Christmas Gospel Celebration - ONE19 - Jireh Gospel Choir & Montreal Gospel Choir

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - After dazzling more than 2,000 people last year, Jireh Gospel Choir and Montreal Gospel Choir present a new edition of their Christmas show "ONE19" on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3pm and 8pm at the majestic Saint-Jean-Baptiste Church (309 rue Rachel E). More than 100 voices accompanied by a band and directed by Carol Bernard.

Jireh Gospel Choir creates music that combines authenticity and audacity, gaiety and depth, in the purest tradition of gospel music, from negro spirituals to hip-hop. Their album Get Up received the Gospel Album of the Year award from the Gospel Music Association Canada. This summer, the 15 singers and 5 musicians set fire to the outdoor stage at the Festival international de jazz de Montréal. This December, the singers will participate in the 3 Christmas concerts of the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal. Let's bet that no one will be able to stay still while listening to their songs!

Montreal Gospel Choir, launched in 2011, features men and women from different cultural backgrounds. The words family, love, joy, contagious energy and goose bumps are often associated with these 90 voices.

Born in Montreal to Jamaican parents, Carol Bernard graduated in mathematics and computer science from McGill University and in music from the University of Montréal. She left her senior management position at CN Rail to devote herself to music full-time.

The ONE19 gospel concert will leave no one indifferent! Gospel music brings a message of love, joy, and hope in a warm atmosphere. This evening is definitely an event you won't want to miss.

Tickets: www.montrealgospel.com

Click on the link below for a video preview of this beautiful evening:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ver5hr74cyor2t3/ONE18%20clip.mp4?dl=0

ONE19 - Christmas Gospel Concert

Jireh Gospel Choir & Montreal Gospel Choir

Saturday, December 7, 2019, 3pm & 8pm

Église Saint-Jean-Baptiste, 309 rue Rachel E.

