Christmas Fair in Mississauga Lakeshore Road

Cocktail International & DreamMedia Agency Hosts Spectacular Christmas Fair at Oasis Convention Center

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Cocktail International and DreamMedia Agency are delighted to invite the community to the Oasis Convention Center for a magical Christmas Fair on December 10, 2023, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The event promises to usher in the festive spirit with enchanting décor and illuminating projection showcases, marking the official commencement of the Christmas celebrations in Canada. Tailored for the vibrant Greater Toronto Area (GTA) community, the Christmas Fair guarantees a unique show with a fusion of entertainment.

Take free pictures with Santa Claus (CNW Group/Cocktail International)

Guests are encouraged to bring their friends, family, and especially kids to partake in an evening filled with music, fun, and exciting prizes for all attendees. The event is open to the public with FREE ENTRY and PARKING for everyone.

Event Highlights:

Free Face Painting: Unleash the creativity with free face painting for kids.

Unleash the creativity with free face painting for kids. Free Magic Show: Be amazed by mesmerizing tricks and illusions in a captivating magic show for kids.

Be amazed by mesmerizing tricks and illusions in a captivating magic show for kids. Free Cotton Candy: Indulge your sweet tooth with complimentary cotton candy for a delightful treat.

Indulge your sweet tooth with complimentary cotton candy for a delightful treat. Exclusive Food Vendors: Explore a variety of delectable offerings from local and international cuisines.

Explore a variety of delectable offerings from local and international cuisines. Jewelry and Traditional Attires: Discover unique and beautiful pieces from jewelry and traditional attire vendors.

Discover unique and beautiful pieces from jewelry and traditional attire vendors. Home Décor and Embellishments: Spruce up your living spaces with festive home décor and embellishments.

Spruce up your living spaces with festive home décor and embellishments. Games and Frolics: Enjoy a range of games and activities for all ages, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

Enjoy a range of games and activities for all ages, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. Gifts and Freebies: Get into the spirit of giving with special gifts and freebies available throughout the event.

And the highlight of the day – a chance to take a FREE SELFIE WITH SANTA!

Santa Claus will be present at the Oasis Convention Center on December 10, 2023, offering attendees the opportunity to capture the magic of Christmas with a personal photo that will last a lifetime.

Don't miss this chance to join in the joyous celebrations and kick off the holiday season in style. We look forward to seeing you at the Oasis Convention Center for a day of merriment and cheer!

SOURCE Cocktail International

For further information: 437-339-2977, 647-467-6312, 226-886-3721 or please visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/christmas-fair-tickets-759228140807?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete