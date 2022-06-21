Dollars raised fund critical treatments and healthcare services delivered at local children's hospitals across Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Children's Miracle Network is pleased to announce Walmart Canada's spring fundraising campaign contributed over $8.2 million, including a $1 million corporate donation from Walmart Canada, in support of children, families, and their local children's hospitals across Canada. Last year, Canadian children's hospitals had nearly 3 million visits.

The Children's Miracle Network campaign took place from May 12 to June 13. Customers were invited to donate in-store, online and via numerous in-store fundraising events. This year's top fundraising store was the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec Walmart .

"What extraordinary generosity demonstrated in Walmart Canada's recent campaign," said Mark Hierlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Walmart associates and customers continue to show their steadfast commitment for children's hospital foundations across Canada through their Children's Miracle Network campaign. This unwavering support for children's health is making a big difference to kids and for that, we are grateful," added Hierlihy.

Walmart Canada has been partnering with Children's Miracle Network for more than 27 years and has raised and donated more than $190 million to date in support of 12 children's hospital foundations across Canada, making Walmart the largest corporate, private sector contributor to children's hospital foundations in Canada.

"We're on a mission to be a regenerative company – a business that supports communities and society," said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. "Our associates and customers are the driving force behind our community giving and we're so proud to support Children's Miracle Network and the incredible work they do to help children and their families."

Dollars raised in-store fund local critical treatments and healthcare services with each hospital directing dollars where they need them most:

Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $465 ,000

,000 BC Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $1,040 ,000

,000 CHEO Foundation – more than $520 ,000

,000 Children's Health Foundation – more than $410 ,000

,000 Children's Hospital of Manitoba Foundation – more than $340 ,000

,000 IWK Foundation – more than $690 ,000

,000 Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $210 ,000

,000 Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $250 ,000

,000 McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $300 ,000

,000 Opération Enfant Soleil – more than $2,100 ,000

– more than ,000 SickKids Foundation – more than $1,230 ,000

,000 Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $585 ,000

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca , is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

