HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR) ("Chorus") announced today that it has repaid upon maturity all (C$86,250,000 aggregate principal amount) of its outstanding 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024 (the "Series A Debentures"), together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, for cash. The Series A Debentures were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Chorus also redeemed today all of its outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares. The Series 1 Preferred Shares were redeemed for an aggregate redemption price of US$363,270,833, which was paid in cash. The Series 1 Preferred Shares were not listed for trading.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a Canadian company focused on aviation services businesses. Our operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026 and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C', respectively. For further information on Chorus, please visit www.chorusaviation.com .

