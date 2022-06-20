Chilly Moose Announces Partnership With Ontario Parks Turtle Protection Project

SCHOMBERG, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Chilly Moose is excited to announce their continued partnership with Ontario Parks in support of their Turtle Protection Project. "We are so thrilled to help Ontario Parks and their mission to help turtles," says founder and President, Kristi Greco.

There are eight turtle species in Ontario, and all of them are at risk. The main risks to their survival include habitat loss, predators, and vehicle collisions. The Turtle Protection Project was created to help vulnerable turtle species within Ontario's provincial parks, as well as fund turtle research and educational programs.

Chilly Moose, a company dedicated to crafting high-quality gear, such as coolers and drinkware, for Canadians who love the outdoors, has created three limited-edition products, including the 14oz Ontario Parks Jasper Bottle, 16oz Ontario Parks Tamarack Insulated Canister, and 25oz Ontario Parks Turtle Bottle, to help the turtles. Ten dollars of their Ontario Parks Turtle Bottle go directly to the Turtle Protection Project, helping supply nest coverings and install wildlife crossings for turtles.

There is nothing quite like adventuring in Ontario's provincial parks wilderness, and seeing wildlife, such as turtles, in their native habitat invigorates the soul. Every dollar counts towards the effort to ensure the survival and protection of at-risk turtles. Those that are interested in supporting Ontario Parks' Turtle Protection Project can do so with direct donations, or through the purchase of merchandise, such as Chilly Moose's special edition Ontario Parks Turtle items.

For those who would like to help make a difference in the lives of turtles and preserve these fascinating creatures for future generations, call 705-313-2462, or email [email protected] . Alternatively, visit Chilly Moose's website, and purchase an Ontario Parks Turtle piece of drinkware here: https://www.chillymoose.ca/collections/drinkware

About Chilly Moose Ltd.

Chilly Moose is dedicated to helping Canadians enjoy and explore the great outdoors by offering high-quality outdoor gear, including drinkware, coolers, and fridge-freezers, that will last a lifetime. All of their items are reusable, helping to save source materials and lessen the impact on the environment. They partner with organizations who are doing wonderful things to help the environment in Canada. The Ontario Parks Turtle Protection Project is one of many that Chilly Moose joins forces with in order to make a real impact on the future of Canada's natural resources and wilderness areas. To learn more, visit their website: https://www.chillymoose.ca/

