Christie Innomed and Hitachi Healthcare Americas Announce Exclusive, Strategic Partnership

Through this alliance, Christie Innomed expands its imaging portfolio to become a key player in the ultrasound market and a premier destination for medical imaging solutions across the country.

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Christie Innomed is appointed by Hitachi Healthcare Americas as the exclusive nationwide distributor for its diagnostic and surgical ultrasound imaging systems in Canada. Together with its multivendor experience servicing ultrasound, Christie Innomed now becomes more than ever a true, one-stop, independent resource for Canadian healthcare facilities.

"Christie Innomed's long-standing experience in diagnostic imaging sales, technical service and clinical support makes them the ideal partner to grow our market share in Canada." said John Waddell, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Hitachi Healthcare Americas. "Moreover, both our companies share the same patient-centric approach and customer-first philosophy, ensuring customers will receive expert support and service, as well as great customer care".

"We are proud to partner with Hitachi Healthcare Americas," said Martin Roy, President and CEO, Christie Innomed. "Hitachi is a recognized pioneer in the ultrasound industry and has advanced the standard of real time imaging by developing cutting-edge ultrasound technology to meet the needs of every user— from innovative transducer design, high-performance consoles to advanced clinical applications. The addition of the Hitachi ultrasound systems to our current portfolio fits well with our mission to offer the best-of-breed technologies to the medical community so they can deliver the best patient care possible."

Among the offerings Christie Innomed will make available throughout Canada is the latest Arietta 850 system, which features breakthrough wide-broadband 4G CMUT transducer performance and new eFocusing transmission and reception technology that enhance the ultrasound image, allowing healthcare providers to see more clinical detail. The platform also features a robust set of applications ranging from radiology and general imaging, to obstetrics, gynecology (OB/GYN), and expanding clinical versatility. Christie Innomed plans to market the system as a primary model for premium shared-service ultrasound diagnostic systems.

Current state-of-the-art ultrasound solutions from Christie Innomed will be demonstrated at the upcoming Société de Radiologie du Québec 2019 (SRQ 2019) annual meeting in Montreal on November 1-3, 2019 and at Radiological Society of North America (RSNA 2019) in Chicago on December 1-6 2019. To learn more about Hitachi's Ultrasound products visit Christie Innomed at the SRQ annual conference or Hitachi Medical Systems at RSNA booth # 1911 South Hall.

About Christie Innomed

Christie Innomed develops, distributes, integrates and supports medical equipment and software solutions to improve the performance of Canadian healthcare institutions.

Founded in 1954, Christie Innomed is a leader in offering best-in-class, innovative Medical Imaging solutions and in managing the lifecycle of a full range of technology assets for over 1,500 hospitals and clinics.

With more than 250 experts providing vendor-agnostic sales and service from seven locations nationwide, Christie Innomed empowers facilities across Canada to achieve greater efficiencies and deliver more reliable patient care.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Healthcare Americas delivers best in class medical imaging technologies for healthcare providers. Hitachi's MRI, CT and Ultrasound along with Agfa HealthCare's Digital Radiology provide speed, comfort and quality for both physicians and patients and play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of disease while driving social innovation into healthcare. Hitachi's VidiStar image and reporting platform enables healthcare professionals to create value-based reports leveraging a cloud-based image management and analytics platform for improved communication across the healthcare organization. Physicians can grow their business into pediatrics, orthopedics and other unique patient populations while exploring new areas to compete. With an optimized and patient centric approach healthcare providers can deliver strong value into their communities and Hitachi will be there to support them. Our customer first philosophy compels us to make customer support one of the most important things we do. Innovating Healthcare, Embracing the Future.

