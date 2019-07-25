Chronometriq Launches Expansion in the United States by Partnering with Healthcare Connectivity Leader ELLKAY

Dominating Canada's digital healthcare management through turnkey Access-to-Care and Patient Engagement products, Chronometriq is accelerating its U.S. operations through a partnership with ELLKAY, the leading U.S. Healthcare Connectivity Firm.

MONTREAL, July 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Chronometriq (cMetricHealth, U.S.), a Montreal-based enterprise and developer of leading end-to-end online healthcare productivity solutions is launching in the U.S. with the announcement of a partnership with ELLKAY , LLC., a leader in healthcare connectivity and interoperability solutions. ELLKAY is an organization committed to ongoing innovation, developing cloud-based solutions that address the challenges that hospitals and health systems, laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and ambulatory practices face. ELLKAY provides interoperable solutions that facilitate data exchange, streamline workflows, connect the care community, improve outcomes, and power data-driven and cost-effective patient-centric care.

"Since 2012, our innovative business model has allowed us to partner with larger companies to expand our North American clientele, positioning Chronometriq among the leaders in digital health care management by reaching millions of patients. With today's announcement, we couldn't ask for better partners to kickstart and accelerate Chronometriq's growth in the U.S.," says Remi Richard, Head of Growth and co-founder of Chronometriq. "This deal is extremely strategic for Chronometriq because, not only does ELLKAY have access to the nation's leading health systems, hospitals and laboratory decision makers, they also created and are maintaining thousands of medical software integrations, which will greatly maximize market penetration all the while significantly reducing time-to-market."

ELLKAY has vast expertise in the United States' Health Information Technology (HIT) space. They have connected more than 50k practices, 170M unique patients and 450 labs through 700+ electronic health records (EMR) and practice management systems (PMS) in the past 17 years.

"The ELLKAY team is excited to partner with leading digital healthcare management Chronometriq, who shares our values of innovation, collaboration, and striving to meet the needs of its customers," stated Shreya Patel, ELLKAY's VP of Product Management and Strategy. "We are directly aligned in our shared vision of ensuring that patients have direct access to the best care and will be supporting Chronometriq in driving this initiative in the U.S. at a rapid pace."

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 17 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 50,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions. To learn more about ELLKAY, please visit www.ELLKAY.com .

About Chronometriq (cMetricHealth, U.S.)

Chronometriq, founded in 2012, was named one of the twenty-five most innovative businesses by C2-MTL. Since then, they are now leaders in digital healthcare management, through their suite of products enabling full-circle appointment management for clinics and patients alike. In the past year alone, Chronometriq serviced 12 million users through the network of clinics across North America that use their products. To learn more about Chronometriq, please visit: chronometriq.com .

