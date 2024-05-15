Launching Canada's First Squeezable Bottle of Heart-Healthy, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil

MONTREAL, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- At the forefront of culinary innovation, CHO America is excited to announce the debut of Bella Del Sol at SIAL Canada. This pioneering brand of high oleic sunflower oils is set to transform the landscape of healthy cooking with its exceptional fatty acid profile and multifunctional applications. Bella Del Sol is the first in Canada to introduce a squeezable bottle, specifically designed to enhance user experience in both home and professional kitchens.

Bella Del Sol offers an unmatched advantage with its high smoke point of 455°F (235°C) and neutral flavor profile, making it the ideal choice for diverse cooking techniques without imparting any residual odors. The product range includes not only pure high oleic sunflower oil but also delightfully infused variants with natural extracts of garlic, lemon, chili pepper, and rosemary, meeting the culinary needs of those who prioritize health without compromising on taste.

"Our organic expeller press high oleic sunflower oil not only stands out for its health benefits, due to its fatty acid profile with high monounsaturated fat (Omega-9) content and low saturated fats but also for its chemical-free purity that rivals and exceeds counterparts like avocado oil," stated Wajih Rekik, CEO of CHO America. "With Bella Del Sol, we are introducing the first squeezable, organic high-heat cooking oil in Canada, setting a new standard in convenience and health."

The Bella Del Sol lineup also includes a premium first cold-press extra virgin olive oil from Tunisian orchards and a chef-inspired blend that combines the mild, smooth flavors of olive oil with the high-smoke point of high oleic sunflower oil. All the range of these various premium cooking oils are available in a variety of sizes from 500L bottles to 20L foodservice bag in a box with dual spouts, Bella Del Sol caters to a broad spectrum of cooking professionals and home chefs alike.

About CHO America

CHO America is a leader in the production of organic and natural olive oils, including the widely recognized award-winning olive oil Terra Delyssa. Our extensive portfolio also features Moresh, BULK by CHO, Origin 846, and the newly introduced Bella Del Sol. Specializing in high-quality olive and high oleic sunflower oils, CHO America serves an eclectic mix of retail and bulk clients across the food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries, emphasizing quality, sustainability, and innovation.

For further information: Nada Resheidat, +12817121549, [email protected];