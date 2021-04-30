Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Election of Trustees

News provided by

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Apr 30, 2021, 17:49 ET

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 19, 2021, were elected as trustees of Choice Properties. The vote was conducted at Choice Properties' Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on April 30, 2021.

The results of the vote are set out below:

Trust Units

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Kerry D. Adams

227,174,771

99.31

1,583,752

0.69

Christie J.B. Clark

227,981,568

99.66

776,955

0.34

L. Jay Cross

227,661,604

99.52

1,096,919

0.48

Gordon A.M. Currie

226,380,643

98.96

2,377,880

1.04

Graeme M. Eadie

224,864,437

98.30

3,894,086

1.70

Karen Kinsley

226,508,949

99.02

2,249,574

0.98

R. Michael Latimer

227,140,939

99.29

1,617,584

0.71

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

227,744,246

99.56

1,014,277

0.44

Dale R. Ponder

227,705,360

99.54

1,053,163

0.46

Class B Limited Partnership Special Voting Units

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Kerry D. Adams

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Christie J.B. Clark

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

L. Jay Cross

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Gordon A.M. Currie

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Graeme M. Eadie

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Karen Kinsley

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

R. Michael Latimer

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

Dale R. Ponder

395,786,525

100%

Nil

Nil

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.

We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: please contact [email protected]; Doris L. Baughanl, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, t: (416) 628-7795, e: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.choicereit.ca/

Organization Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and...