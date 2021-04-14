A global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions

HALIFAX, NS, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announced today that Chorus Aviation Capital ('CAC') has leased one Dash 8-400 aircraft (MSN 4224) to National Jet Express, a subsidiary of Cobham Aviation Services ('Cobham').

"We are very pleased to welcome Cobham to our family of lessees," said Steven Ridolfi, President, CAC. "A leading provider of contract aviation services in Australia, Cobham has a long history of excellence and innovation in the field of aviation. We look forward to building a mutually rewarding relationship with this high-calibre customer."

This aircraft, which CAC repossessed in 2020, was modified and repurposed by Chorus' subsidiary, Voyageur Aviation Corp., to support Cobham's operations to both paved and unpaved runways at remote sites throughout Australia.

Forward-Looking Information

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital – a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; and aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus' Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

About Cobham Aviation Services

As a leading specialist aviation operator in Australia, Cobham Aviation Services provides fly-in, fly-out services in support of mining, oil and gas projects; critical freight and VIP charters. Cobham also conducts aerial border surveillance and search-and-rescue operations spanning the country's exclusive economic zone and SAR region.

Cobham partners with like-minded primes, suppliers, industry, and government organizations to deliver innovative solutions for its clients through technology, aviation expertise and teamwork.

