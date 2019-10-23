CI Investments announces termination of selected fund classes for seven funds

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") today announced the termination of Class AT6 and Series P units of certain funds, effective on or about November 20, 2019.

The terminating classes of funds are as follows:

Fund Name Class / Series CI American Equity Fund AT6 Cambridge Canadian Growth Companies Fund AT6 Sentry Canadian Fixed Income Private Pool P Sentry Global Tactical Fixed Income Private Pool P Sentry Canadian Bond Fund P Sentry Corporate Bond Fund P Sentry Conservative Monthly Income Fund P

CI has been reviewing its product offering as part of its ongoing commitment to streamlining and modernizing its lineup. It has been determined that these fund classes have insufficient assets to justify their continued operation.

A notice will be sent to each securityholder of these fund classes regarding the terminations. Securityholders are encouraged to contact their financial advisors to discuss the terminations and their investment options. Securityholders may redeem or switch their holdings in these fund classes prior to November 20, 2019. CI will not charge securityholders any short-term trading fees, switch fees or redemption fees in connection with these terminations.

On or about November 20, 2019, the funds will redeem the units of each of the classes at fair market value. Securityholders will then receive a distribution of their proportionate share of the remaining assets of the fund class by cheque.

CI Investments Inc. is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm with $176.7 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019.

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, CI Investments Inc., 416-681-3254, moxby@ci.com

