CI First Asset Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Rohit Mehta, Executive Vice-President, CI Financial, and President, CI First Asset ETFs, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF (CGAA). CI First Asset, a CI Financial Company, is a Canadian investment firm delivering a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. CGAA commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on August 13, 2019.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited