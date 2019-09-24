Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Results Release

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that it will be reporting third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after-market hours. Management will host a conference call the next day on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00AM (ET) with a simultaneous audio webcast. To access via teleconference please dial (647) 427-7450 or (888)-231-8191. A playback will be made available two hours after the event at (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056, access code: 2477716. The link to the audio webcast will be available on www.choicereit.ca in the "Events and Webcast" section under "News and Events".

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 68.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity‐based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline. Choice Properties' strategic alliance with its principal tenant, Loblaw Companies Limited, the country's leading retailer, is a key competitive advantage providing long-term growth opportunities. For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

