Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Election of Trustees
Apr 30, 2021, 17:49 ET
TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 19, 2021, were elected as trustees of Choice Properties. The vote was conducted at Choice Properties' Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on April 30, 2021.
The results of the vote are set out below:
Trust Units
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Kerry D. Adams
|
227,174,771
|
99.31
|
1,583,752
|
0.69
|
Christie J.B. Clark
|
227,981,568
|
99.66
|
776,955
|
0.34
|
L. Jay Cross
|
227,661,604
|
99.52
|
1,096,919
|
0.48
|
Gordon A.M. Currie
|
226,380,643
|
98.96
|
2,377,880
|
1.04
|
Graeme M. Eadie
|
224,864,437
|
98.30
|
3,894,086
|
1.70
|
Karen Kinsley
|
226,508,949
|
99.02
|
2,249,574
|
0.98
|
R. Michael Latimer
|
227,140,939
|
99.29
|
1,617,584
|
0.71
|
Nancy H.O. Lockhart
|
227,744,246
|
99.56
|
1,014,277
|
0.44
|
Dale R. Ponder
|
227,705,360
|
99.54
|
1,053,163
|
0.46
Class B Limited Partnership Special Voting Units
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Kerry D. Adams
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Christie J.B. Clark
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
L. Jay Cross
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Gordon A.M. Currie
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Graeme M. Eadie
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Karen Kinsley
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
R. Michael Latimer
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nancy H.O. Lockhart
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Dale R. Ponder
|
395,786,525
|
100%
|
Nil
|
Nil
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.
We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.
For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information: please contact [email protected]; Doris L. Baughanl, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, t: (416) 628-7795, e: [email protected]
Related Links
Organization Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and...
Share this article