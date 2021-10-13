While Plummer – who was born in Toronto and raised mostly in Montréal – distinguished himself among his peers as one of the most accomplished classical stage actors of his time, his film career was no less impressive.

From Stage Struck (1958), to The Insider (1999), to the movie that made him a household name, The Sound of Music (1965), Plummer appeared in an incredibly diverse range of films. He enjoyed playing unexpected roles, too – from voicing the obsessive villain Charles Muntz in the animated film Up (2009) to bringing panache to Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) as the Shakespeare-quoting Klingon, General Chang. His popularity grew as he embraced his golden years, winning praise for stand-out performances, including All the Money in the World (2017) and Knives Out (2019).

Plummer earned countless awards and honours for his work. He is among a select group – and the only Canadian – to achieve the triple crown of acting, in his case by taking home two Emmys, two Tonys and an Academy Award, which he won at age 82 for his supporting role in Beginners (2010). He was also appointed a Companion of the Order of Canada.

When Canada Post first approached Plummer in 2019, he was thrilled at the prospect of being featured on a Canadian stamp. He was consulted in the process from the very beginning and personally approved the stamp design.

About the stamp issue

Designed by Stephen Slipp and printed by Colour Innovations, the stamp features illustrations by Spooky Pooka depicting the actor in several of his most celebrated roles, chosen by Plummer himself (from left to right):

King Lear in King Lear

Rudyard Kipling in The Man Who Would Be King

in Prospero in The Tempest (foreground)

(foreground) Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music

in John Barrymore in Barrymore

The moody, tempestuous background of the stamp design is symbolic of the drama he brought to the stage and screen. The stamp issue includes a booklet of 10 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps, an Official First Day Cover (OFDC), a pane of six stamps and a limited edition framed pane.

The Christopher Plummer stamp and collectibles will be available on canadapost.ca and at post offices starting October 14. For images and more information on these and other products, refer to the following links:

