HALIFAX, NS, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) today released its 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlights Chorus' environmental, social and governance accomplishments for the year.

"As a leading regional aviation solutions provider, we recognize our responsibility to conduct ourselves sustainably while growing our business," said Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. "As reflected in our 2023 Sustainability Report, we are committed to doing our part and continually identifying areas for positive impact."

The report includes disclosure of Chorus' greenhouse gas emissions, an update on progress against our diversity targets and new disclosure on responsible procurement. The report is available online at www.chorusaviation.com/sustainability .

Chorus is a leading, global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'.

