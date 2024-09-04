CHIPOTLE AND SPIRIT HALLOWEEN BRING MEMES TO LIFE WITH EXCLUSIVE FIRST-EVER COSTUME COLLECTION

On September 6 , the restaurant brand is dropping its inaugural costume collection featuring a Chipotle napkin, fork, water cup, burrito, and to-go bag, available exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com and select Spirit Halloween retail locations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a new costume collection in collaboration with Spirit Halloween, North America's largest Halloween retailer, inspired by popular memes on both brands' social channels. Chipotle is the first brand to create meme-inspired costumes with Spirit Halloween.

High-resolution photos can be downloaded here.

On September 6, Chipotle is launching its first-ever costume collection featuring a napkin, fork, water cup, burrito, and to-go bag, available exclusively at www.SpiritHalloween.com and select Spirit Halloween retail locations.

Chipotle's Costume Collection's Origin Story

One of the great modern traditions of Halloween is social media users creating their own unique costume ideas, featuring the iconic Spirit Halloween costume bag. Two years ago, Chipotle hopped on the viral trend and posted a fictional "Chipotle Fork" bodysuit (see here). The brand followed up with a "Chipotle Napkin" costume concept (see here), resulting in over 700,000 fan engagements. Now, Chipotle and Spirit Halloween are teaming up to reawaken these two memorable memes and bring them to life along with three entirely new looks for Halloween. The first official Chipotle costumes are sold individually and range in size from adult small to XL. Each bodysuit retails for $39.99 in the U.S. and Canada.

"Our popular Halloween tradition, Boorito, began with a burrito-themed costume contest and now we're taking it to the next level with the launch of our first-ever costume collection in collaboration with Spirit Halloween," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "In addition to these bodysuits, we will be treating fans to a scarily great offer next month."

Starting September 6, the five-costume collection will be available exclusively on www.spirithalloween.com for customers in the U.S. and Canada and at select Spirit Halloween retail locations in Chicago, Denver, Egg Harbor Township, N.J., Los Angeles, and New York, while supplies last.

Chipotle Fork https://www.spirithalloween.com/product/273888.uts

Chipotle Napkin https://www.spirithalloween.com/product/273913.uts

Chipotle Water Cup https://www.spirithalloween.com/product/273889.uts

Chipotle Burrito https://www.spirithalloween.com/product/273914.uts

Chipotle To-Go Bag https://www.spirithalloween.com/product/273916.uts



"We're no strangers to memes at Spirit Halloween. Year after year, we are blown away by the passion and creativity we see from fans sharing their take on popular Spirit Halloween memes – and we're beyond thrilled to be teaming up with Chipotle to bring some of those creations to life," added Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween.

Fans' Obsession with Chipotle's Meme Products

This isn't the first time Chipotle has turned online conversation into a real product. In August 2022, the brand introduced a limited-edition lemonade-scented soy candle designed to look like a Chipotle water cup. Some Chipotle fans have been known to "accidentally" fill their complimentary water cups with lemonade at the restaurant's beverage stations. In response to many fan social posts on the topic, Chipotle has acknowledged these "accidents" in a series of tweets over the years (examples here, here, and here) and even published a description of the Chipotle water cup candle on X in December of 2019.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.chipotle.com.

ABOUT SPIRIT HALLOWEEN

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With 1,525 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit www.SpiritHalloween.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill

Erin Wolford, (949) 524-4035, [email protected]