MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The 18th edition of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation's Winter Triathlon came to an extraordinary conclusion on a beautiful Friday, white with providential snow, with the participation of over 400 representatives from the business community.

Under the aegis of the Cercle de Sainte-Justine, a volunteer committee reporting to the Foundation's Board of Directors, this major sporting event brought the business community together for the 18th year, with the same objective: proactive support for Sainte-Justine UHC. This year's event raised a record $850,360, which will help the hospital's teams to seize current and future development opportunities in pediatric health.

Some one hundred four-person teams took part in the skating, cross-country skiing and running events. In the months leading up to the winter classic, each team appealed to the generosity of their friends and family to raise as much money as possible for the children of Sainte-Justine and their families.

The three teams raising the most money this year were Banque Nationale ($139,073) , Axiom ($131,306) and Morgan Stanley ($55,050) . The Axiom and Osler teams won the speed prizes.

In 18 years, the Winter Triathlon has raised over $10 million.

Raphaël's obstacle course, a unique case in the world

Raphaël, a boy suffering from spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, a genetic disease affecting the growth of the ends of his bones, was the event's ambassador. "We've benefited from so many services at Sainte-Justine that it's only natural for us to give back," said young Raphaël and his mother, Laetitia.

Thinking big for the health of future generations

The Winter Triathlon was part of the major Voir Grand campaign, which aims to raise $500 million by 2028 to transform the life course of every child through cutting-edge technologies such as genomics.

