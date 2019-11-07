Chorus President and CEO to be Inducted Into Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame

HALIFAX, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that Joseph (Joe) Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chorus, will be inducted into Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame in 2020. The 47th annual gala induction dinner and ceremonies will be held on June 4, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta.

Mr. Randell will be recognized for his outstanding contribution to Canadian aviation. As a founder of Air Nova, his vision and entrepreneurial spirit led to the growth and diversification of Chorus Aviation to become a billion-dollar corporation that provides a full suite of regional aviation services to customers around the world.

"Joe is a visionary who has helped shape the landscape of the airline industry in Canada during very tumultuous times and he continues to challenge the status quo," said Richard McCoy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chorus. "On behalf of all Chorus board members, I sincerely congratulate Joe on this well-deserved recognition and wish him continued success."

The 2020 inductions will bring to 242 the number of Canadians who have been installed as members of the Aviation Hall of Fame. In addition, 24 organizations will have been honored for their contributions by receiving the Belt of Orion Award of Excellence.

About Chorus

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle – from aircraft acquisition, aircraft repurposing /missionization, fleet management, contract flying, engineering, aircraft and component maintenance, leasing, disassembly, and parts provisioning / logistics. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'.

