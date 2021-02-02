CI Global Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

BTCG is a closed-end investment fund that provides investors exposure to bitcoin through an institutional-quality fund platform while VALT is designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in physical gold with the convenience of an ETF.

CI Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions offered by CI GAM. CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers and currently has 99 ETFs listed via the Toronto Stock Exchange. The robust lineup consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.

Date: Tuesday February 2, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast



