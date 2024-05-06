Achieves first quarter targets, increases guidance

Q1 2024 Highlights:

Free Cash Flow of $102.1 million , compared to $73.1 million for Q1 2023, primarily derived from operating cash flows and net proceeds of $38.0 million related to the sale of two A220-300s, one ATR72-500 and two engines.

Purchased one King Air 350 in the first quarter of 2024 and leased it to the Canadian Department of National Defence as an addition to Voyageur's existing contract for in-service-support of the manned airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (MAISR) program.

Falko executed a sale and purchase agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital to acquire a portfolio of 24 Embraer aircraft on behalf of Fund II.

HALIFAX, NS, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) today announced its first quarter 2024 financial results.

"Throughout the first quarter, Chorus continued to perform well and delivered results in line with our guidance. We made solid progress on debt reduction and generation of cash flows from operations and asset sales," said Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. "Chorus generated Free Cash Flow of $102.1 million compared to $73.1 million in Q1 2023, and improved its Leverage Ratio to 3.4 at March 31, 2024 from 3.6 at December 31, 2023."

"We expect continued strong cash generation and are increasing our 2024 guidance for consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, as well as the majority of guidance for RAL, including net proceeds from asset sales," commented Mr. Copp.

"Improving value for our shareholders is our top priority. We acknowledge the pace of transitioning our leasing business to an asset light model has been slow. As such, we have been working hard for several months to explore options to accelerate the monetization of the asset value in our leasing business," said Mr. Copp.

"Between November 2022 and March 2024, we repurchased and cancelled 10.5 million shares, representing 5.2% of the outstanding shares at the time of the NCIB launch in 2022," continued Mr. Copp. "In the first quarter of 2024, the average price for shares we purchased under the NCIB was $2.06. At our current market price, we intend to continue to utilize our NCIB."

First Quarter Summary

In the first quarter of 2024, Chorus reported Adjusted EBITDA of $109.1 million, a decrease of $9.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The RAL segment's Adjusted EBITDA was $55.0 million, a decrease of $6.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to:

a decrease in lease revenue of $9.9 million primarily due to lower market lease rates on re-leased aircraft, lower maintenance reserve releases and the sale of aircraft in 2024; and

primarily due to lower market lease rates on re-leased aircraft, lower maintenance reserve releases and the sale of aircraft in 2024; and increased general administrative expense; partially offset by

a decrease in expected credit loss (" ECL ") provisions of $3.1 million due to improved credit ratings on certain lessees; and

") provisions of due to improved credit ratings on certain lessees; and an increase in the net gain on sale of assets of $3.0 million .

The RAS segment's Adjusted EBITDA was $62.4 million, a decrease of $1.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to:

a decrease in aircraft leasing revenue under the CPA of $4.5 million primarily due to a change in lease rates on certain aircraft; and

primarily due to a change in lease rates on certain aircraft; and a decrease in other revenue of $1.6 million primarily due to Voyageur's decreased revenue in parts sales, contract flying and MRO activity; partially offset by

primarily due to Voyageur's decreased revenue in parts sales, contract flying and MRO activity; partially offset by an improvement in the Controllable Cost Guardrail of $2.0 million ; and

; and an increase in capitalization of major maintenance overhauls on owned aircraft of $1.9 million .

Corporate Adjusted EBITDA was $(8.4) million compared to $(7.4) million in the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation of $1.2 million due to the change in fair value of the Total Return Swap offset by a decrease in the Common Share price.

Adjusted Net Income was $24.1 million for the quarter, a decrease of $6.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to:

a $9.0 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA as previously described;

decrease in Adjusted EBITDA as previously described; an increase in depreciation expense of $4.7 million primarily attributable to a change in depreciation estimates on certain aircraft and capital expenditures; and

primarily attributable to a change in depreciation estimates on certain aircraft and capital expenditures; and a negative change in foreign exchange of $2.0 million ; partially offset by

; partially offset by a decrease of $5.1 million in income tax expense;

in income tax expense; a decrease in net interest costs of $3.0 million ; and

; and a positive change in the fair value on investments and derivatives of $0.9 million .

Net income decreased $19.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to:

the previously noted decrease in Adjusted Net Income of $6.7 million ; and

; and a negative change in net unrealized foreign exchange of $14.6 million ; partially offset by

; partially offset by a decrease in lease repossession costs of $1.6 million .

Consolidated Financial Analysis

This section provides detailed information about Chorus' performance for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

(unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change Change $ $ $ %









Operating revenue 426,184 415,252 10,932 2.6 Operating expenses 376,348 353,349 22,999 6.5









Operating income 49,836 61,903 (12,067) (19.5) Net interest expense (22,454) (25,458) 3,004 (11.8) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (12,652) 4,031 (16,683) (413.9) Gain on fair value of investments and derivatives(1) 3,065 1,892 1,173 62.0









Income before income tax 17,795 42,368 (24,573) (58.0) Income tax expense (5,485) (10,349) 4,864 (47.0)









Net income 12,310 32,019 (19,709) (61.6) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 3,491 490 3,001 612.4 Net income attributable to Shareholders 8,819 31,529 (22,710) (72.0) Preferred Share dividends declared (8,848) (8,871) 23 (0.3) (Loss) earnings attributable to Common Shareholders (29) 22,658 (22,687) (100.1)









Adjusted EBITDA(2) 109,061 118,056 (8,995) (7.6) Adjusted EBT(2) 29,927 41,789 (11,862) (28.4) Adjusted Net Income(2) 24,107 30,824 (6,717) (21.8)

(1) Includes fair value of the New Notes received pursuant to the Azul Restructuring. (2) These are non-GAAP financial measures that are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under GAAP. As such, they do not have standardized meanings, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.

Outlook

(See cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information below.)

The discussion that follows includes forward-looking information. This outlook is provided for the purpose of providing information about current expectations for 2024. Forecast information has also been provided for 2025 and 2026 for Jazz. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Chorus' forecast for the year ending December 31, 2024 has been updated from the fourth quarter 2023 forecast due to i) an expected increase in the foreign exchange rate from 1.3200 to 1.3400; ii) reflect actual maintenance reserve releases in the first quarter of 2024 of $3.1 million and iii) additional anticipated aircraft sales. The revised forecast improved as follows:

Chorus Consolidated



2024 Annual Forecast(1) $ (unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3) 360,000 to 410,000 Free Cash Flow(2)(3) 300,000 to 350,000 Leverage Ratio(2)(3)(4) 3.1 to 3.5

(1) The forecast uses a foreign exchange rate of 1.3400 for 2024 to translate USD to CAD. (2) These are non-GAAP financial measures or non-GAAP ratios that are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under GAAP. As such, they do not have standardized meanings, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. (3) The forecast is based on projected earnings under existing contracts, expected asset sales in 2024 and future market lease rates for lease renewals and extensions. (4) The forecast is based on the contractual nature of Chorus' earnings, amortizing debt repayments and expected asset sales. Deleveraging amounts will vary from quarter-to-quarter depending on the timing and quantum of asset sales.

Jazz

The CPA provides a Fixed Margin to Jazz regardless of flying levels; therefore, any variations in flying are not expected to have any impact on Jazz's earnings. In addition, Jazz receives compensation for aircraft leased under the CPA that generates predictable Free Cash Flows. Jazz aircraft have amortizing debt that will be fully paid-off at the end of the original lease term under the CPA. At the end of each lease, Jazz will either extend the lease, sell or part-out each aircraft. Subsequent aircraft leases will continue to produce predictable Free Cash Flow at lower rates as the aircraft will be unencumbered.



Annual Forecast(1) (unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 $ 2025 $ 2026(2) $ Fixed Margin 60,900 59,600 43,900 Aircraft leasing under the CPA





Revenue 130,000 113,000 93,000 Payment on long-term debt and interest 95,000 74,000 66,000 Total Fixed Margin and Aircraft leasing under the CPA

less payment on long-term debt and interest 95,900 98,600 70,900 Wholly-owned aircraft leased under the CPA (end of

period) 48 39 39 Wholly-owned aircraft leased under the CPA available for

re-lease (end of period) nil 9 9

(1) The forecast uses a foreign exchange rate of 1.3400 for 2024 and 1.2700 for 2025 and 2026 to translate USD to CAD. (2) Includes estimates for future market lease rates for 12 Q400's for 2026.

RAL

RAL continues to execute on its asset light leasing strategy which consists of monetizing select on-balance sheet aircraft while growing its contractual fund management business. Maximizing cash flow generation from existing aircraft through lease term extensions is also a key element of RAL's business model.



Annual 2024 Forecast(1) $ (unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Operating revenue(2) 220,000 to 240,000 Depreciation and amortization excluding impairment(3) 102,000 to 112,000 Net interest expense(3) 49,000 to 53,000 Gain on the fair value of Fund II investment(4) 5,000 to 10,000 Gross proceeds on asset sales(2) 150,000 to 200,000 Net proceeds on asset sales(2) 60,000 to 80,000

(1) The forecast uses a foreign exchange rate of 1.3400 for 2024 to translate USD to CAD. (2) The forecast reflects: a) the expected sale of nine CRJ900 engines; b) the sale of two A220-300's; c) additional anticipated aircraft sales; and d) certain assumptions and estimates for future market lease rates related to new and extended leases. The forecast does not include end-of-lease compensation or maintenance reserve releases beyond first quarter actual 2024. (3) The depreciation excluding impairment and net interest expense forecast is based on the normal amortization of aircraft and long-term debt and the expected sale of assets in 2024. (4) The forecasted gain on fair value of the Fund II investment is based on expectations related to the trading and general financial condition of the investment to compute the value of the discounted cash flows.

Fund III is anticipated to close by the end of the 2024 year and is expected to have (i) a minimum of US $500.0 million in capital commitments and (ii) management fees and economic terms commensurate with those in Falko's existing investment funds.

Chorus intends to opportunistically trade RAL's wholly-owned or majority-owned aircraft including in connection with the windup of its 67.45% ownership in Ravelin Holdings LP by the tenth anniversary of the commencement of Fund I (2025). As of March 31, 2024, Ravelin Holdings LP held an interest in 38 aircraft with a net book value of US $374.5 million and secured debt of US $182.8 million. As asset sales occur, the related leasing revenues in RAL will decrease, which will be partially offset by lower depreciation and debt servicing costs and earnings from Falko managed funds.

RAL Receivables

Chorus participated in the Azul S.A. ("Azul") restructuring which was finalized on February 29, 2024. The transaction includes the settlement of certain accounts receivable with a carrying value of US $22.4 million at February 29, 2024 ("Existing AR"), held by RAL and the granting of certain modifications related to the operating leases with Azul ("Azul Restructuring").

In exchange for the Existing AR, RAL received new notes on February 29, 2024 with a carrying value of US $56.2 million ("New Notes"), inclusive of deferred revenue of US $33.8 million related to lease modifications, from Azul which are due at various dates beginning in March 2024 and ending in October 2027. In addition, certain of the New Notes may be settled, at Azul's option, in cash or through the issuance of Azul's publicly listed preferred shares.

RAL's gross receivable, excluding long-term New Notes, primarily related to rent relief arrangements, may decrease from the March 31, 2024 balance of US $81.9 million to between US $60.0 million and US $65.0 million by the end of 2024 based on management's current repayment expectations.

RAL's gross receivable exposure is partially mitigated by security packages held of approximately US $18.0 million (December 31, 2023 - US $20.4 million).

(unaudited) (in thousands of US dollars) As at March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ $ RAL gross receivable, excluding New Notes 68,992 108,226 Short-term New Notes(1) 12,943 —

81,935 108,226 Long-term New Notes(1) 43,931 —

125,866 108,226 Deferred revenue - Azul restructuring (32,470) —

93,396 108,226

(1) New Notes include US $12.9 million which are repayable in equal monthly instalments over the remainder of 2024 and US $43.9 million which may be settled, at Azul's option, in cash or by the issuance of Azul's publicly listed preferred shares in 12 quarterly instalments beginning January 1, 2025.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures in 2024 are expected to be as follows:

(unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Annual Forecast 2024 $

Capital expenditures, excluding aircraft acquisitions 11,000 to 16,000

Capitalized major maintenance overhauls(1) 11,000 to 16,000

Aircraft acquisitions and improvements 17,500 to 22,500



39,500 to 54,500



(1) The 2024 plan includes between $7.0 million to $11.0 million of costs that are expected to be included in Controllable Costs.

Use of Defined Terms

Capitalized terms used but not defined in this news release have the meanings given to them in management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition ("MD&A") dated the date hereof, which is available on Chorus' website ( www.chorusaviation.com ) and under Chorus' profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Investor Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Chorus will hold an analyst call at 9:00 AM ET on May 7, 2024 to discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-664-6392. The call will be simultaneously audio webcast via: https://app.webinar.net/N8kXnV73q21

This is a listen-in only audio webcast.

The conference call webcast will be archived on Chorus' website at www.chorusaviation.com under Investors > Reports. A playback of the call can also be accessed until midnight ET, May 14, 2024, by dialing toll-free 1-888-390-0541 and using passcode 126041 # (pound key).

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release references several non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to supplement the analysis of Chorus' results. Chorus uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate and assess performance. These non-GAAP measures are generally numerical measures of Chorus' financial performance, financial position, or cash flows, that include or exclude amounts from the most comparable GAAP measure. As such, these measures are not recognized for financial statement presentation under GAAP, do not have standardized meanings, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities, and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. For further information on non-GAAP measures used in this news release, please refer to Section 18 (Non-GAAP Financial Measures) of the MD&A dated the date hereof, which is available on Chorus' website (www.chorusaviation.com) and under Chorus' profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their nearest GAAP measures are provided below.

Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBT, Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 2023 $ Change $







Net income 12,310 32,019 (19,709) Add (Deduct) items to get to Adjusted Net Income





Employee separation program(1) 7 290 (283) Lease repossession costs(1) 2,660 4,303 (1,643) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 9,465 (5,172) 14,637 Tax recovery on adjusted items (335) (616) 281

11,797 (1,195) 12,992 Adjusted Net Income 24,107 30,824 (6,717) Add (Deduct) items to get to Adjusted EBT





Income tax expense 5,485 10,349 (4,864) Tax recovery on adjusted items 335 616 (281) Adjusted EBT 29,927 41,789 (11,862) Add (Deduct) items to get to Adjusted EBITDA





Net interest expense 22,454 25,458 (3,004) Depreciation and amortization excluding impairment 54,380 49,659 4,721 Foreign exchange loss 3,187 1,141 2,046 (Gain) loss on fair value of investments and derivatives(2) (887) 9 (896)

79,134 76,267 2,867 Adjusted EBITDA 109,061 118,056 (8,995)

(1) Included in operating expenses. (2) Includes fair value of the New Notes received pursuant to the Azul Restructuring.

Adjusted earnings available to Common Shareholders per Common Share

Adjusted earnings available to Common Shareholders per Common Share is used by Chorus to assess performance and is calculated as Adjusted net income less non-controlling interest and Preferred Share dividends declared.

(unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per Share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 2023 $ Change $ Adjusted Net Income 24,107 30,824 (6,717) Add (Deduct) items to get to Adjusted Earnings available to

Common Shareholders





Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (3,491) (490) (3,001) Preferred Share dividends declared (8,848) (8,871) 23 Adjusted Earnings available to Common Shareholders 11,768 21,463 (9,695) Adjusted Earnings available to Common Shareholders per

Common Share - basic 0.06 0.11 (0.05)

Leverage Ratio

Leverage Ratio is used by Chorus as a means to measure financial leverage. Leverage Ratio is calculated by dividing Net debt by trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes Leverage Ratio to be a useful ratio when monitoring and managing debt levels. In addition, as leverage is a measure frequently analyzed for public companies, Chorus has calculated the amount to assist readers in this review. Leverage Ratio should not be construed as a measure of cash flows. Net debt is a key component of capital management for Chorus and provides management with a measure of its net indebtedness.

(unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Change $ $ $ Long-term debt and lease liabilities (including current portion) 1,608,584 1,755,580 (146,996) Less:





Cash (81,171) (85,985) 4,814 Net debt 1,527,413 1,669,595 (142,182) Adjusted EBITDA 449,671 458,666 (8,995) Leverage Ratio 3.4 3.6 (0.2)

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure used as an indicator of financial strength and performance. Chorus believes that this measurement is useful as an indicator of its ability to service its debt, meet other ongoing obligations and reinvest in the Corporation and return capital to Common Shareholders. Readers are cautioned that Free Cash Flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less net changes in non-cash balances related to operations, capital expenditures excluding aircraft acquisitions and improvements plus net proceeds on asset sales (proceeds on disposal of property and equipment less the related debt repayments for the assets sold).

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to cash flows from operating activities, which is the most comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP:

(unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change $ $ $ Cash provided by operating activities 93,071 67,253 25,818 Add (Deduct)





Net changes in non-cash balances related to operations (21,148) 12,569 (33,717) Capital expenditures, excluding aircraft acquisitions (3,037) (3,161) 124 Capitalized major maintenance overhauls (4,768) (3,599) (1,169)

64,118 73,062 (8,944) Net proceeds on asset sales 38,001 — 38,001 Free Cash Flow 102,119 73,062 29,057

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including negative versions thereof. Such information may involve but is not limited to comments with respect to assumptions, strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking information relates to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and other uncertain events. Forward-looking information, by its nature, is based on assumptions, including those referenced below, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Any forecasts or forward-looking predictions cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, external events, changing market conditions and general uncertainties of the business. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information and statements.

Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include the discussion in the Outlook section, as well as statements regarding expectations as to Chorus' future liquidity and financial strength and contracted revenues, Chorus' future growth and competitive position, the growth of Falko's asset management business, the transition of Chorus' leasing business to an asset light leasing model and efforts to accelerate value realization in Chorus' leasing business, the generation of cash flows from asset sales and potential deployment of those proceeds to enhance returns to Shareholders and/or invest in accretive growth opportunities, the completion of pending or planned transactions (including the successful close of Falko's Fund III), Jazz's efforts to increase flying capacity under the CPA, and expectations with regard to Share purchases under the NCIB. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information for a number of reasons, including if: any one or more of the key assumptions described in the Outlook section fails to materialize; Chorus is unable to realize the anticipated benefits of the Falko Acquisition, including the transition to an asset light leasing model; Falko is unable to successfully launch Fund III on the terms currently contemplated or at all; Chorus (including any of its subsidiaries) is unable to attract and retain the type and number of human resources it needs to operate its business; new COVID-19 variants and/or new pandemic or endemic diseases emerge and restrictive measures are implemented to minimize their public health impacts; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to adversely impact the financial health of Chorus' contractual counterparties; general economic conditions (including inflation and interest rates) worsen, or general conditions for the aviation industry deteriorate; payments cease (in whole or in part) under the CPA and/or aircraft lease agreements with Chorus' customers; disputes emerge under the CPA and/or aircraft lease agreements; Chorus defaults under any of its debt covenants; asset impairments and/or provisions for ECL are required; changes in law are made (including regulations relating to climate change) which adversely affect Chorus' business or assets; transactions (including financings) referenced in this news release or in Chorus' public disclosure record fail to conclude on the terms currently contemplated or at all; and/or one or more of the risk factors referenced in Chorus' most recent Annual Information Form, the risk factors in Section 8 Capital Structure and Section 10 Risk Factors of the MD&A and in the Corporation's public disclosure record available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca materializes. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Chorus' expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and is subject to change after such date. Chorus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing factors and risks are not exhaustive.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. www.chorusaviation.com .

