of CI Investments Inc. "Trusted Partner in WealthTM" is a trademark of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2019. All rights reserved.

