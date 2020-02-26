Chipotle Launches Queso Blanco In U.S. And Canada

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill announced today its newest menu item, Queso Blanco, will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting Feb. 27. The new recipe uses 13 real ingredients, including aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar, and serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers, to create a smooth queso with just the right amount of spicy kick. As with all of Chipotle's food, Queso Blanco is made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Learn more about Queso Blanco and its ingredients: http://www.chipotle.ca/quesoblanco

Chipotle's New Queso Blanco

In Canada, Queso Blanco will be available at all Chipotle restaurants across Toronto and Vancouver. Customers across the U.S. and Canada can also order for in-restaurant pick-up or on-demand delivery via the DoorDash app and website where available.

Queso Blanco is the third new menu item that has completed Chipotle's "stage-gate process," which allows the company to test, learn, listen to customer feedback, and iterate extensively before moving forward with a national launch. The new queso recipe was tested in 52 locations across three U.S. markets in 2019.

"Feedback on Queso Blanco in the test markets exceeded our expectations and it quickly became clear that we needed to give all of our guests access to this delicious queso," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "Our culinary team perfected a recipe of real, responsibly sourced ingredients, helping to advance our mission of Cultivating a Better World."

The recipe for Queso Blanco meets Chipotle's 'Food with Integrity' standards, which equates ingredients raised in a responsible way to delicious food. This sourcing practice aligns with the brand's larger efforts to support local farmers who are committed to raising or growing ingredients with the welfare of animals and the environment top of mind.

"We are excited to introduce this savory, new menu item for our guests to enjoy across all of our Canadian locations," added Anat Davidzon, Managing Director – Canada, Chipotle Mexican Grill.

To celebrate this major launch, DoorDash will be offering $7* off all Chipotle delivery or in-restaurant pick-up orders including Queso Blanco in Canada from March 9 through March 30. Just use promo code 7QUESO at checkout when you spend $12 on your DoorDash app or online.

$7 Off Delivery: Offer valid March 9, 2020 through March 30, 2020. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $12, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only in Canada. Limit three per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code 7QUESO to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions .

