Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 19, 2021, were elected as trustees of Choice Properties. The vote was conducted at Choice Properties' Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on April 30, 2021.

The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Kerry D. Adams 227,174,771 99.31 1,583,752 0.69 Christie J.B. Clark 227,981,568 99.66 776,955 0.34 L. Jay Cross 227,661,604 99.52 1,096,919 0.48 Gordon A.M. Currie 226,380,643 98.96 2,377,880 1.04 Graeme M. Eadie 224,864,437 98.30 3,894,086 1.70 Karen Kinsley 226,508,949 99.02 2,249,574 0.98 R. Michael Latimer 227,140,939 99.29 1,617,584 0.71 Nancy H.O. Lockhart 227,744,246 99.56 1,014,277 0.44 Dale R. Ponder 227,705,360 99.54 1,053,163 0.46

Class B Limited Partnership Special Voting Units

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Kerry D. Adams 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Christie J.B. Clark 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil L. Jay Cross 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Gordon A.M. Currie 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Graeme M. Eadie 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Karen Kinsley 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil R. Michael Latimer 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Nancy H.O. Lockhart 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil Dale R. Ponder 395,786,525 100% Nil Nil

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.

We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: please contact [email protected]; Doris L. Baughanl, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, t: (416) 628-7795, e: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.choicereit.ca/

