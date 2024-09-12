Chronic wasting disease (CWD) in cervids - The Ministère relaxes certain disease surveillance and control measures in Québec

QUÉBEC, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - After six years of enhanced surveillance, no cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) have been detected in wild cervids analyzed around the farm where the disease had been detected in 2018. The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) is therefore informing the public that the risk of CWD being present in wildlife in this area is low enough to ease certain surveillance and control measures for the 2024 hunting season.

End of movement restrictions

Restrictions on the movement of certain anatomical parts of cervids harvested within a 45‑km radius of the farm affected in 2018 will be lifted for the 2024 moose and white-tailed deer hunting season. Whole carcasses and all anatomical parts of cervids will once again be able to leave this radius, for example, be taken to a butcher, a taxidermist or a registration station.

End of mandatory sampling at a registration station

Testing of white-tailed deer and moose harvested within a 45‑km radius of the farm affected in 2018 will no longer be mandatory for the 2024 moose and white-tailed deer hunting season. No sampling for CWD will be carried out at the registration stations.

The MELCCFP will instead continue to monitor the disease in this area with the cooperation of a network of butchers. Hunters are strongly encouraged to have white-tailed deer over 12 months of age tested by having their game prepared at a butcher who participates in CWD surveillance (a list will be available online shortly).

In addition, white-tailed deer can once again be registered online.

Antlerless deer licences maintained for the enhanced surveillance area

As a precautionary measure, antlerless deer licences were issued again this year in the enhanced surveillance area. This measure temporarily maintains a low deer density in the area to limit transmission of the disease, should an infected animal has escaped surveillance.

CWD surveillance in 2023

CWD surveillance conducted in 2023 in the enhanced surveillance area made it possible to achieve the objectives set by the Ministère. Thanks to the cooperation of hunters, a total of 681 white-tailed deer and 23 moose were analyzed in this area. No positive cases were detected.

Elsewhere in Québec, 4,229 white-tailed deer, 12 moose and one caribou were also analyzed. All results were negative.

The Ministère wishes to thank hunters for contributing to the enhanced surveillance and control of CWD around the farm where the disease was detected in 2018.

Lastly, the Ministère encourages hunters to demonstrate civic-mindedness and compliance with regulations and safety rules when engaging in their activity. It also reminds hunters that permission from the landowner is required to hunt on private land.

Quick facts:

CWD is a degenerative disease of the nervous system that is always fatal to the affected animal. It attacks cervids, particularly white-tailed deer and moose, the main big-game species hunted in Québec.

The Gouvernement du Québec is actively involved in the fight against this disease and has set up a surveillance and analysis network for animals in the wild. No cases of CWD have been detected in wild cervids analyzed to date.

As yet, CWD is not considered a disease that can be transmitted to humans. However, the Government of Canada recommends against consuming or using tissue from an infected animal.

